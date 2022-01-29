Check out: Ballynahinch Castle and two other recently refurbished hotels

As tourism jets off to a far more promising start in 2022 (not least thanks to last week’s easing of restrictions), many travellers will be feeling more confident booking their next overseas holiday or holiday in Ireland. The pandemic has seen venues across the country carry out refurbs to woo guests, and I recently checked into Ballynahinch Castle in the heart of Connemara to experience the latest look of this West of Ireland classic.

First Impressions

The luxury estate played a strong game from the get-go. Sequestered off the main Galway to Clifden road amid a blanket of ethereal bogland, lakes and mountains, Ballynahinch majestically appears in a shroud of a lush woodland oasis. Ballynahinch is the latest Irish member to join the exclusive Relais and Châteaux collection, so there’s an added oh-la-la to its prestige these days.

Named after the castle which once stood on its site, Ballynahinch, in reality, has more of a grand country house aesthetic, albeit with a few crenellated parapets to offer an architectural homage to its rich history. Inside, the first of several crackling fires greet me in the cosy reception lobby, which itself spills into several inviting drawing rooms and the Fisherman’s Pub and Ranji room named after the famed cricket who once owned the property. There’s an inviting fishing and hunter lodge feel to the vibe; the kind of spot you’d pop off your Hunter wellies at the door before curling up with a pint and a game of Scrabble. It’s pure Country Living luxury.

Suite Talk

I stayed in one of Ballynahinch’s luxury riverside suites, which, following suit with rooms in the manor house, completed their makeover just last month. The work of red-hot Kerry designer Bryan O’Sullivan, rooms have been given a luxury, yet homely finish, with no two looking the same, and mine is of fittingly generous proportions to the four-poster bed which takes centre stage. Interiors feature antique mahogany furniture, West of Ireland art pieces and retro touches, sympathetic to the heritage, such as the willow pattern china for your Nespresso. Original or real hardwood flooring in the bathroom would have added more period character, but beyond that, it’s a pretty idyllic room. Think Gone with the Wind meets the Gaeltacht… and that’s a good thing in my leabhar.

At Your Service

There’s a stripped-back serenity to a stay at Ballynahinch. The hotel doesn’t boast a spa or a golf course so the experience here is very much about soaking up aspirational manor living as well as those pretty exceptional grounds flanked by Ballynahinch Lough and the Twelve Bens mountains. Looking to channel your inner Earl/Countess of Grantham? Ballynahinch also offers shooting master classes, fly-fishing tutorials, and guided estate walks. I opted for the half-day guided walk to the moody hills of Connemara with estate manager, Josh McGloin. Heading off from the stunning village of Roundstone, Josh guided me up Errisbeg mountain, culminating with stunning views from Clifden to Carna. And Josh knew the perfect shelter for a flask of delicious mushroom broth from the Ballynahinch kitchen. What a way to experience peak Connemara!

Dining delights

Fuelled by the best of Connemara produce, not least from its wonderful walled garden which almost feels like le Jardin des Tuileries at night, Ballynahinch’s kitchen is another strength in its quiver. I dined at The Fisherman’s Pub — a delicious garden beets salad followed by an earthy mushroom risotto with locally foraged mushrooms. Dinner, the next night at the Owenmore Restaurant was a more fine dining affair. A knock-out starter of Cleggan crab with sheep's yoghurt was followed by a sublime fillet of black sole with orange and cardamom beurre blanc. Dessert was wild forest blackberries with coffee-infused ice cream while the arrival of a petit fours trolley was a classy finishing touch. Breakfast the next morning was a stunning smorgasbord of goodies with a side of ham and farmhouse cheeses. I ordered delicious steamed cod with wilted spinach for my hot choice and on my departure day, I took gluten-free toast filled with slabs of creamy brie… perfect for the journey home.

Check out?

With unpretentious luxury, stunning grounds and a wonderfully warm team, Ballynahinch Castle is a special spot. I’ve reviewed quite a few resort properties over the last year, from the K Club to Carton House, and the property punches well above its star class. Current room rates add to the appeal too. From €235 per night, the hotel is very competitive when stacked up against other high-end offerings in the country so if you’re considering a five-star escape, certainly add this Connemara classic to your shortlist. Highly recommended!

ballynahinch-castle.com

Dunbrody House

The destination country house hotel on Wexford’s Hook Peninsula has just begun work on its (already pretty fabulous) rooms with plans to restore and re-style, rather than a massive overhaul. Changes will include bedroom carpets getting the heave-ho in place of original floor boards softened with rugs, while a more pared-back look will see less fussy window dressings, less clutter and more statement pieces. In the restaurant, plans include re-oiling the 1830 oak floors to their original colour tones, adding new table lamps from Poldini in Italy, and wallpaper by Sanderson to compliment a softer, more intimate ambience. Later in the year, the spa at Dunbrody House will also be extended to include a lap pool, gym area and updated treatment rooms.

dunbrodyhouse.com

The Westin

Do you want your old lobby washed down…with a €500,000 facelift? That’s what’s been happening at one of Dublin’s most sought after property’s, the five-star Westin. The hotel has been pumping a multi-million investment programme into its rooms and spaces since 2019, and its most recent reveal is its stunning new lobby.

“The brief was simply to create a greater sense of arrival for our valued guests and to draw inspiration from our surrounding areas and support the local trade and artisan crafts industries, where possible” says general manager, Eamonn Casey.

thewestinhoteldublin.com