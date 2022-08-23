10 doggy-friendly hotels for International Dog Day

Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co Cork

Set amid the splendour of the Ballyhouras, and conveniently located between Cork and Limerick, Charleville Park Hotel has special rooms on reserve for small canine companions - though a limit of 6kgs or less applies.

More info here.

The Kingsley, Cork City

Resting on the banks of the Lee, the Kingsley has a special 'Paws and Unwind' stay for fur-families: an overnight stay and breakfast for two that comes with a special welcoming bag, plus a full doggy-friendly room setup including a doggy bowl.

The hotel's paw policy is here.

The Twelve, Barna, Co Galway

If you fancy a quick dip in the water before brekkie, the doggy-friendly Twelve is located two minutes from Barna Pier, and comes with a range of food and hospitality options - with Silver Strand and Furbo Beach nearby.

Plenty on for peataí here.

Dunmore House: a shout away from a selection of beaches

Dunmore House, Clonakilty, West Cork

The hub of the West Cork food and cultural experience, Clonakilty is perfect for a weekend away. And while Dunmore House has a good line in locally-sourced food, and a dog-friendly policy, it'll be the ten beaches within ten minutes of the facility's front door that'll seal the deal.

The facility's website is currently under maintenance, though it's currently 5-stars on TripAdvisor.

Bellinter House, Co Meath

Nestled in the Boyne Valley, Bellinter House has doggy-friendly digs in its Stable Rooms, as well as a preponderance of other amenities. Perfect to lay the head down after a visit to historic Brú na Bóinne or a look at the Sonairte eco-village.

Doggy dossier here.

The AC Hotel, Belfast

Smack-bang in Belfast's city-centre and situated alongside the river, the AC has plenty going for it, not the least of which is its two-doggies-per-bedroom policy, or its barking-distance proximity to canine-copasetic establishments like Pug Ugly's and the Dirty Onion.

More info here.

Hotel Doolin, Doolin, Co Clare

At the epicentre of Ireland's traditional music scene is the Hotel Doolin, the venue of the renowned Doolin Folk Festival - and a doggy-friendly facility. Catering for up to 300 wedding guests, the venue also comes with a full civic-ceremony licence - for humans, of course.

More info here.

Castlemartyr Resort: offers a pet concierge service!

Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork

Not only does the Castlemartyr Resort have ground-floor rooms tailor-made for mixed-species families, as well as stayaway lodging on the grounds, but ample private garden space abounds - perfect for a case of the rips! The hotel also offers a Pet Concierge service, with all the local petcare info you need, as well as maps to nearby beaches and woodland areas.

Peruse the pet options here.

Castle Oaks House Hotel, Co Limerick

A Georgian country manor house set along the River Shannon, run by dog-owners no less, the Castle Oaks features 26 acres of gardens and woodlands, more than suited to an evening's vigourous walkies.

More info here.

Beech Hill Country House, Co Derry

Dogs and cats alike are welcome at Beech Hill House, just a short walk away from Derry City itself. Furthermore, the hotel welcomes four-legged friends with a complementary bottle of doggy-made 'beer' or 'Pawsecco'. Dog grooming and walking can also be arranged!