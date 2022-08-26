Destination unknown: planned mysteries with Slow Cabins

This is not one for the holiday-planning control freaks, but if you’re the kind of traveller who relishes an element of surprise with your travels and can get a little overwhelmed by the sheer choice of options available to the travel consumer nowadays, perhaps it’s time to take the hassle out of your next getaway search by booking a trip to the great unknown.

Slow Cabins, a Belgian-origin getaway concept which has been taking root across Europe, just launched its first off grid cabin experiences at “secret” locations in Ireland this month. And it may just be the trend many of us time-strapped, nature-seeking, outdoor lovers are looking for.

Amid the nature, adventure and outdoors buzzwords, its “secret” and “off-grid” are perhaps the operative deal breakers with Slow Cabins. The premise is that upon booking, guests are in the dark as to where in Ireland their getaway will be located, but within two weeks of their trip, co-ordinates of the cabin’s mystery location are revealed.

There is one destination spoiler: All cabins are within a 2.5-hour drive of a major city hub. So if Limerick, Cork, and Galway fall into the latter, I guess you could consider that potentially anywhere in Ireland.

In terms of off-grid, the self-billed eco hospitality brand invites guests to escape the hectic working life for a few days to enjoy a — brace yourself, Instagrammers — digital detox. That means no wifi is provided on site, though I understand phone service is reasonable enough in the area for some gentle surfing and hot-spotting.

Cabins are solar-powered with guests provided with a charged battery as well as a full tank of filtered rainwater upon arrival, spring water is available for drinking.

Guests are even offered power-saving tips to gear-shift a more sustainable mindset (so if you’re bringing that work laptop, do charge up that phone wisely!) In terms of design, the four Irish cabins, all set privately within the same area, boast the “Cabin Porn” aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place in the wilds of New England.

A look at the inside of one of the Slow Cabins

They feature a facade of shou sugi ban (that’s Japanese charred wood, to you and I) which we’re told allows the cabins to blend into their backdrop, even if that’s the Irish countryside and they’re framed by large panoramic windows to really bring those outdoors indoors. As for inside, cabins are kitted with a queen-size bed, crisp white linen, an energy-efficient log burner to stay toasty, and a fire pit and grill to keep it toasty outside.

It sounds like a fun and idyllic concept on paper, but doesn’t it take just one person on TripAdvisor or social media to give the game away and blow the location’s cover? “There has actually been no issue whatsoever regarding the secret location,” Matthew Parkinson, director of Slow Cabins Ireland tells me.

“It’s fun. Every time we reveal the location to a guest in advance of their stay, along with a brochure of what to do in the local area, there’s a universal, ‘We’re really looking forward to it’ or a ‘Can’t wait’, so it’s working well!” And so far, Irish guests seem to be buying into the remote retreats.

“We’ve actually only had really positive reviews so far and fingers crossed it stays that way,” Matthew adds. “Guests seem to love the cabin design and fire pits. The dry toilet has been ‘accepted’ much better than I’d imagined and we’re already starting to produce compost, although this is almost a two-year process.”

As for a tip for any would-be travellers? “The one thing I’ve noticed is that in Ireland we love a suitcase! Not many guests so far have come prepared with a couple of small backpacks which I think we need to emphasise more in our outreach. It makes the short hike to the cabins much more enjoyable. The less clutter the better!” Perhaps it’s time for me to pack my own rucksack? l’m liking the idea of a mystery escape to the unknown... even if I may need to bring an extra charge pack for my phone.

Details: a launch price rate of €395 for two nights. slowcabins.ie

The bar at Belfast's Titanic Hotel

Titanic Hotel deal

If you’re looking for a decent-value city break over the coming weeks, check out the Anchor Down in Autumn deal at Titanic Hotel Belfast. Rates at the Maritime Mile district hotel start from €225 per night — which seems like a reasonable deal by today’s standards — but it also includes a two-course dinner and glass of prosecco in the hotel’s Wolff Grill restaurant, as well as breakfast the next morning. The rate applies to Sunday to Thursday stays, so the perfect excuse to extend your weekend with the nautically themed art deco hotel.

titanichotelbelfast.com

The Waterford Honey Show. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Waterford Honey Fest

Got a sweet tooth and an interest in local food and biodiversity? The first Waterford Honey Show is set to make a buzz at the city’s popular Harvest Festival next month.

Hosted by the East Waterford Beekeepers’ Association, the event will inform honey producers, beekeepers, retailers, and visitors of the show of the high-quality honey products available in the Southeast region where there are up to 1,000 beekeepers alone.

Harvest Festival itself which will be hosted at venues across Waterford City from September 9 to 11, 2022.

harvest.giy.ie

An Aer Lingus plane in flight

Aer Lingus going green

This week Aer Lingus announced a new sustainable aviation fuel deal which is set to see it power its Dublin to San Francisco flights from 2025. It comes as the airline works towards their commitment to power 10% of flights using sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 and, arguably more ambitiously, to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The airline is also investing in new generation and more fuel-efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo which delivers a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to the previous aircraft. Now if you could order a plastic-free in-flight meal!

aerlingus.com