Need a holiday? Last-minute mid-term breaks in Ireland to check out

Ah, Galway — we meet again.

When I first visited the City of the Tribes, it was on a haphazard post-Leaving Cert road trip. I guzzled the most of a flagon of cider on a bench in Eyre Square, ending with an uncomfortable sleep in a car, my feet sticking out the window. I was back a few months later, taking digs in Salthill ahead of a lonely first year of college which I shared with a black and white portable telly.

By second year, I'd decamped back to Cork to continue my undergraduate career and since then, I've probably spent more time in Clarinbridge, Craughwell, and Connemara than the city itself. But now, on a glorious weekend in August, I'm back.

We're back, to be precise, my wife and our three children lucking out with a suite at the Ardliaun Hotel in the upwardly mobile Taylor's Hill part of town, and with a packed itinerary across three days. If ever a weekend away could make up for lost time, maybe this was it.

We landed on a Friday afternoon to soaring temperatures and a trip to the Atlantaquaria, Ireland's largest native species aquarium plonked right on the Salthill seafront at the city end. It turns out to be a brilliant way to spend an hour indoors: a finely planned walkabout that thrills and educates about the sealife we all too often take for granted. From Motoro Stingrays to piranhas, from smirking lesser spotted dogfish to scary-looking pike, the Atlantaquaria has a fantastic mix of native and foreign marine life within its large tanks, each with easy-to-understand explainers which place what you're seeing in the context of the ever-pressing need to save and preserve our oceans. Recommended.

A subsequent walk along Salthill promenade, glimmering in the afternoon sunlight, highlighted how the area has changed since I lived here. The end-of-the-pier vibes are still pleasantly intact, but blended with microbreweries and stylish restaurants and coffee shops, a place for the yoga bods and the farmer's tan (that would be me).

Back at the Ardilaun the kids availed of the hotel's excellent swimming pool and later the small but perfectly formed garden to the rear, complete with fairy houses: just another classy touch in a hotel which obviously prizes its guests. Then it was time for food and what turned out to be another highlight — Rúibín's restaurant down at the Docklands.

When your eldest daughter enthuses "this is the best vanilla ice cream I've ever had", you know you're onto something special. Rúibín's is located in an attractive greystone building which at one time was an early house, and focusses on fresh local produce with an emphasis on fine dining but in a defiantly casual mode. We sat outside under the lowering sun, sampling almost everything from the small plates menu, each one a delight. My children devoured every crumb of their cod on toast — the kiddie equivalent of a five-star review from the late AA Gill. If I could eat the fried chicken with Korean honey butter sauce at least once a day, I would, while the chocolate and raspberry sorbet dessert made my face do its own little dance of delight. Remarkably, this perfect spot just two boots of a ball from the Spanish Arch is considered off the beaten track, the traffic still rolling by but apparently light by Galway’s Mexico City congestion standards. Expertly tended to by Rich and his staff, it's a winner from the off. Meal of the year.

Day two, and after the classic big breakfast, we made the trip to Brigit's Gardens in Rosscahill. Its spectacular gardens go big on Celtic heritage and the joys of Irish nature. You start with four areas themed around the Irish seasons and, before long, you're deep into ancient woodland, spinning on a wishing stone, peering into ponds, and reading the date and time from a spectacular sundial. Gloriously unfussy and child-friendly, this is a space for running around and exploring, yet it also finds a way to make you truly engage with your surroundings, like the push pedal which powers up the quicker you go, or the dream shelter mapping out the constellations. We wrote out our notes and attached them to the wishing tree; I'm fairly sure at least one of us made a wish that we come back another time.

Unfortunately, we tarried just too long at Moycullen's White Gables bakery, snaffling delicious food but getting snared in the town's afternoon traffic, not helped by a double-parked Porsche. It meant we missed our slot at Wildlands adventure park for Zip 'n' Trek, where you learn how to master the ziplines which stretch out up to 15metres above ground. Instead, I won the disc golf (even par round) and we enjoyed the playground and other attractions, all the while marvelling at those above us, gliding through the air and the heat of the afternoon. This outstanding centre is planning to expand further and was jammed with families, all having a ball. As for us, we ended with a bushcraft session in the woods, led by our guide Sam, culminating in the construction of a Baker hut and in learning how to start a fire, an experience that sparked a fresh interest in the natural world in all of us. Later, we wrapped up Saturday with deluxe burgers and fries from The Burgerstory, around the corner from the Spanish Arch — sheer milkshake heaven.

