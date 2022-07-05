It's not all a dream — Bobby Ewing's in town

From Southfork to Cork: Dallas star, Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing is in Ireland to film a pilot episode for a new TV series.

And because all famous people know each other... his partner is Linda Purl who played Fonzie's girlfriend, Ashley, in Happy Days. They are here to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film the pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023.