Destination Florida: How tourism in the Sunshine State is weathering the storm

Last month, I attended the Brand USA summit, a lively meetup in Frankfurt where tourist board officials from across America and its territories met European travel journalists to promote their cities and region.
A number of CEOs from across Florida crossed my networking path and they were proud to showboat their region’s areas from eco-tourism in Fort Myers, electric boat tours in Tampa to (this is Florida…) ziplining over gators in Kissimmee. Yet, all the while we were networking, news was reaching the podiums of the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian back home.
- For more, see visitflorida.com