Have your friends or family ever whacked you with the ‘singles supplement’? It’s when a solo traveller ends up paying half of a holiday rental, when in fact, three guests are bunking down there. I’ll often get messages seeking advice from followers on my Instagram about it so this week, we are talking about this less than clear-cut quandary.

Having returned from a break with her BFF who had brought her boyfriend (identities tweaked to not give the game away), it was time for this reader to settle the bill for their perfect two-bedroom Airbnb base.

However, after passing on her Revolut to get reimbursed, it was followed with the dreaded Whatsapp message clanger of “I just sent on our half!”

Let’s be honest, splitting bills on holidays can be notoriously tricky but isn’t it bad enough to feel the social stigma of sitting on the Tinder relationship shelf without having to subsidise your friends’ holiday romance? Nobody wants to nickel and dime their family and friends on holiday.

There’s that person who’ll order the fillet steak and four cocktails and suggests splitting the bill, that travel companion who’ll make a run to the petrol station toilets when it’s time to fill up or the classic, “Let me know what I owe you when it’s all over”, like you’re some invoicing service.

And as a particularly flaithiúlach nation, bill skirters can stick out like the proverbial.

But in my opinion, unless financial sensitivities have to be considered, I think couples should fall into the 66% bracket. Granted, the single traveller enjoys a room of their own but when the other components of a holiday rental are weighed up, it seems only fair that the costs should reflect the experience rather than the room’s square footage.

Particularly, when is often the case, the single person tends to draw the shorter end of the seomra straw. (“Ah sure you guys go ahead and take the luxury en-suite with balcony and I’ll enjoy the bunk beds in the attic.”)

Now more than ever, it’s good to be be mindful of our travel companions’ budgets and when it comes to a getaway with a couple, splitting bills three ways is the way to go.

What are your thoughts? Let us know at travel@examiner.com if you have any interesting dilemmas or budget tips for next week’s travel spending special.

Arthaus, Dublin

It’s another season, another new hotel opening for Dublin! Arthaus Hotel, the capital’s latest boutique bolthole opened in D2’s Mercer Street this summer, offering guests a quirky base for a city century break. Inspired by the Bauhuas movement, the 41-bedroom property aspires to connect its guests to art from its in-house collection to its location on the doorstep of some of the city’s best galleries. Room rates from €199 per night in a Boutique Queen Room this autumn.

Newcastle

The era of tenner flights may be over according to Michael O’Leary but there’s nothing like a new destination to cash in on a good getaway deal. Cork’s recently announced direct route to Newcastle takes off this October with rates starting from an attractive €60 return (make it €100 with a 10kg carry-on). Early departure times on Friday morning mean you’ll have to make a long weekend of it, but those evening return flights on Sunday are ideal. Beyond its world-famous bar scene, potter around the city’s Victorian centre stocked with restaurants and galleries.

Ski Saison

If you’re thinking of hitting the pistes this winter/spring, now’s a great time to consider booking a break. For a pre-Christmas getaway, specialists Crystal Ski have a seven-night deal departing from Dublin to the French Alps on December 17th. You’ll stay at the 3-star Sowell Residences in postcard Les Menuires, from €699pps. Accommodation is self-catering, so consider it a great incentive to try your hand at making some homemade fondue.

People at Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi in Lapland in Finland.

Rovaniemi

Dreaming of visiting Tinseltown (the Lapland version) but can’t afford the prices of the heftier package deals? Then consider doing it DIY by availing of the new Ryanair route to Rovaniemi which starts next month from Dublin. Flights in early winter start from €100 return (that includes a 10kg carry-on to squish in as many winter woollies as possible) and there are a great selection of Airbnbs in and around Rovaniemi to live out your winter wonderland dreams. Bear in mind that if you’re bringing kids, many of the main attractions like Santa Claus Village have no admission.

Hungary Deal

Irish travellers are developing a love affair with walking holidays and if you’ve done the Camino or are looking for an alternative hiking haven, why not consider Hungary?

The Travel Department is offering an autumn deal to the country where you will trek along the banks of one of Europe’s most scenic river settings, the Danube Bend. Walks are geared to level and range from 7km to 20km per day and accommodation for your stay will be Visegrád, Hungary’s ‘Camelot’ in the 15th century, and home to Renaissance-era palace ruins. Guided packages start from €1249pps.

Galway Arts

Galway’s artistic appeal extends to even younger visitors this month with the return of the Baboró International Arts Festival for Children.

The flagship festival devoted exclusively to children and families has just launched its 26th festival programme with over 50 live events taking place in theatres, galleries and communities in Galway City and County.

Highlights include a trilingual storytelling session, I Want to Speak Ukrainian, to Hug For You star Adam King and his father David who are bringing their Manage Your Moody Monsters to the Mick Lally Theatre.