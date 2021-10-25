Pumpkin patches and Hogwarts lookalikes: Five Insta-worthy places to visit this midterm

Looking for a gorgeous seasonal setting for your Halloween family photoshoot? here are our suggestions
Two-year-old Katelyn Burns at the Pumpkin Patch on Joe's Farm, Killeagh. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 10:09
Denise O’Donoghue

Pumpkin picking at Joe’s Farm 

Head to East Cork and ​​enjoy a walk around Joe’s Farm in Killeagh this midterm. You and your family can pick vegetables, learn about farming and choose your own pumpkin from the pumpkin patch to take home. Booking is essential as places are limited. joesfarmcrisps.ie

Look for Harry Potter and pals in UCC 

A view of UCC across a field of autumn leaves. Picture: Billy macGill.

In Cork city, a trip to University College Cork is essential in autumn. Gothic architecture, turning leaves and plenty of green space, this is crying out for a Hogwarts-themed family photo. Plus it’s close to amenities like the Lough or Fitzgerald Park if you want to feed the ducks or enjoy a playground afterward. Or channel Sofia Vergara and bring chips from Lennox's chipper with you for a picnic.

Halloween parade and pumpkins by the Lee 

The indoor Marina Market on Centre Park Road. Picture: Larry Cummins

In the Marina Market, children are invited to dress in their spookiest costume next weekend and take part in their Halloween parade. There will be face painting, ghost stories and the opportunity to pick and carve a pumpkin from the market’s own pumpkin patch. Taking place from 12pm to 4pm Saturday and Sunday, there will be prizes for the best fancy dress. There is also a pop-up screening of Hocus Pocus taking place.

Enter a haunted woods… if you dare 

Lafcadio Japanese Gardens

The haunted Woodlands of the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore is open to visitors this Halloween season, but be prepared for a scare around every corner. Ghosts, ghouls, witches and spiders haunt the woodlands, even in the daytime. Keep an eye out for witches hiding and ghostly figures among the trees. The walk is open every day from 10am to 5pm. General entry to gardens and woodlands: adults €6, children €3. www.lafcadiohearngardens.com.

Paint pumpkins in an 800-year-old lighthouse 

Hook Lighthouse prepares for its Halloween event 'Feile Samhain'

There are games and activities in store in Co Wexford this Samhain weekend as Hook Lighthouse opens its doors to families. There is an all-day pumpkin painting with Hook Lighthouse’s resident artist Rose plus free games on the lawns, including family Tug o’ War, musical statues and some stocks where those who may have committed some crimes this year can be publicly punished with soft sponges. There are prizes for the best family costume and a prize for the best child's costume. hookheritage.ie.

