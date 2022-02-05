Check in: accessibility matters at Castlemartyr Resort

First Impressions

Good things come to those who wait! Like many people right now, our travelling routine became a little out-of-sync over the pandemic, so when Thom Breathnach from the Irish Examiner approached us to write a hotel access review, it was an offer we couldn’t refuse!

Mike and I were thrilled to be invited to stay at the five-star Castlemartyr Resort as we were curious to know if five-star luxury also meant five stars for accessibility. After checking the hotel’s website, we found a category aptly titled ‘Access for All’, which stated that “The facilities at our resort are designed to promote full access to our guests…” Feeling reassured, we dusted down our suitcases, packed up the car and hit the road for East Cork!

Arriving in Castlemartyr, we meandered through the long driveway past majestic oaks and cedars as well as the ruins of a 15th-century tower house, hallmarks of Castlemartyr’s rich heritage and a tell-tale sign of an historical estate. We pulled into the designated set-down area, to be greeted by George, who along with his brass luggage trolley, whisked us into the hotel’s step-free entrance (wheelchairs & luggage trolleys share a common love of level access!).

At reception, both sales and marketing manager, Sean Cooney, and guest relations manager, Trevor Sheehan, welcomed us with a brief historical rundown of the site and guided us towards the lift area. The desk was a little on the high-side from the perspective of a wheelchair user checking in — a frequent encounter in many, but not all, hotels in Ireland. En route we were stopped in our tracks by an impressive mix of eclectic wall art by local artists and sculptures, all positioned along polished wooden floors which made the flow of navigation in a wheelchair much easier despite a distance to the lift. Having our beloved Frenchie, Nala, back at base, we were also impressed to note the hotel’s dog-friendly ground-level rooms. Our own room was on the second floor — though for emergency access or in case of a broken lift we would usually prefer ground level accommodation where possible.

Suite Talk

We stayed in a spacious Deluxe King room, the first highlight being an exquisite birthday welcome on our dresser, with chocolate strawberries, wine and balloon. It really is the little details that make a guest feel special. Our first check was the en suite bathroom, where we opened the wide door to find a decadent, accessible space with wheel-under sink and white marble wheel-in shower area and lowered towel hooks, while the toilet was equipped with all the necessary fittings with a pull cord and grab rails etc. A mounted shower chair was found on the side wall next to the shower controls with a suitable height for transferring — however, the seat itself was both hinged at a downward slant and was quite narrow in width, which we find could create a potential slip hazard. Shelving for toiletries was found on the lower level on the shower wall, but outside of arm's reach, on the opposite side of the mounted shower seat (a common oversight we see in hotel rooms). While popular in bathrooms, pedal bins are not the best for wheelchair users travelling independently.

Moving on to our comfy bed... as a general rule of thumb, in terms of hotel beds and accessibility, the higher the price of a room, the higher the mattress! High mattresses can make transferring from a wheelchair more difficult as you need to be more or less level with the mattress to transfer over. However, travelling as a couple meant I could help Mick by giving him a hand transferring onto the bed. Wheelchair users travelling independently would appreciate the option of a hoist for extra support/leverage for ease of high mattress transfers. Our wardrobe had a sliding door but the rail was slightly higher than expected for a wheelchair user to hang up clothes. We found the window handle for opening was also too high from the perspective of a wheelchair user’s arm-reach. Many of these common oversights can be easily tweaked.

At Your Service!

Once settled in and unpacked, we decided to wander around to get our bearings. Navigating our way around the hotel, we realised the secret to Castlemartyr’s effortless flow of access was that the hub of activity around the estate was found all on ground level. On the ground floor, both accessible entrances to the spa and pool were found next to each other. Next to the pool entrance, we also found a wheelchair accessible changing room for the health club. A quick reconnaissance of the gym and we saw a range of weights/dumbbells placed on accessible holders suitable for those who want to work on their upper body.

We were pre-booked for a time slot at the pool but were politely informed there was unfortunately no poolside hoist. To avoid being segregated as a couple on our night away, we decided to opt-out of the pool booking but checked out the poolside surroundings for recliners etc. This was a disappointment considering that initial website statement.

Moving on, we then had a sneak peek in at The Knight's Bar, a grandiose parlour room that is referred to as ‘the heart of the restored manor’ — and made a mental note to return there for a nightcap. Next, it was out to the Garden Terrace to catch the last of the evening sun and admire the historic backdrop of Castlemartyr’s yew trees guarding over the manicured maze. Further out, trails surrounding the gardens had different grades of gravel and so some routes were more accessible than others. Entry out onto the outdoor bar area was effortless thanks to a compact stone path and ramp where we enjoyed a cheeky cocktail before dinner.

The Eco Boardwalk in Youghal

Local Lowdown

Whilst the rain put our plans to fully explore Castlemartyr’s old-growth forest to a halt (accessible entrance into the woods was noted), friendly staff were excited to let us know about two accessible beach promenades nearby which was great to hear, considering many beaches around Ireland are inaccessible to wheelchair users.

To get some fresh sea air, our first stop was to Garryvoe beach with accessible parking and a promenade looking out onto Ballycotton Island. We felt this beach has a lot of potential for a beach wheelchair as lifeguards are on-site and there is a concrete ramp leading out onto the sand.

Next port of call was Youghal’s Eco-Boardwalk — Ireland’s longest seafront boardwalk — where we met many other wheelchair users enjoying this new coastal experience.

We then by chance came across Claycastle Beach Shop, an unassuming classic seaside kiosk tucked away from the boardwalk selling all kinds of buckets and spades — the stuff of childhood memories. Here we tried their ‘Donut Surprize’, a treat consisting of a freshly made heated doughnut smothered in ice-cream with a flake and syrup of your choice on top which we have now labelled as a Youghal dessert delicacy! One thing we did note was that despite plenty of accessible parking in Youghal, we could not easily locate where the wheelchair accessible portaloo was in amongst the many standard portaloos.

Accessibility:

Castlemartyr Resort shows how history and heritage can still mean accessibility.

However, within the entire hotel industry in Ireland, it seems to be an accepted norm that pool-hoists are a rarity. This needs to change. Mick and I have used pool hoists everywhere from public pools around Wexford to hotel pools in Tenerife to motels in America. Swimming pool reels are required to roll out pool covers, so mechanical equipment beside a pool is nothing new and inclusive pool access is crucial for couples and families alike — it can really be the difference between a restricted stay or an inclusive, memorable holiday. With a little more attention to accessible detail and investment in inclusive pool equipment for all guests, Castlemartyr Resort can lead the way in five-star luxury for all.

Travel Editor’s note: Michael and Leona stayed as guests of Castlemartyr Resort for this review. The hotel is currently offering B&B rates from €206 per couple. For more deals and packages, see castlemartyrresort.ie