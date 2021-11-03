And just like that... you can stay in Carrie’s apartment (and closet) from Sex and the City

It’s the brownstone apartment we all dreamed of in the Upper East Side, and now there’s a chance for a lucky few to walk up those steps into Carrie Bradshow’s New York apartment. And yes, you can even use that glorious closet - Patricia Field tutu included.
Hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker herself, hopeless romantics can sip Cosmos, type at their laptop and chat with friends on a cordless phone as well as enjoy some friendship-centric experiences like brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot.
SJP will host two one-night stays for up to two guests each on November 12 and 13 for just $23 a night, in honor of the 23 years since we were first introduced to the advice columnist and her pals.
“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker.
“I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.“
So we couldn’t help but wonder...what would a night at Carrie’s look like? During their stays, guests will be immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience with:
- A virtual greeting at check-in from Sarah Jessica Parker herself, and a narration reminiscent of each episode’s thought-provoking intro.
- The opportunity to descend the steps of her brownstone and stroll the streets of Manhattan (splash from a city bus not included).
- Cosmopolitans for a toast with friends.
- The chance to admire and play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet, complete with her favorite looks (like the Patricia Field tutu she wears in the opening credits), designers, and of course, shoes!
- A styling session and photoshoot where guests can channel their inner fashionistas.
Sex and the City fans can request to book a stays beginning Monday, November 8 at airbnb.com/sexandthecity.