Weekend travel: take a ho-ho-holiday with these residential christmas breaks

Boho glamour at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, Co Antrim

An idyllic lakeside retreat with serious style credentials, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat promises a fun (and highly Instagrammable) Christmas experience. Their Crackin’ Christmas package begins on Christmas Eve with small plates and mulled wine. Linger in your boho boudoir, chill-out in the blissful new Relaxation Burrow, enjoy cocktails by the fire and a three-course dinner. Christmas Day begins with a festive breakfast with Buck’s Fizz and Bloody Marys.

Partake in a 5k run before Christmas lunch, followed by a festive float in the Roman bath or leafy stroll. That night, enjoy Chef’s Supper before more fireside drinks. Next morning, there’s time to hit the Relaxation Burrow one more time before a delicious farewell breakfast.

December 24-26 from €585pps. Guests must be 16 or over to access the Relaxation Burrow.

rabbithotel.com

Castlemartyr Resort, East Cork

Country escape at Castlemartyr Resort, East Cork

Winter walks, delicious dining, indulgent spa time and estate activities are all on the menu at Castelmartyr this Christmas. A favourite with families, enjoy mulled wine as you check-in to the atmospheric 17th century Manor House on Christmas Eve. Cocktails and carols with the local choir set the scene, before a five-course feast in the fine dining restaurant and visit from Santa Claus. On Christmas Day, there’s more delicious food — a hearty breakfast, impressive banquet in The Bell Tower and relaxed buffet supper. In between, enjoy traditional board games, Christmas movies, walks on the beautiful estate and drinks in the Knight’s Bar. Check-out on St. Stephen’s Day after a delicious breakfast.

December 24-26, from €995 per night for two people sharing.

castlemartyrresort.ie

Family fun at Sligo’s Diamond Coast Hotel

Minutes from magnificent Enniscrone Beach, the popular Diamond Coast puts families front and centre. A Christmas stay here promises seaside walks, warm hospitality, and spacious family rooms. Leave the car at home and avail of complimentary hotel transfers from Ballina train and bus station on Christmas Eve. Mince pies and mulled wine await, followed by a drinks reception, dinner and entertainment in the bar. On Christmas Day, enjoy a buffet breakfast with Buck’s Fizz, followed by a beach walk, perhaps. Christmas lunch is a five-course affair with Santa dropping by followed by afternoon entertainment, Christmas movies and a buffet supper. Next morning, breakfast is served until 11am, allowing for a lazy start to St Stephen’s Day. Brave souls might embark on some pier jumping, with dinner and live music lined up for guests enjoying the 3-night package.

December 24-26, €419 per person, 3-nights €485 per person. Family room 2+3 children, €585 per night.

diamondcoast.ie

Glenlo Abbey, Galway

Atmospheric Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Co Galway

Galway’s Glenlo Abbey promises a luxurious Christmas filled with the best of five-star treats.

The two-night residential package begins on Christmas Eve, with mulled wine by the fire, a candlelit dinner and nightcap of creamy hot chocolate and mince pies. Christmas Day promises to be extra special, starting with a lavish breakfast. A Champagne reception and canapés precede traditional Christmas lunch before Santa arrives with gifts. Then there’s time to explore the estate and watch movies in the hotel’s private cinema, before a light supper and the popular table quiz. After your St. Stephen’s Day breakfast relax in Glo Spa.

Wellness or play a round of golf on the Championship course before checking out.

December 24-26, from €999 per person sharing and €425 per child sharing adult room.

glenloabbeyhotel.ie

Adults-only at Hotel Kilkenny

Bring a little medieval magic to the festive season, with a stay in the four-star Hotel Kilkenny.

A short stroll from the historic city centre, this contemporary hotel is prioritising grown-ups on December 24 and 25 (Family 'Twixmas' breaks are available from December 26) with a peaceful child-free environment. A mulled wine and mince pie reception on Christmas Eve is followed by a festive dinner. Start Christmas Day with a delicious breakfast before a swim in the hotel’s beautiful pool. Traditional Christmas lunch will be accompanied by entertainment from leading Irish magician, Andy James and there are drinks in the bar afterwards with dinner later that evening. St Stephen’s Day begins with a lie-in, leisurely breakfast and maybe time in the leisure centre before checking-out.