Our last appointment was a Sunday afternoon cruise on the Corrib Princess, departing from Steamer's Quay in the heart of the city. This is a superior way to spot the sights along the river and up to Lough Corrib, from the ruins of Menlo and Terryland Castles to the abandoned Anabaptists island, and more. Skipper Aodán McDonagh provides insightful historical commentary as you float along, with tales of the rakish Valentine Blake and the murderous O'Flahertys. Even more impressively, Aodán found and recovered a Mesolithic groundstone point from the Corrib while snorkelling some years ago, a stunning find which is now on public display. As the city continues to grow and change, it's just another reminder of the area's ancient past.

Both nights, after we'd finished our meal, we walked the length of Shop Street, wending our way around some of the laneways, up to Eyre Square and back again. Musicians dotted the route, including persons unknown joyously murdering the theme song from A Star is Born on some unseen karaoke machine. This, and much else that we encountered over the weekend, drove home something that my awkward teenage self had failed to grasp: Galway can do spuds and porter and disco dance like Ibiza. Forget the forecasts of rain, this place pulses and throbs like Barcelona, or San Sebastian, or some other Mediterranean city, especially on days like these.

On this last weekend of the summer, this Galway is slightly jarred, a little wobbly, and has maybe had a bit too much sun. But it's also fizzing with energy and possibilities, dappled with pink sunlight and the makings of hazy, forever memories, a place now and always very much alive.

Places to stay

Lots of choice but the Ardilaun is a nice walk from town and has great rooms, friendly staff and lovely surroundings. Rooms midweek start from €129. theardilaunhotel.ie

Where to eat

A huge array, but Rúibín’s is essential, moderately priced with spectacular food and indoor and outdoor dining — ruibin.ie.

The Burgerstory smashes the burger and fries combo, especially the Damnation burger — burgerstory.ie.

The coffee shop at Brigit’s Garden does beautiful cakes, Moycullen has oodles of choice and we got tasty cakes and biscuits from La Petite Delice in Galway city.

What to do

If heading to Salthill, head into Atlantaquaria — nationalaquarium.ie.

Brigit’s Garden well worth the short drive from the city — brigitsgarden.ie

As is Wildlands, especially if you have a head for heights. Just make sure you book in advance — wildlands.ie

For a more relaxing time of it, book the Corrib Princess cruise at corribprincess.ie.

Different highlights for all on a successful break away in Athlone

By Jill O'Sullivan

Cruiser passing rowers on River Shannon in Athlone (L) Athlone, Co Westmeath

WE’RE fairly typical Corkies in our holiday habits — main summer holiday in West Cork, and frequent day trips east and west to the forests and beaches. Dividing the whole country into ‘Cork and not-Cork’ is pretty real for us.

Confined by lockdown limits and our own caution over the last 18 months though, we were excited to cross the border, then several more county borders, to end up right in ‘not-Cork’s’ heartland of Co Westmeath. Anticipation was half the fun — the eight-year-old started packing on Tuesday for a Friday departure and had five assorted bags jammed with essentials in minutes.

Walking into our interconnected room in Athlone’s Radisson Blu was the first bit of excitement. This meant we were really away — we tested our beds, packed away our bits, tried the TV, checked out the tea tray, and only dimly remembered when we last did it all.

We’re city folk, so the absolute silence of the rooms at night was a novelty. That Friday night, we sampled the hotel’s family-friendly menu in their open-air quayside dining area. The 12-year-old was keen to nominate his berry cheesecake and build-your-own pizza as the highlights.

Back to our rooms then for treats and a family movie on the giant TV before sinking into those lovely four-star beds.

Next morning at breakfast, a stack of pastries, smoothies, toast, and jams was delivered to our table while we considered our cooked breakfast order. You won’t even miss the breakfast buffet — promise.

Bay Sports Water Park

First on our agenda that Saturday morning was a visit to Ireland’s largest inflatable water park, Baysports. Once you have the buoyancy vest on, you can get on with it — up and down ladders to jump-off points and launching yourself off foam blocks into the water for a solid hour. It’s a fantastic work-out, and you will definitely be yelling ‘Wheeeeeee!’ at some point. The eight-year-old had her trip highlight, and it was a short hop back to Athlone for a well-earned lunch in the Corner House Bistro that included duck pancakes and delicious sandwiches.

