10 doggy-friendly hotels for International Dog Day

Set amid the splendour of the Ballyhouras, and conveniently located between Cork and Limerick, Charleville Park Hotel has special rooms on reserve for small canine companions - though a limit of 6kgs or less applies.
Resting on the banks of the Lee, the Kingsley has a special 'Paws and Unwind' stay for fur-families: an overnight stay and breakfast for two that comes with a special welcoming bag, plus a full doggy-friendly room setup including a doggy bowl.
If you fancy a quick dip in the water before brekkie, the doggy-friendly Twelve is located two minutes from Barna Pier, and comes with a range of food and hospitality options - with Silver Strand and Furbo Beach nearby.
The hub of the West Cork food and cultural experience, Clonakilty is perfect for a weekend away. And while Dunmore House has a good line in locally-sourced food, and a dog-friendly policy, it'll be the ten beaches within ten minutes of the facility's front door that'll seal the deal.
Nestled in the Boyne Valley, Bellinter House has doggy-friendly digs in its Stable Rooms, as well as a preponderance of other amenities. Perfect to lay the head down after a visit to historic Brú na Bóinne or a look at the Sonairte eco-village.
Smack-bang in Belfast's city-centre and situated alongside the river, the AC has plenty going for it, not the least of which is its two-doggies-per-bedroom policy, or its barking-distance proximity to canine-copasetic establishments like Pug Ugly's and the Dirty Onion.
At the epicentre of Ireland's traditional music scene is the Hotel Doolin, the venue of the renowned Doolin Folk Festival - and a doggy-friendly facility. Catering for up to 300 wedding guests, the venue also comes with a full civic-ceremony licence - for humans, of course.
Not only does the Castlemartyr Resort have ground-floor rooms tailor-made for mixed-species families, as well as stayaway lodging on the grounds, but ample private garden space abounds - perfect for a case of the rips! The hotel also offers a Pet Concierge service, with all the local petcare info you need, as well as maps to nearby beaches and woodland areas.
A Georgian country manor house set along the River Shannon, run by dog-owners no less, the Castle Oaks features 26 acres of gardens and woodlands, more than suited to an evening's vigourous walkies.
Dogs and cats alike are welcome at Beech Hill House, just a short walk away from Derry City itself. Furthermore, the hotel welcomes four-legged friends with a complementary bottle of doggy-made 'beer' or 'Pawsecco'. Dog grooming and walking can also be arranged!
