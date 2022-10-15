Destination Florida: How tourism in the Sunshine State is weathering the storm

Last month, I attended the Brand USA summit, a lively meetup in Frankfurt where tourist board officials from across America and its territories met European travel journalists to promote their cities and region.

A number of CEOs from across Florida crossed my networking path and they were proud to showboat their region’s areas from eco-tourism in Fort Myers, electric boat tours in Tampa to (this is Florida…) ziplining over gators in Kissimmee. Yet, all the while we were networking, news was reaching the podiums of the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian back home.

Two weeks on from the devastating storm, the cost on tourism is being counted (at billions) with some resorts having been virtually wiped out by the impact. But in true Floridian spirit, the clean-up is underway, hotels (and Disneyland) are reopening… and the message from many cities is that Florida is back open for business.

“We have some lingering flooding in some of the residential and non-tourist areas but all resorts, hotels and vacation rentals are opened and fully operational,” says DT Minich, CEO of Experience Kissimmee the hugely popular tourism town in central Florida. “All of the theme parks are fully reopened and most of the other attractions as well,” he added. Mr Minich also highlighted that consumer confidence remains for the state which welcomes over 100m visitors per year.

“Long haul, business is looking strong for the holiday season,” he added, “and we also have healthy bookings for the first through third quarter of 2023. As air service continues to return and expand from our overseas markets, we are seeing that added capacity book fast. There is still a lot of pent-up demand for the US, Florida, and Kissimmee.”

Back in Ireland, Florida specialist Tour America is still seeing strong demand for the state. “Florida is one of our top destinations in the USA and we continue to receive lots of enquiries for 2022/2023 and beyond,” CEO of Tour America Mary McKenna told me this week. “In fact, when we looked at our booking data for 2023, we found that Orlando is coming out on top as the number-one US destination our customers are booking”.

Theme parks are proving the top type of holiday for Tour America clients for 2023 with Florida appealing to all different types of holidaymakers according to McKenna. “Families love the beautiful beaches and famous theme parks, whilst young explorers are keen to hop in a rental and cruise down the Florida Keys. It also attracts a huge number of golfers each year, since it boasts almost 1,100 courses, located all over the state.

“And of course, we can’t forget the weather. Irish holidaymakers love being able to escape the cold weather and head to sunnier shores, which makes Florida the perfect destination as late winter and early spring are the ideal times to visit this amazing destination.”

There’s value too, the operator is offering seven-night packages to Orlando from €722pps while if you fancy travelling DIY, Aer Lingus fly to both Miami and Orlando from €396 return. Hopefully this winter, tourism in the Sunshine State will continue to shine.

For more, see visitflorida.com

1. Destination Cleveland

Oh hi, Ohio! If you’re looking for an alternative US escape, then how about a trip on the latest Aer Lingus route, Cleveland, famed for its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Lake Erie beaches. As the only direct link to the city offered by a European airline, the route will strategically offer Ohioans the opportunity to travel to Ireland and Europe via Dublin while also tempting Irish travellers to experience the gateway to the Midwest hub. Aer Lingus has just also announced the return of the airline’s Dublin to Hartford route which was suspended during the pandemic. Flights to Connecticut resume from March offering a handy option for those with interests between Boston and New York.

2. Dublin’s newest hotel

The Maldron Merrion Road

Hotel rooms in Dublin have rarely been in such short (and pricey) supply, which is why we’re very much rolling out the red carpet for the newest opening in the city. Having just launched last week, the Maldron Merrion Road is the capital’s latest four-star hotel and brings 140 rooms to its scenic location in the heart of D4. Appealing to the corporate and city break market the seven storey property offers “stunning” panoramic Dublin Bay vistas from Sandymount Strand to Howth while guests can enjoy the Maldron’s signature stylish rooms, dine at their Grain and Grill Restaurant or order a coffee to go from their Red Bean Roastery. Take advantage from hot B&B rates from €139.

3. Wendy Wu

Looking for a dream getaway to Asia? Irish operator Sunway has teamed up with the UK’s leading escorted holiday operator Wendy Wu to offer their premium, guided tours for the Irish market. Wendy Wu is known for its all-inclusive offerings with rates including everything from all food and accommodation on the ground down to visas which are sorted by their own red tape team. Expect that to be reflected in the price which puts Wendy Wu very much in the luxury market; if you fancy soaking in the cherry blossoms or scaling Mount Fuji in Japan, their classic eight-day tour to the county costs €4800 excl. flights; sunway.ie

4. Hidden Haven

Hidden Haven is luxury lodge, nestled in a stunning swathe of countryside between Gougane Barra and Glengarriff.

I’ve just been tipped off to a pretty dreamy new getaway in West Cork! The Hidden Haven is a beautifully designed and just launched luxury lodge, nestled in a stunning swathe of countryside between Gougane Barra and Glengarriff. Overlooking its own lake, the design and comfort led property features everything from organic sheets on its supersized king bed, a wood burning stove, claw toe tub bath and outdoor barbecue. If you tear yourself away from those views, pick some blueberries at the onsite organic farm. The Hidden Haven is accepting bookings for three-night minimums with rates from €250 per night.

5. Staycation deals

November typically offers some of the best hotel rates of the year and I’ve uncovered a few hotel deals this week with rates which may give you a hint of nostalgia! The Mills Inn in Ballyvourney have winter rates from €120 per night (and that doesn’t increase for weekend stays), while if you still have a Blue Book voucher knocking about, Butler House in Kilkenny are by reckoning the cheapest property in the collection with midweek rates this month from just €115!