Athlone was new to me and is a great walking town. The bridges over the Shannon divide it into a Roscommon and a Westmeath side, with a rich and storied history flowing both ways. No better way to unearth the gems of that long history and the secrets of the town’s impressive built heritage than in the company of Vincent Hearney from Athlone Guided Tours. Over a 90-minute walking tour, retired postmaster Vincent shared a perfect mix of historical fact and personal stories. My son’s a WWII nut, so Vincent wove in the tangled and bizarre history of Nazi spy and torturer Hermann Goertz, who parachuted into Ireland in 1940 to liaise with the IRA about a possible attack on the North and spent 18 months at liberty before he was arrested and interned in a carpeted cell in Athlone barracks. Goertz’s subsequent activities included translations of WB Yeats’ works into German and a rescue plan for 500 German war orphans, and ended with a self-administered cyanide vial in Dublin Castle in 1947. Standing outside the modern barracks entrance overlooking the Shannon, we were glued.

We were glued again to the story of teenager and local emigrant Mary McCann, who saved nine children from New York’s East River in 1904 when a steamer boat caught fire in what was that city’s worst loss of life until 9/11, with more than 1,000 dead.

Standing outside the old family home of Titanic survivor Eugene Daly, we heard how he always slept with the fur coat he said saved his life on the freezing night he drifted away in a lifeboat from the sinking vessel. Vincent’s story-telling genius gave me and my son our trip highlight.

Dinner that night was in Killinure Chalets on Lough Ree, about 20-minutes drive from Athlone. Run by husband-and-wife team Manfred and Geraldine Walesch, meat is the menu’s lynchpin. Our son’s homemade hamburger was peppery and delicious, while his dad proclaimed his T-bone steak “exceptional”. That’s coming from someone who grew up in BBQ meat central South Africa, so I believe him. And they serve Murphys, if you’re homesick for Cork.

Back at the hotel, we fell into our beds, tired and satisfied.

Sunday morning started with another breakfast feast, which is still talked about with fondness over decidedly less fancy pre-school breakfasts at home.

Jill O'Sullivan, Chris Moody, Eve Moody and Ronan Moody at Pallas Karting Co Galway.

Then it was goodbye to Athlone and on to Pallas Karting in east Galway, Europe’s longest karting track (1.5km). Paul took us through a safety demo and we got ourselves kitted out in balaclavas, gloves, racetrack suits and helmets. There are two tracks — a 500m one for kids (10yrs+) and Sunday-driving adults (guilty), and the main track where you can build up serious speed and compete with other racers. I’m told that one’s a real adrenaline rush and fantastic fun. In our case, this was the trip’s highlight for the man of the house.

By now, I felt that I had discovered the two secrets of a successful family weekend away — not everyone has to do everything, and everyone should get their highlight.

We finished our trip in genteel fashion in the early 17th-century Portumna castle and gardens. Lunch in the tea rooms was really tasty and great value — try the chicken pesto toastie before a trot round the charming kitchen garden. Only the castle’s ground floor is open to the public, with an OPW-run restoration project on-going in the upper floors. Built before 1618 by Richard de Burgo, an exhibition sets out the family history before and since.

You can also see the skeleton of the Fury, the castle dog, who in 1797 had the bad luck of being located directly under a child falling from an upper window. Fury broke the child’s fall, and his own back. Excavations 200 years later uncovered the broken-backed skeleton of a mid-sized dog and confirmed what had been a local tale for generations. Four nails in a rectangular pattern around the skeleton indicated burial in a wooden coffin, conjuring the image of a relieved and grateful family.

Having escaped the rain for all the weekend’s activities, it now started bucketing down in sheets. We bolted through it to the car and home to Cork, buzzing after our foray across four county boundaries and determined to venture across them again.

Thank you not-Cork — you were great fun.

Where to stay and what to do

Radisson Blu, Athlone (family rooms for two nights from €590 B and B) radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-athlone

Athlone Guided Tours athloneguidedtours.ie

Baysports.ie baysports.ie

Corner House Bistro cornerhousebistro.ie

Killinure Chalets killinure-chalets.com

Pallas Karting pallaskarting.com

Portumna Castle and Gardens discoverireland.ie/galway/portumna-castle-and-gardens

Jill O’Sullivan was a guest of Fáilte Ireland, whose ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign is encouraging Irish people to experience the joy of discovering the many hidden gems that Ireland has to offer. discoverireland.ie