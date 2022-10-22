Ireland’s Blue Book: 10 great autumn escapes

Staying at an Ireland’s Blue Book property is always one of the greatest treats as a travel writer. The collection of dreamy hotels and historic guesthouses has become synonymous with a sure-fire great escape and given the group’s lofty entry standards, I’m yet to find a member in the collection which disappoints.

The allure is clear: think period property charm, wandering beautiful wooded grounds, watching the rain tinker out from an infinity pool or claw tub bath, tucking into the finest of Irish country house fare and capping the evening with a fireside cocktail. The month of November offers some of the best value on the staycation calendar so whether you’re seeking a bargain break or luxury takeover, this week I’ve foraged for some of the collection’s best autumn deals.

Newforge House, Armagh

Newforge House, set outside the village of Magheralin in Armagh

Could there be a more picture-postcard escape at this time of year than this magical Georgian home nestled in the Armagh countryside? Newforge House, set outside the village of Magheralin, has been the family home of the Mathers family since it was built in 1785 — and since just 2005 has been transformed into a five-star luxury escape. It’s an intimate affair at Newforge, hosting just six bedrooms, and loaded with antiques and heirlooms handed down over the generations. A weaker Sterling also makes rates more palatable with B&B rates from €200 per night or two-night breaks, including dinner from €550. When you’ve exhausted all the charming walks on site, Armagh also makes a super spot at this time of year with its orchards, cideries and markets.

Cashel Palace, Tipperary

Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary

The Premier County’s premier accommodation may have only just rolled out the red carpet six months ago but Cashel Palace is still very much cresting the wave as Ireland’s luxury it-spot.

Sure, that tangible sense of the high life can permeate through the price tag but room rates dip nicely at this time of year and €289 per night can get you a stay in an elegantly styled Carriage House room. While your stay away moseying through the stunning grounds, sink into an armchair at the decadently furnished lounges or enjoy the palace’s pretty sublime spa and leisure centre where an infinity pool offers views out to the Rock of Cashel itself. Come evening, the Bishop’s Buttery restaurant is a culinary tour de forcetoo.

Butler House, Kilkenny

Butler House in Co Kilkenny

If you have a Blue Book voucher stashed away since last Christmas and are wondering how far it might get you, you may want to put Butler House in Kilkenny on your radar. The charming Dower House of iconic Kilkenny Castle offers some of the most affordable rooms in the collection with midweek rates from €115 per night.

Consider that super value given location, smartly appointed rooms, relaxing surroundings plus a cooked-to-order breakfast come morning. Afternoon teas and dinner at the Butler House Kitchen restaurant are other options to embellish your stay in the Marble City.

Bishop’s Gate, Derry

Bishop’s Gate pictured at night

Set within Derry’s Cathedral quarter and buttressed by the city’s historic walls, Bishop’s Gate makes one of the most ambient bases for a break to Foyleside. The four-star property with its impressive Edwardian façade features 30 luxury rooms along with its award-winning Wig & Cloak restaurant, resident’s lounge and champagne bar. The hotel also offers a sweet early bird deal where you’ll save 15% if you book more than seven days ahead. That means room rates from €146 per night or €236 if you wish to avail of a dining deal for two.

Bushmills Inn, Antrim

Bushmills Inn is also close to attractions like the Giant’s Causeway, Dunluce Castle, Torr Head and Ballintoy Harbour

A favourite property, the Bushmills Inn always ranks as one of my top tips for a hotel recommendation in Ireland. Like the whiskey distilled just across the road, the hotel offers guests the perfect blend of history and character (you’ll even get a touch of peat from those inglenook fireplaces) and it’s been so sensitively restored and extended over the years, it can tricky to guess what’s new and what’s centuries old.

The tavern-like restaurant at Bushmills is one of the most charming dining spaces in Ireland and food, whether at breakfast or evening dinner, is a delight. Make a few days of it with visits to nearby attractions like the Giant’s Causeway, Dunluce Castle, Torr Head and Ballintoy Harbour and if you’re looking for a second night dining option, The French Rooms, next door offers sublime fare. B&B rates from a very decent €167 should sway you.

Gregan’s Castle, Clare

Sometimes when we think of luxury escapes, we can all too quickly gravitate towards Ireland’s luxury resorts, but if you’ll looking for a premium escape without the crowds, there really is “just something” about Gregan’s Castle in the Burren. Scenically set above the village of Ballyvaughan and overlooking Galway Bay, this inviting boutique escape oozes with West of Ireland charm. The grounds here are sublime, the wonderfully appointed rooms offer dream country living and the beautifully designed bar and common areas offer the perfect curl-up refuge after a day’s exploring.

Head chef Robbie McCauley (known to fish and forage for the best local fare) also offers an unforgettable experience in Irish dining. Gregan’s has placed sustainability at the forefront of its business long before it was a buzzword: the property has also just launched a very cool ecological initiative where guests can sponsor the replanting of rare Burren pine trees when they stay. B&B from €270.

Ballymaloe House, Cork

One of the eleven founding members of the Ireland’s Blue Book collection, Ballymaloe House has been the mainstay of country house hospitality evers since the late Myrtle and Ivan Allen welcomed guests to their restaurant in 1964.

Almost 60 years on and, while the hospitality here remains timeless, the house continues to pivot its packages with seasons and trends. Current autumn deals include a Jameson Experience package which includes a one-night stay, tour of the nearby distillery in Midleton and five-course dinner at Ballymaloe (from €500) to their two-night Disconnect to Reconnect deal which includes dinner on one evening, a hot toddy nightcap and a biodiversity walk through the glorious grounds (from €830).

Mustard Seed, Limerick

The Mustard Seed in rural Co Limerick

One of the most highly-rated stays in Munster, the Mustard Seed in rural Co Limerick is perfectly positioned for a quick steal away. Describing itself as a countryside oasis, this former convent turned charming country pile offers the quintessential Blue Book combo of superb service, excellent food and oodles of country house character (the collection of antiques and art from Ireland and around the world is endless).

Deals include an overnight stay with a four-course evening meal and breakfast featuring their own free-range eggs from €258. The Mustard Seed is also dog-friendly if you fancy bringing your four-legged friend along.

Belleek Castle, Mayo

If you’re looking for inspiration for the ultimate winter’s tale, then a Gothic castle along the Wild Atlantic Way should fit the bill. This dramatic luxury estate sequestered along the banks of the River Moy in Ballina is loaded with everything from four poster beds, tapestries and armoury to its award-winning Jack Fenn Bistro and Library Restaurant. Guests can enjoy a relaxing, authentic castle experience with one night’s bed and breakfast and a three-course evening meal at the bistro from €300.

Longueville House, Cork

One of the finest stays I’ve ever enjoyed in Cork was a dreamy autumn stay at Longueville House. The landmark estate is also available for full private rental property where the 12-bedroom property (which sleeps up to 26) can be booked from €3000 per night and come morning guests will be treated to a continental buffet breakfast, served family style in the dining room. Chef-owner William O’Callaghan can also be exclusively hired to whip up a divine dinner: the perfect wrap to a day exploring the estate’s woodlands, orchards and Blackwater riverbank. If you don’t fancy bringing the extended family, the property offers weekend breaks from €425 per night which includes breakfast and dinner.

All B&B rates quoted are based on two people sharing. To compare the best deals and availability, book via irelandsbluebook.com. And stay tuned for the upcoming annual reveal on Ireland’s Blue Book’s latest members next month.