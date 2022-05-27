Our great hotels: the ultimate in comfort and fine dining

After the time we have all had this past couple of years, what you probably yearn for more than anything else right now is to be rejuvenated, given a new outlook on life, even perhaps spoiled a little.

Has everyday existence become a bit predictable, somewhat humdrum? Well then, your perfect holiday this year might just be in one of Ireland’s splendid hotels, really getting away from it all, and remembering who you really are and what you enjoy.

Having time to laugh, tell jokes, look around at a different world to the one you inhabit every day. See new places, try wonderful food, discover new interests. There is nothing like getting away from the everyday familiar to see life in a new light.

We are truly fortunate in Ireland in having a superb range of luxury hotels spread right across the country, and it’s reassuring to know that every one of these establishments has complied with all the regulations for safety and good health, and usually has gone over and above the basics, to ensure that your stay will be as safe and healthy as it is comfortable and indulgent.

What did you most enjoy doing back before everyday life – not to say survival - took over? Exploring different parts of the country?

Strolling on deserted beaches? Indulging in freshly-baked scones? Savouring new and delicious taste experiences? Visiting museums and art galleries? Shopping till you dropped?

Climbing mountains, hiking across hillsides? And finally, sinking into the comfort of a splendid hotel, knowing that everything you want is right there, and there is no need to think about the outside world until you leave?

Now’s your chance to recapture those golden days. What better treat than being waited on hand and foot, having someone else prepare those delicious meals, do the housework, while you have nothing to worry about except where you will explore tomorrow?

Our great hotels are famed for their hospitality, fine dining, and generous welcome. They are to be found in our major cities of course - staying in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway or Sligo, you will be lapped in luxury comparable with (if not exceeding) those in Europe’s great capitals. But great hotels are also to be found in the most spectacular and remote locations across this beautiful isle, and would make any stay a dream to remember.

Make a list of the things you really would like to find and then start checking out those hotel websites. Swimming pool (heated indoor or exhilarating outdoor). Spas, and the tempting treatments they offer. Golf courses on site, or close by. What dishes does the restaurant offer? Are there special options for vegetarians? Fine organic dining? Seafood? What amusements or facilities are there for younger visitors? Are there gardens, walks, is there access to a nearby beach or lake? You know the things you look for in good accommodation – make sure they are there before you book.

And what corner of Ireland to choose for this year’s holiday? If historic sites are your thing, the hotel can be used as a base for exploring the surrounding regions: hotel staff are always more than willing to provide all the information you might require on must-see places. Or why not discover somewhere new? Seashore or mountains, city or countryside - choose the hotel and the location that suit you perfectly. The only difficulty will be choosing between the many tempting options!

City or country, the splendour of an old castle or manor house, a warm and comfortable family-run hotel, somewhere with a state-of-the-art gym and spa. Hotels that specialise in family stays, and those that specialise in breaks for couples.

Traditional fishing hotels. Places that have onsite secure parking (handy in our cities), or can offer the most spectacular scenery, miles from anywhere. Feel like dining looking out over the ocean, or by a secret lake? Wouldn’t mind a bit of history or even a ghost or two? We are fairly sure you will find just what you want this summer.