Through fire and blood: What it's like to go on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Co Down

We open with fire and ice. The crisp February morning I drive to Banbridge, Co Down is one of two stories. The first, a sleepy Friday morning in suburbia. The second, the opening of one of the area’s greatest contributions to show business since Van Morrison’s ‘Star of The County Down’.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour, following months of rigorous construction, prep and finesse, is now open to the public. Medieval torches frame the red carpet as a fanfare escalates. Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) join forces to first break the chains on this brand-new global visitor attraction.

The spears are set, the warriors primed, and the dragons reconstructed. Winter is here. We’re in.

Located at one of the acclaimed series’ original filming locations at Linen Mill Studios (Hempstead Wright came over all emotional as he spotted his Thrones wheelchair in the very room he first used it), the tour takes fans closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before.

From this week, guests can step inside the Great Hall at Winterfell where Jon Snow was proclaimed the King of the North; see Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne; delve into the truly outstanding props, weaponry and visual effects of Game of Thrones; and learn more about the skills and craftsmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen.

The Great Hall at Winterfell, where Jon Snow was declared King of the North.

The Great Hall of Winterfell and Castle Black sets have actually remained in place there since filming ended in 2018, with several added and reconstructed props, such as the iconic Iron Throne, thrown in for good measure.

Upon entry, what strikes you first is how meticulously thought out the whole 110,000sq ft (10,220sq m) building is. Operated by a park-and-ride system, Thrones shuttle buses offer car-to-door service, allowing fans to feel the luxury of arriving at a bona-fide film set.

The cloakroom, cafe, and indoor bar and restaurant – all sitting indoor the vicinity – cater to those with children, those in wheelchairs, stag parties or, most importantly, any tourist looking to scope the area.

The interactive attention to detail is committed throughout, with individualised gaming services and systems that allow one to turn from a White Walker into a shambling wight. From the get-go — where punters are shown a short film about how the sausage gets made, including cameos from producers, writers, and stars — you’re given an ‘access all areas’ pass into the fascinating, mind-altering, and sometimes wholly gory story of Game of Thrones.

First up is a short film detailing the series’ success. After viewing the thunderous trailer on a gargantuan screen, the wall splits, allowing for a smoke-filled walk into winter and into Westeros. Self-guided tours ensue — no school-tour vibes here — with knowledgeable staff members positioned at every post, catering to questions and detailing elements a solo tourer might miss.

Beyond the Wall

They point out props, real-life sets, award-winning costumes with painfully intricate detail, and positions where Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, and Sean Bean once stood. Fans can also see sets such as Dragonstone and the destroyed throne room; original props including Jon Snow’s famous Longclaw sword and the wedding dress worn by Sansa; as well as how prosthetics and visual effects were created.

This is arguably the most interesting part of the tour, the showcasing of the crew, cast, and designers at the top of their game, all collaborating together to hone the perfect project.

One can see how pyrotechnicians made dragons breathe fire while mid-flight, how cast members self-immolated, and how gargantuan buildings burst into flames, all without endangering cast and crew. (A side note at this particular exhibit does state that the Game of Thrones fire team amassed the most burns in studio history, but none of them were too badly injured, or so we’re told).

The route is paved out like this: first you enter the frozen land beyond the wall, filled with all manner of monstrous beings. One then makes their way through the famous ice tunnel and comes face to face with fierce wildlings, genuinely horrifying White Walkers, and even a towering giant. Next up is Castle Black.

One enters into the men of the Night’s Watches last surviving barracks, seeing where characters like Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly spent their days. Next up, incredibly, is The Great Hall of Winterfell, the ancient home to the House Stark, the wardens of the North. You will see the unchanged, unmoved, original set as well as come face to face with many iconic costumes from the series.

Stars Nathalie Emmanuel (who played Missandra) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (who played Bran Stark) in ‘Game of Thrones’.

IT was here we met Hempstead Wright, who’d flown over mid-university exams to be there, because he “just couldn’t miss it”.

“You know, I’ve actually never been nostalgic for the show until right now,” he told Weekend.

“It sort of felt still alive because people loved it and talked about it so much. But seeing my costume, as well as the actual room we filmed it in, is all a bit mad.”

Next up is Dragonstone, the great ancestral castle of the mighty House Targaryen, resplendent with Daenerys’ costumes and the constructed dragons she worked with onset.

The horrifying realism of the prosthetics department follows, showcasing how moulds were taken, misshapen skin was formed, and the Hall of Faces was constructed.

The armoury blades, bows, axes and ballistas pave the next exhibit, each deadly weapon individually manufactured for filming.

Next, one can see the luxurious quarters of King Tommen and the Small Council chamber where the affairs of the realm are managed, finally bringing you to the grand map courtyard — perhaps the most Shakespearean element of set — where Cersei made her war plans.

Through fire and blood, you finally find yourself standing in the throne room, or what remains of it. It is here that you will learn the truth to the saying: “When you play the game of thrones you win or you die, there is no middle ground.”

King's Landing

Even non-fans will enjoy the exhibits. Laid out in a museum-like format, a large majority of the models and props are genuinely jaw-dropping.

But why am I surprised? Game of Thrones itself is a project in excellence and the studio tour is no different. And it’s come at the perfect time. As Ireland reopens up, Game of Thrones tourism — which boomed in the North before the pandemic, with one in six leisure visitors saying the show influenced their travel plans — is set to kick off indefinitely, with this £40m (€47m) attraction primed and ready for the thousands of visitors expected in the first week. There’s a reason Stormont’s economy minister, Gordon Lyons, hailed it as “game-changing” for the region.

“As we start to look to the future, and as tourism and travel opens up across the globe, Game of Thrones Studio Tour will be a central plank of recovery activity,” Tourism Northern Ireland chief executive John McGrillen said. “We look forward to working in partnership in the months and years ahead to deliver visitors from near and far.”

Warner Bros Consumer Products head of EMEA Julian Moon said: “This marks a first for Warner Bros-themed entertainment. To launch a world-class attraction in Northern Ireland, where fans can explore, up close and personal, a vast array of authentic sets, as well as a comprehensive collection of costumes, props, set pieces, and so much more.”

HBO’s Game of Thrones aired in over 200 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings. It continues to do so with the next iteration of the franchise, House of the Dragon, which is in mid-production in Cornwall.

The series is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max this year but, for those of you who can’t wait that long, may we recommend going up to Banbridge and taking it all in at the source.

Oh, and tell them we sent you.