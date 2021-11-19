Cork airport is open again, here are five destinations you can fly to this month

Gdansk

Gdansk is one of Europe’s great unheralded city breaks, and in my travel book, it should appear on everyone’s getaway shortlist. With great connections to the city (in no small part thanks to Munster’s mighty Polish diaspora) it also makes for a super accessible, low fares destination, too. Set on the cusp of the Baltic Sea, Gdansk has an affluent, maritime vibe, where great accommodation and dining value give the city an alluring Copenhagen-on-the-cheap vibe. There’s no skimping on experience, however: visitors can enjoy the city’s stunning architecture, fantastic museums and a stellar food scene, too. Gdansk’s Christmas market is already in full festive flow also, making it a great option for a December break.

Get there: Ryanair fly to Gdansk twice weekly with fares from an incredible €10 each way; ryanair.com

Paris

Paris in the springtime always seems to grab the headlines but winter brings an added layer of cosy romance to the City of Light. Starting this week, low-cost Spanish airline Vueling will operate a new twice-weekly service from Cork to Paris Orly, France’s second-largest airport after CDG. The service will operate on Fridays and Mondays making it a handy timeline for a weekend break, too. While in Paris, enjoy winter attractions like an old-school tour along the Seine, visit très festive Marché de Noël Notre Dame or you can even take a macaron baking class at the Galeries Lafayette. Thinking of a budget alternative to Lapland this year? Sprinkle a little oh-la-la to your Christmas build-up with a visit to the seasonally charged Disneyland Paris; adult and children passes start from €50/€54 (expect to pay double around the weekend).

Get there: fares from Cork to Orly start from €60 return, about twice that with checked baggage; vueling.com

Amsterdam

Thinking stroopwafels for breakfast…or bitterballen for lunch? With three services now from Cork daily, zipping over to Amsterdam has never been easier. The Dutch capital has added Wunderland feels in winter where you can go ice-skating along the city’s canals, cosy up with the exhibitions at The Rijksmuseum or maybe even hold out for National Tulip Day on Jan 15th! Been to Amsterdam? For a quirky Dutch break, take the train ride to the trending village of Giethoorn, a tiny car-free village only accessible by the canal which is referred to as the Venice of Holland.

Get there: Aer Lingus (aerlingus.com) & KLM (klm.com) both fly to Amsterdam from Cork with rates from €110 return. Don’t forget you can also connect onwards to KLM’s network of 170 global destinations from Schiphol.

Geneva

Allez la Suisse! With routes to both Zurich and Geneva this winter, Switzerland is now one of the best-connected nations from Cork Airport. Let’s be (Swiss) frank, Geneva, though pretty, may not be top of many lists for a city break, but venture off-piste to its Alpine hinterland, and you’ll discover Europe’s most dramatic skiing regions and all-round dreamy mountain hideaways. French Alps resorts like Chamonix sit only an hour away or why not explore post-Swiss towns like Gruyères for some epic fondue sessions.

Get there: SWISS will commence their new weekly service to Geneva from Cork Airport on Sundays from December 19, 2021 to March 6, 2022. Return fares from a decent €129 return.

Lanzarote

I have a lot of love for Lanzarote! The Canary Island may have a seasoned rep as a package holiday Mecca but it also makes a fantastic destination for the more indie traveller. Think a lot more besides beaches, too: 300 volcanos pierce its dramatic lunar landscape which also features lush, oasis valleys and a rugged surfing coast along the north. Spend your days biking, hiking or simply sun-worshipping in winter temperatures that teeter around the low 20’s — wash it all down with a glass of vino blanco, grilled garlic prawns and some wrinkly, papas arrugadas spuds. Buen provecho!

Get there: Ryanair fly from Cork to Lanzarote twice weekly with fares from €60 return (€110 with a 10kg bag), it’s just shy of a 4hr flight south.

For more on all of these routes, visit corkairport.com