December 24-26, from €449 per person sharing; 3-nights from €549pps.

hotelkilkenny.ie

City style at The Metropole Hotel, Cork

With 120 years of heritage at its heart, Cork’s iconic Metropole Hotel knows a thing or two about hosting Christmas in style. Check-in for a two- or three-night festive stay and enjoy great value in this reassuringly old-school hotel. Arrive on Christmas Eve to a ‘Welcome to Cork’ pack followed by a celebratory 3-course dinner in The MET on Christmas Eve before relaxing in the specially commissioned movie room or reading library on the 1st floor. On Christmas Day a delicious 5-course Christmas feast will be served at 1pm or 4pm, allowing you to choose when you’d like to dine. Breakfast is served in the Riverview Room each day, reminding you what a great central location this landmark hotel enjoys.

December 24-26, from €598pps

themetropolehotel.ie

Weekend travel residential christmas breaks Carton House - winter

A lavish country Christmas at Carton House

Luxurious and impressive, be one of the first to experience Christmas at the newly reopened Carton House, recently taken over and revamped by Fairmont Hotels.

Stay in a contemporary bedroom in The Garden Wing or upgrade to a Suite or State Room in the magnificent 18th century Palladian-style mansion, complete with your own in-suite Christmas tree. On Christmas Eve, enjoy Laurent-Perrier Champagne, canapés and carols by the Maynooth Gospel Choir, before a delicious dinner. On Christmas morning you’ll find a stocking full of treats hanging upon your bedroom door. After breakfast, explore the 1,100-acre estate before enjoying champagne and a lavish Christmas lunch. A relaxed traditional evening supper awaits featuring live jazz music.

December 24-26, from €1,800 based on two adults sharing in The Garden Wing or from €2,500 in The House

cartonhouse.com

Winter wonderland at Powerscourt Hotel Estate Spa, Wicklow

With the sensational backdrop of Wicklow’s mountains, Powerscourt Hotel and Spa feels like the ultimate tonic. Handy for those wishing to escape Dublin, the Christmas package offers serene country escapism without the long drive home. Arrive to carol singers, mince pies and mulled wine, before a sumptuous four-course dinner. (Children will love their reindeer dust and carrots for Rudolph.) Christmas Day begins with bubbly and breakfast before lolling in the Swarovski crystal lit pool, exploring outdoors, sipping on hot chocolate and meeting Santa Claus before a traditional Christmas lunch. Board games, a whiskey tasting, in-room movies and Christmas Night savoury treats are all on the menu. After your St Stephen's Day breakfast, visit ESPA for some pampering or take a final stroll before checking-out.

December 24-26 Classic Powerscourt Christmas Experience, from €999pps

powerscourthotel.com

A music-filled family stay at Sheraton Athlone Hotel

This Christmas, Sheraton Athlone Hotel is transforming into a winter wonderland with a choice of seasonal packages and plenty of live music. Christmas Eve begins with a prosecco and canapé reception accompanied by festive singing, a four-course dinner and live music in the newly revamped Sheraton Bar. On Christmas Day, there’s a champagne breakfast, visit from Mr Claus, 5-course Christmas lunch with more live music and a special buffet on Christmas night. Buffet breakfasts are included, the 3-night package includes dinner on St Stephen’s Day and there’s even a kids camp every day to keep little ones entertained.

December 24-26, from €395pps. Children from €150 per child.

marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/gwysi-sheraton-athlone-hotel

Hayfield Manor, Cork City

A luxury Christmas at Hayfield Manor, Cork

Hayfield Manor’s Ultimate Christmas Experience encompasses three days and nights of the best of luxury accommodation, dining and entertainment. You’ll be welcomed on Christmas Eve with a seasonally themed afternoon tea, Christmas carols and a four-course dinner followed by fireside mulled wine and mince pies. On Christmas morning the luxury continues, with a wonderful breakfast and leisurely morning before a champagne toast, traditional Christmas lunch and visit from Santa Claus. A light buffet supper, fireside drinks and classical piano bring the day to a close. On St Stephen's Day you may plan a spa visit or stroll around the city to visit the sales before another festive dinner and relaxing musical entertainment.

December 24-27, from €1,490 per person sharing per night. A supplement per night applies for single occupancy.

hayfieldmanor.com