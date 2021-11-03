And just like that... you can stay in Carrie’s apartment (and closet) from Sex and the City

It’s the brownstone apartment we all dreamed of in the Upper East Side, and now there’s a chance for a lucky few to walk up those steps into Carrie Bradshow’s New York apartment. And yes, you can even use that glorious closet - Patricia Field tutu included.

Hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker herself, hopeless romantics can sip Cosmos, type at their laptop and chat with friends on a cordless phone as well as enjoy some friendship-centric experiences like brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot.