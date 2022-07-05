It's not all a dream — Bobby Ewing's in town

From Southfork to Cork:star, Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing is in Ireland to film a pilot episode for a new TV series.
And because all famous people know each other... his partner is Linda Purl who played Fonzie's girlfriend, Ashley, in Happy Days. They are here to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film the pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023.
The TV series — with the working title of— aims to encourage our important Diaspora audience in the United States to begin planning their own vacation to Ireland, to find out about their Irish heritage.
Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl in Dublin, Ireland and having a great time! Photo by Linda Purl. #Dallas pic.twitter.com/MezZdUPvkh— Dallas Fanzine (@DallasFanzine) July 3, 2022
Viewers will see Duffy and Purl visit Cork, Dublin, and Mayo. They will film at various locations — including Kilmovee in County Mayo, where Duffy’s ancestors hail from. Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.
Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s central marketing director, said: “We are delighted to support the filming of ‘Finding Ireland’ with Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl. It will be a really great way to showcase Ireland. Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers everywhere to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list. Our aim is to encourage the diaspora in the United States to follow in Patrick and Linda’s footsteps and return to Ireland to trace their roots — and to showcase the wonder of a visit to Ireland to fellow Americans, whether they have Irish DNA in them or not.”