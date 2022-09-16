These magical road trips will give you some breath-taking views across Ireland

The Beara Peninsula, Cork

Save the bustling spots of Clon, Skibb, Schull et al for another day and take the road less travelled to discover the rugged scenery and underrated attractions of the Beara peninsula. Start off in gorgeous Glengarriff, which has many attractions including the stunning Blue Pool, accessed through a forest walk directly from the town. If the sea air makes you peckish, there is a range of hotels, cafés and restaurants and a yard of food trucks serving up tasty grub. Head to Adrigole and on to the Healy Pass, through the Caha mountains, with fabulous views across Kenmare Bay.

Ballynacallagh, Dursey Island, Beara Pensinsula, Co Cork.

Treat yourself to a fishy feast in the town of Castletownbere and if you are leisure, hop on a ferry to Bere Island. Further along the coast the colourfully-painted houses in the towns of Eyeries and Allihies, which make for the perfect Insta material. If you want to stretch your legs, just before Kenmare is the magnificent Gleninchaquin Park, home to a valley formed by glaciers over 70,000 years ago.

The Vee/Comeraghs, Waterford and Tipperary

There is no shortage of coastal routes in our island nation, but for twists and turns, it’s hard to beat a mountain adventure. Start in the picturesque town of Lismore, with the castle looming from the side of the Blackwater, then drive across the Knockmealdown mountains up to the Vee gap and around its signature hairpin bend, offering superlative views across Waterford and Tipperary.

Harvest Full Moon at Coumshingaun Lake in the Comeragh Mountains. Picture: Patrick Browne

Head back towards the main Waterford-Cork road through the Comeragh mountains, home to a host of breath-taking geological features, including Mahon Falls and Coumshingaun Lake. For some fun, stop at The Magic Road, take off the handbrake and gasp as your car mysteriously rolls uphill. Make a pitstop for refreshments in the lively seaside town of Dungarvan, known for its many culinary establishments.

Ring of Kerry and Skellig Ring

They don’t call it the Kingdom for nothing — the Ring of Kerry is rightly considered the county’s crowning glory, with jaw-dropping scenery stretching from the mountains to the coast. The trip around the Iveragh Peninsula takes in some of Ireland’s most characterful towns and an abundance of beaches. While Kenmare’s charms are legion, it can get very busy, so consider stopping to refuel in Sneem which has a nice selection of cafés and restaurants. If you have the time, it is well worth incorporating the lesser-known Skellig Ring into the trip. Take a relatively short detour from the town of Cahersiveen to the beautiful Ballinskelligs, and nearby St Finian’s Bay, which has the added attraction of the Skelligs Chocolate factory for those with a sweet tooth, with the Skelligs themselves visible on the horizon as you indulge. Hop off in the lovely fishing village of Portmagee for ferry trips to the majestic Skellig Michael, just make sure to book in advance.

The Burren Loop Scenic Drive, Co Clare

The coastal scenery of north west Clare, juxtaposed with the lunar landscape of the Burren, makes for an unforgettable experience on this easily navigable and relatively short circular route than can be done in a day. Good starting points are Kilfenora, which has the unusual honour of being a village with a cathedral, or the charming seaside village of Ballyvaughan. History and heritage are evident everywhere, with archaeological gems such as the Poulnabrone Dolmen and Caherconnell Stone Fort. The Aillwee Caves, also home to the Burren Birds of Prey centre is a reliable attraction for kids while beach-lovers can get their fix in the lovely and laidback Fanore. After a day’s driving, retire to the buzzing Doolin for a range of eating options and an extra helping of traditional Irish music, a speciality of the county.

The Inishowen 100, Donegal

Getting to Donegal from down south is an epic road trip in itself but the trek will repay the effort and then some. The Donegal section of the Wild Atlantic Way showcases just over 1,100kms of coastline, with the most Blue Flag beaches of any county — 13. If a baker’s dozen of beaches sounds a tall order for one trip, try a smaller-scale and more manageable trip around the Inishowen peninsula fits the bill. The Inishowen 100, named for the number of miles it covers, is a loop which starts and ends in Bridgend, taking in a gloriously photogenic route including Ireland’s most northerly point Malin Head, the shores of Lough Foyle and the photogenic Culdaff and Kinnagoe bays. For seafood lovers, go directly to the source at Greencastle, where fresh fish is landed daily. Golfers can check out Ballyliffin, one of the finest links courses in Ireland.

Atlantic Drive, Achill Island, Mayo

Starting in Mulranny, this panoramic route winds along the Curraun Peninsula, following the shoreline of Achill Sound and the option to drive across on to Achill Island itself, home to an impressive five Blue Flag beaches, including Keem Bay and Keel Beach, which regularly feature on world’s best beach lists. Continue on to Croaghaun mountain which offers unmissable views across the island to the endless expanse of the Atlantic. The island offers an impressive range of water sports and activities, from kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding to fishing. The island has an envious selection of pubs offering something for everyone, from freshly caught seafood to the local Achill mountain lamb.

Hitting the road on a budget

As fuel prices soar, here are five short trips that won’t break the bank:

Sheep’s Head Peninsula, Cork. If it’s peace and quiet you’re after, you’ll get it here. Head from Bantry along the Goat's Path to Kilcrohane, and back through Ahakista and on to Durrus.

The Hook Peninsula, Wexford. This circular route can be accessed via road from the Wexford side or ferry from the Waterford side at Passage East. The focal point of the short and leisurely drive is the distinctive Hook Lighthouse, which is well worth a stop.

The Copper Coast Geopark, Waterford, which is a UNESCO Global Geopark.

The Sky Road, Galway. This 20km scenic loop from Clifden allows you to sample the many delights of Connemara against the striking backdrop of the 12 Bens.

Slea Head Drive, Kerry. This precipitous route from Dingle will put your heart in your mouth but it’s well worth it for the stunning views of the Blaskets and beaches such as Coumeenole.