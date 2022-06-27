20 family staycations for all tastes and budgets

Go With the Flow Canoeing Adventures in Carlow

The peaceful waters of the Barrow in Co Carlow are perfect for family-friendly paddling adventures. Go With the Flow offers fun-filled half and full-day excursions. The water-based safaris, suitable for all ages, will take you through dramatic landscapes, wooded valleys — and the old navigations used by the Guinness barges back in the day. There’s a picnic stop when you need some R&R and should the weather allow, ample opportunities for a dip.

Tayto Park, Meath

Located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath and just 30 minutes from Dublin, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo have something for everyone. For the thrill-seekers, the Cu Chulainn, Ireland’s first rollercoaster and Europe’s first wooden rollercoaster with an inversion is sure to get your adrenaline flowing. And for those who want a slower pace, playgrounds, steam trains and a laid-back stroll through their impressive zoo will keep the whole family entertained.

Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny

Exterior Back of Old House at Newpark Hotel

If you are looking for a family break that is ‘head, shoulders, knees, and toes’ above the rest this summer, then the award-winning Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny is ideal for you and the little ones. This 4-star family-run hotel offers an array of family packages with highlights including the mini wildlife farm, fairy trail, kids club, attended swimming pool, kids’ yoga sessions, build a bear, and movie nights with milk and cookies. The best bit? With so much to keep everyone entertained, you won’t have to leave the hotel if you don’t want to.

The Kildare Maze, Kildare

The Kildare Maze is Leinster’s largest hedge maze, located just outside Prosperous in the north of the county. The hedge maze might be the star attraction, but this adventure centre has plenty more to offer: It also has crazy golf, a wooden maze, an adventure trail and zip-wire and even a toddlers' play area. There’ll be plenty of memories to be made here.

Rafting Down the Liffey’s Rapids, Dublin

If you feel like treating the kids to an adrenalin rush, and we get any scorching sun-filled days this summer (say a prayer), this outdoor adventure is one they’ll never forget. Did you know you can take a trip down the Liffey for a spot of whitewater rafting? You do now. Just be prepared to get seriously soaked.

The Causey Farm Experience, Meath

Photo: The Roald Dahl tribute designed by artist Simon McQuaid

Causey Farm offers many different activities, delightful for all age groups. The family-friendly activities include bog jumping, a petting zoo, summer camps and many seasonal events and you can also learn about live Irish culture in a fun-filled day of Irish activities, including Traditional Turf Cutting, Tractor Trailer Ride, Bodhrán Session and lots more.

National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin

Their thoughtful free programme includes family-friendly tours, and plenty of seasonal events. Any day of the week their Creative Space is open with free art packs and a welcoming atmosphere.

Jump Zone, Dublin

Jump Zone is Ireland’s popular trampoline park and has three locations: Sandyford, Santry and Liffey Valley and is a bouncing day out (literally) if your kids need to burn off some of the excess energy. Activities include a foam pit, trampoline dodgeball, and free jumping. Before you go to book, remember your little ones must be over the age of 5 and above 1 m to be allowed to jump, so this is one for slightly older kiddies.

Loughcrew Estate, Meath

Fairy festival at Loughcrew Estate

The Fairy Trail at Loughcrew Estate is an exciting treasure hunt-style trail that will provide hours of entertainment for the little ones. The kids will get an activity booklet and map and will have to solve clues to try and spot a fairy or two. There’s also an Alice in Wonderland-themed garden for that extra spot of magic. And you can stop for coffee before exploring again. Great for the whole family to enjoy.

Print Museum, Dublin

One of the finest lesser-known attractions in the country is a brilliant space for both parents and kids alike. Parents will enjoy a fascinating museum in a converted military chapel dedicated to the historical impact of print in Ireland. And kids can take a trip through time to experience what it was like to be a young apprentice printer.

West Cork Model Railway Village, Cork

West Cork model railway village

At the Model Railway Village in Clonakilty, you'll get to explore a fully scaled handmade model of the old West Cork railway line, with fully working trains passing through towns the railway served. The kids will definitely enjoy stomping Godzilla-like around these gorgeous miniature landscapes.

Toy Soldier Factory, Cork

The Toy Soldier Factory & Visitor Centre in Co Cork is Ireland and Europe’s only toy soldier factory that offers free admission andis one of the only places in the world where you can watch real workers build them from scratch. They have casting demonstrations of figures for visitors and you even can watch as the painters paint the figures.

Glencar Waterfall, Leitrim

For a more picturesque outing, Glencar Waterfall is a 50ft high waterfall situated at Glencar Lough, located about 11km west of Manorhamilton, in Co Leitrim. It can be reached and viewed from a lovely wooded walk which also offers picnic areas and a playground.

Lorge Chocolatiers, Kerry

Become a chocolatier for the day with these tasty child and family chocolate-making workshops at Lorge. Learn from the experts as they guide everyone through the origin of the delicious sweet treat before you stuck into dipping, moulding, and making your very own. Yum!

Burren Nature Sanctuary, Galway

Burren Nature Sanctuary

Nature enthusiasts will love this heritage site – a conservation-managed wildflower meadow, woodland, native botany exhibit and protected wetland area – has more to keep the kids entertained than you can think of. Follow the nature trail through ancient fairy woodland, explore the vast collection of wildflowers and orchids in the Botany Bubble, run wild in the adventure playground, and meet a whole host of friendly animals, including Emilia the pig, which the kids even pet. Did you know the sit a seed collecting site for the National Native Seed Bank and as well as the interpretive centre for the biodiversity of the Burren area? So by visiting them for a day of fun, you’re helping protect Ireland’s biodiversity too..

Portumna Forest Park, Galway

These lush 450 hectares of woodland offer much more than just walking trails. The forest park is bursting with amenities, from mountain biking trails with gentle gradients that travel along the lake shores to family-friendly cycling loops and orienteering courses.

Dunfanaghy Stables, Donegal

This is the ultimate horseriding experience. There are plenty of horseback options, from a half-hour beach trek to a week-long trail, staying in Arnolds Hotel, with Shetland ponies for tiny tots, Connemara ponies, quiet Cobs and more.

Fota Island Resort, Cork

Fota Island Resort

Minutes from the wonderful Fota Wildlife Park, Fota Island Resort is designed to please all — and perfect for special family getaways too. This contemporary five-star hotel has plenty of options if you’re bringing your brood, including invigorating walking trails, golf courses, a swimming pool (complete with a kids’ pool and kids’ club) alongside, of course, the chance to visit the creatures who call the accompanying park their home.

Dunmore Adventure, Waterford

This award-winning adventure centre features Ireland’s only Wibit Wipeout Aquapark, Dunmore Adventure and is a must-do when visiting. Situated in the village of Dunmore East, in a sheltered cove, the centre offers an extensive choice of land and water-based activities. Suitable for families, groups, adults and children who can choose from the following activities: sailing, Wibit Wipeout Aquapark, archery, kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, climbing, caving and power fan freefall.