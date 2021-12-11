Six ways that holidays and trips have changed in the Covid era

We’ve had a lot to adjust to as we weather the pandemic storm. Travel was one of the hardest-hit industries. Now, as we embrace a slightly different way of taking to the skies new trends are emerging.

1: Quality over quantity

“A big difference we see," says Mary Denton, chief executive officer of Sunway, "is that consumers are opting for better quality travel — they might opt for a 4-star instead of a 3-star hotel. Club Med is selling well, perhaps because it's all-inclusive and outdoors and the quality of the product."

2: Family comes first

"After lockdown, family has become more important and we are selling Lapland really well also, likely because it’s a multi-generational holiday it's proving hugely popular this year."

3: We know our consumer rights

"Another change is that consumers are much more aware of cancellations and the value of a travel agent if anything goes wrong. We are finding that people who might have booked a holiday themselves online and lost the booking in Covid are now appreciative of the value of a travel agent being there for them.”

4: We are booking earlier

Alongside changes in the industry is of course the nature of travel trends, and Mary says consumer habits have changed as post-pandemic outlooks have altered, but that packages, experiences and deals are still high on priority lists.

“Firstly, consumers are booking much earlier than before — there is a definite pent up demand. As prices are going up too, customers are 'price-locking' their holiday. They can book it now at the price shown and pay by the month for that guaranteed price. As prices increase on travel, they are benefiting from a good deal."

"I think there was a shift back to travel agents anyway but the pandemic really accelerated this. Also, those who lost money on their online, independent trip have realised the value of our experience and expertise. Everyone has had plenty of time to dream and plan their next holiday experience, so, I think when people do go on holiday again they will definitely appreciate it so much more.”

5: We want different experiences — and we are spending a little more

“People are booking multiple trips. Consumers are treating themselves to trips that they hadn’t been able to take and also dream trips, so adventure holidays, experience holidays and holidays that they had put on the long finger. We have been through a lot as a country and we are valuing experiences and time together. They are spending more on their holiday — on average about €80-€100 more per person — as well as staying longer on holidays, more people choosing to go for 8-10 nights at a time rather than just 7 nights,” she explains.

“With job losses and perhaps some belt-tightening among those who are still employed, affordability will become even more important for family travel. What has changed is that some people are now opting for more expensive holiday experiences like adventure and experience holidays — they are prepared to spend more as they appreciate the time away more now.”

6: Safety matters

"Since international travel reopened back on July 19, everyone has had to adapt to the new way of travelling. However, I think it’s really encouraging that consumers are embracing the new normal and are back travelling again. Yes, there are extra safety measures in place that require a bit more prepping for a holiday, such as ensuring you have the correct testing requirements and passenger locator forms all in order for the country you are travelling to, but people are used to all the checks now and are more confident about travelling,” she says.

There have also been small, but significant changes to what travel makers want from their holiday experience, with the experience itself being high on agenda, thanks to almost 18 months of being deprived of any.

“Face masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing, which have fast become part of our daily norm, will be just as prominent in travel but we have got used to that."