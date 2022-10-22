Ireland’s Blue Book: 10 great autumn escapes

Staying at an Ireland’s Blue Book property is always one of the greatest treats as a travel writer. The collection of dreamy hotels and historic guesthouses has become synonymous with a sure-fire great escape and given the group’s lofty entry standards, I’m yet to find a member in the collection which disappoints.
The allure is clear: think period property charm, wandering beautiful wooded grounds, watching the rain tinker out from an infinity pool or claw tub bath, tucking into the finest of Irish country house fare and capping the evening with a fireside cocktail. The month of November offers some of the best value on the staycation calendar so whether you’re seeking a bargain break or luxury takeover, this week I’ve foraged for some of the collection’s best autumn deals.
One of the eleven founding members of the Ireland’s Blue Book collection, Ballymaloe House has been the mainstay of country house hospitality evers since the late Myrtle and Ivan Allen welcomed guests to their restaurant in 1964.
Almost 60 years on and, while the hospitality here remains timeless, the house continues to pivot its packages with seasons and trends. Current autumn deals include a Jameson Experience package which includes a one-night stay, tour of the nearby distillery in Midleton and five-course dinner at Ballymaloe (from €500) to their two-night Disconnect to Reconnect deal which includes dinner on one evening, a hot toddy nightcap and a biodiversity walk through the glorious grounds (from €830).