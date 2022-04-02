One camera, one camper van, one driver with a deep passion for natural world

I am able to charge all my laptops, tablets, phones and electronic devices without having to hook up to the mains electricity.
As an avid photographer, the ability to be able to park up beside a beautiful location where you can step out and capture the sun setting is a dream. It doesn’t stop there because as night falls, you can look upon and amaze at the wondrous stars, assuming you’re in a place that has little light pollution. We are blessed in Ireland to have so many great places to shoot astrophotography and in particular, the Mayo Dark Sky Park as well as the International Dark-Sky reserve on the Iveragh Peninsula. There are so many other amazing locations in Ireland with small amounts of light pollution that make it easier to see constellations, planets and meteor showers in all their glory.
While the initial cost can be significant, your travel expenses can be as low as you like. A power management and storage system can benefit your money by providing free camping spaces, low-cost parks, and self-sufficiency through solar panels. Let’s face it, nothing beats cooking and dining outside!