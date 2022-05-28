Greenways and long-distance walking paths

What could make for a more relaxing holiday than strolling peacefully or cycling with the family on a smooth pathway specially designed for you, without any fear of honking horns, heavy trucks, or fast cars coming up behind?

Irish long-distance pathways are the answer. Greenways are a fairly new innovation, but they are proving hugely popular, especially with families and gentle walkers as well as keen cyclists. Many of these walking/cycling routes utilise old railway tracks which were, in their time, the latest and most startling invention to change Irish life, giving country folk the opportunity for the first time to travel further than the next village, and city residents the chance to get out and experience the beauties of the countryside.

Others follow the lines of the even older canals, which enabled goods and passengers to be carried from one side of our island to the other in the space of a day or two. That was quite something in 18th century Ireland when such a journey on horseback or by coach could take a week or more.

The Waterford Greenway (at 46km the longest in Ireland), will carry you from the coastal town of Dungarvan through Kilmacthomas, Kilmeaden, and Mount Congreve to the Viking city of Waterford.

It runs along a former railway track, and there are exciting tunnels and viaducts along the way, plus wonderful views of the seacoast and green landscapes that you would miss when driving along the main road. Known locally as the Déise Greenway, it has proved enormously popular, with thousands enjoying it every year, whether on foot or by bicycle (there are handy bike hire centres at either end).

The café at Kilmacthomas is housed in the former workhouse, which gives a strange sensation when you sit in comfort, with the reminders of a tragic and harsh past all around (but it’s a handy rest stop, and the cakes are really good!) The Great Western Greenway is nearly as long, at 44km, but of course you don’t have to do all of any route at one go. Starting in Westport, the Great Western (again following an old railway line) runs through the attractive settlements of Newport and Mulranny before coming to a gentle finish at the bridge to Achill Island.

Stunning views of Clew Bay all the way. And although the haunted tunnel just outside Newport is not yet open to walkers, you can still look at it and wonder what the truth is about that strange tale of the Man in Black… Now here is an idea: walk or cycle the Grand or the Royal Canal, which over 200 years ago linked Dublin with the Shannon and have been arteries for travel ever since.

The Grand starts from the cobbled quays of Ringsend, a total period piece, and traverses the beautiful tree-lined stretches through the suburbs, with that statue of poet Patrick Kavanagh reclining on his bench, out through Inchicore and on to Sallins and Robertstown, across the Bog of Allen, to arrive eventually at Shannon Harbour, a peaceful haven of small boats and memories of yesteryear with the ruins of a once grand hotel standing on the quayside.

Every inch of the way, every lock and little humpbacked bridge has its own history, and, because it’s a quiet place, wild flowers and animals have survived here as they could not do on our over-developed main highways.

Of course you don’t have to travel the entire length of either canal at one go (although some keen cyclists do just that). The Grand and the Royal Canals (and indeed all our greenways) are ideally suited for doing short stretches at a time – leaving your car at one point, perhaps, and strolling to the next bridge or lock. They are our own Caminos, if you like, with history and memory to be tapped into at every step.