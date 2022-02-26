Nine great bank holiday getaways to grab for the extra-long St Patrick's Day weekend

Longueville House

An original Ireland Blue Book property, Longueville House, located in the gorgeous Blackwater Valley, is one of my favourite escapes in the county. Their St Patrick’s Long Weekend Getaway (17–20) invites guests to steal away for a three-night stay and dine package at their three centuries old Georgian property. The insider tip is to arrive early as complimentary afternoon tea is served each day in the drawing room.

Come evening, you can look forward to a sumptuous dining soirée where chef-owner, William O’Callaghan, offers a four-course set dinner menu which varies according to the season (think dishes such as pan fried scallop of wild river salmon, Murty’s Kerry mountain lamb and Hegarty’s cheddar cheese with pickled garden radishes).

Afterwards, nestle down in the drawing room where a tipple of Longueville’s own brandy makes for the perfect chaser. A delicious country house breakfast awaits the next morning; it’s rustled up with ingredients fresh from Longueville’s gardens, orchards and woodlands, which themselves all make the perfect spot for some dreamy rambles across the estate.

The three-night package with dinner, breakfast plus tea and cake each days costs from €1,049

longuevillehouse.ie

Kilkenny calling

Kilkenny is a city that gives good craic — and no more so than this March with the return of the city’s St Patrick’s Day festival. The week-long event will feature fun events from March 16 to 20 from Tradfest nights featuring The Kilfenora Céilí Band and Festival Street Food to the grand parade itself on Thursday. There are a number of accommodation options to base yourself, but The Ormonde Hotel, located in the heart of the city, makes the ideal springboard for the festivities. They have Wednesday night rates from €320, though rates are half if you can stay later into the weekend.

And food lovers, don’t forget! This weekend is the final weekend of this year’s Kilkenny Restaurant Week so if you’re in the area, pop into the city to enjoy a dining package from one (or more!) of more than 30 participating establishments. They’ll be showcasing some of their best loved and most popular dishes at discounted prices until tomorrow evening (Feb 27).

visitkilkenny.ie

Boyne Valley

As St Patrick’s Day festivities return across the island, few places are more fitting to celebrate our patron saint than the Boyne Valley. It’s said that Patrick travelled from Co Down to Inbher Colpa, the mouth of the Boyne in 433 and sailed up the river before settling on the Hill of Slane to defy the pagan High Kings. lighting a Paschal fire there to rival the first fire of the Spring Equinox which was

lit on the Hill of Tara. The whole region offers myriad options for both history and food buffs with accommodation options for all budgets too. Tankardstown House is offering a Pre-Paddy’s Day stay on March 16 with B&B from €120pps. Tankardstown’s Brabazon Restaurant will also be open on St Patrick’s Day giving guests the chance to try their new tasting menus showcasing the best of local produce. For a budget option, stay a night in a deluxe double room at the highly rated Caravogue House in Trim from €49pps B&B.

discoverboynevalley.ie

Glamping with Goblins

If you’re looking for an alternative family break this week, then stay at a Hobbit House at the popular Glamping Under The Stars in Co Laois. Each quirky dwelling has its own unique theme but for the weekend that’s in it, the green-themed ‘Garden House’ is perfect for the patriotic guest. The family-friendly glampsite is ideal for nature lovers: head for shamrock-hunting trips in the nearby woods before fixing up a family feast with its self-catering facilities. In the evening, you’re welcome to whip out your tin whistle and sing a few sean-nos around the campfire, or toast green marshmallows at your private chimnea. From €135 per night;

glampingunderthestars.ie

Northern legends

For a break up North, you can enjoy an extra long St Patrick’s celebration with a four-night stay for the price of three at either the Europa Hotel or Grand Central Hotel in Belfast. This offer includes a full Irish breakfast each morning and a bowl of Irish stew & a pint to help celebrate. Rates start from €400pps for the Grand Central Hotel and €330pps at the Europa. For an alternative option, why not stay in the medieval town of Downpatrick where Ireland’s

oldest surviving coaching inn, Denvir’s, are offering a deal that gets guests free admission to the St Patrick Centre and St Patrick’s Grave. It was here that Patrick is said to have founded the first church in Ireland in 432 — which you can still visit along with exploring the only exhibition in the world about St Patrick, the medieval cathedral and High Cross Museum. Rates from €78pps.

denvirs.com

West Cork Escape

For a culinary escape this month, you can enjoy a one- or two-night stay in the four star Blue Haven Hotel located in the heart of Kinsale, paired with dinner at their recently reopened Rare 1784 Restaurant. The craft cocktail and fine dining experience features bespoke menus created by chef Meeran Manzoor and inspired by his travels across the world. Signature dishes include the likes of carrot and blue cheese cappuccino, octopus corndog, John Dory bouillabaisse and lavender duck breast. The package which also includes breakfast the next morning starts from €149pps

bluehavenkinsale.com

Looking for a break with the kids? Further down the coast, the four star Westlodge Hotel in Bantry are offering family friendly packages for the long weekend which include big screen movie viewing each night and a leprechaun trail. Rates for two adults plus two children start from €169 per night;

westlodgehotel.ie

Limerick

For a luxury city break there are few properties more inviting than Limerick’s No 1 Pery Square. You can toast St. Patrick’s Day in the city’s gorgeous Georgian quarter this month thanks to a number of decadent package deals.

The hotel’s whiskey tasting package invites guests to hunker down in the boutique period property while indulging in a guided tasting of select uisce beatha. If you need to stretch your legs, the city 100-year-old Limerick City Parade is just a short amble from the property. The offer includes two night accommodation in one of the property’s tastefully

appointed rooms, an à la carte breakfast from the chef’s table each morning plus a three-course dinner on an evening of your choice. Rates from €269pps.

oneperysquare.com

Cliff at Lyons

This stunning Kildare property is gaining whispers as one of the region’s most glorious getaways. Current offers include picnic and paddle-boarding bread and their very popular Aimsir Farm Tour based on an experience in their Michelin-starred restaurant. But for a bracing spring break, I love the look of their Blueway Getaway deal. Here, guests can enjoy a romantic escape while also gearing up to explore Kildare’s charming countryside via grassy verges of the Grand Canal tow-path.

The deal includes a two-night stay with full Irish breakfast on each morning, a three-course dinner on one evening in the Mill Restaurant, full day bike hire for two adults and a gourmet picnic in a deluxe hamper backpack for two people sharing. Costs from €332pps; cliffatlyons.ie

discoverireland.ie