8 gorgeous getaways around the country in Blue Book properties

1 Pery Square, Limerick

The first Ireland’s Blue Book property I ever hunkered down in was 1 Pery Square and it’s been a bit of a love affair with the collection ever since. This boutique bolthole is set in the heart of Limerick's Georgian Quarter (perhaps Munster's finest urban treasure?) and it offers a dream spot to wind back to yesteryear. Rooms choices vary between stylish club rooms and period suites, the hotel boasts an ambient Heritage Spa located in the basement vaults, and dining at Sash restaurant is an occasion to behold. While in the Treaty City, explore some of the top attractions of the Wild Atlantic Way gateway from the Hunt Museum, a tour of King John’s Castle and some mingling at the happening Milk Market.

Details: B&B rates from €82.50pps. The hotel is also currently offering its popular Hike and Spa package which includes two nights B&B, a three-course dinner on two nights, two full-body massages, and a packed lunch from €369pps

oneperysquare.com

Bushmills Inn, Antrim

Bushmills Inn

I checked into the Bushmills Inn for the first time this summer and it already ranks as one of my stand-out accommodation experiences in Ireland. The historic hotel dates back to 1608, when the neighbouring Bushmills Distillery opened its doors, and the property has been welcoming guests ever since. Wander around its corridors and you’ll discover antique furniture, inglenook fireplaces, a centuries-old bar illuminated by gaslight, and a dining room which almost whisks you back to a Shakespearean era. Modernity marries well with history here too. Cuisine is seriously superb farm-to-fork fare while rooms blend an earthy tradition with contemporary touches like stylish mosaic-tiled en suites. For winter wanderlust, the inn also makes the most fantastic base to explore the blockbuster attractions on the inn’s doorstep, from the Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle to the vibrant coastal towns of Portstewart and Portrush.

Details: Bushmills Inn offers what I think are some of the best room rates on the island with B&B rates from €82.50 per night.

Checkout bushmills.com for inviting festive seasons packages too.

Wineport Lodge, Westmeath

The TV show The Restaurant made wonderful Wineport Lodge a household name but in more recent years social media seems to have taken the property next level. The lodge has become one of Ireland’s top accommodation spots on Instagram and capturing a sunset at Wineport surely ranks as one Ireland’s top hotel experiences. The property goes beyond the trends, though. This boutique hotel offers a stunning waterside setting with rooms wowing with balconies and floor-to-ceiling views of Lough Ree. While there, enjoy a meal in that restaurant, enjoy activities such as paddle-boarding to hiring a small boat, or order a Voya seaweed bath from the hotel spa straight to your room. Wineport has also just installed Ireland’s only floating hot-tub pontoon where guests can book a 30-min private session for €15 per person — which includes a glass of bubbly. Consider this a true spot for romantics — don’t be surprised if you see a marriage proposal on the gazebo.

Details: B&B rates from €120pps per night.

wineport.ie

Longueville House, North Cork

I’ve a massive soft spot for Longueville House: maybe it’s because while dining in their restaurant last autumn, a barn owl swooped past my window across a picture-perfect harvest moon. But it’s just the kind of magic you expect at this country manor, nestled within the folding hills of North Cork’s Blackwater Valley. Arrive here and enjoy afternoon tea in the drawing room before checking into rooms which range from the plush Vineyard suite to charming single rooms. Chef-owner, William O’Callaghan, creates a genius set menu every evening showcasing fresh, organic ingredients, much of which are sourced from Longueville’s grounds. In your downtime, ramble the cider orchards, the walled kitchen gardens, or meander down to the Blackwater with which the property shares a bank. A nightcap in the lounge with a Longueville House brandy makes the perfect country heaven chaser!

Details: Two-night and one-night weekend packages start from €182.50pps. This includes dinner, B&B with complimentary afternoon tea. Longueville has also become an exclusive hire spot for corporate team-building retreats. Worth mentioning to your work social committee if you’re planning a Christmas party par excellence!

longuevillehouse.ie

Delphi Lodge, Connemara

Delphi Lodge

Looking for something a little different? Then cast your getaway line towards Delphi Lodge in Co. Mayo (which due to an An Post anomaly actually holds its official address in Connemara). The property is the latest member to join the Bluebook group and it brings a unique flavour to the party having been established as an estate for fishing and game hunting in the 1830s. Inside, that means a quirky interior that’s rich on taxidermy and old world appeal — and with that stunning mountain backdrop, you could almost feel like you’ve escaped to the Scottish highlands. Like all Blue Book properties I’ve stayed at, dining is a true highlight and Delphi Lodge is traditionally famed for its communal long table suppers. They’ve been curtailed somewhat during the pandemic but there is still ample scope to mingle in the library for prinks and nightcaps. Where better to trade stories on your latest salmon fishing or hiking conquests!

Details: For the winter season, the lodge is available for private rental with rates available upon request. There is also a selection of self-catering cottages for a great West of Ireland escape.

Delphilodge.ie

The Wilder, Dublin

The Wilder's Lady Jane Suite

There may be a preconception of Blue Book escapes as country retreats, but there are myriad choices for an urban escape too. One of my favourite spots in Dublin is The Wilder Townhouse, a four-star boutique hotel located in leafy Adelaide Road, a few minutes' stroll from St Stephen's Green. The property is the sister hotel of the Montenotte in Cork so you can expect plenty of luxury, colour and boho character. Room sizes range from 'shoebox' and king doubles to top floor suites with Art Deco being the stylish design brief throughout. You can also enjoy drinks at the trendy Gin & Tea Rooms and a delicious artisan breakfast come morning.

Details: B&B rates from €89.50pps for a showbox room and from €169.50pps for a suite.

thewilder.ie

Butler House, Kilkenny

Butler House

What better time of year to visit Ireland’s medieval capital than in the month of Samhain. And where better to stay than at one of the city’s most historic properties, Butler House. The original dower house from Kilkenny Castle boasts a 500-year connection with the historic property but nowadays it’s more synonymous as being the benchmark for stylish townhouse hotels. There are just 14 beautifully-appointed rooms which gives Butler House an intimate feel; while its restaurant serves the best of Kilkenny and local fare with imaginative gluten-free and vegan menus on offer too. While in town, load up on treats from Aran Bakery, check out the local crafts at Kilkenny Design Centre and pay a visit to Kilkenny Castle itself.

Details: If you've still got a Blue Book voucher tucked away, it will go pretty far at Butler House. B&B rates start from just €62.50pps.

Dunbrody House, Wexford

Dunbrody House

With its dramatic Georgian homestead, stunning Hook Head peninsula setting, and boasting one of Ireland’s most famous chefs at the helm, Dunbrody House offers the perfect recipe for a country escape. Rooms with garden and courtyard views are very much a homage to the building's heritage and are flawlessly appointed with luxury beds and gorgeous antique furniture. Dining in either the Harvest Room restaurants and boujee Champagne Seafood bar is a treat and you can even check out Kevin Dundon’s Instagram live sessions daily from his cooking studio (notebooks at the ready). While on the peninsula, discover Hook Head Lighthouse and the Dunbrody Ship in New Ross, while the gardens at Kilmokea House and the JFK Arboretum are particularly stunning at this time of year. Details: B&B from €110pps; dunbrodyhouse.com.

* Tom was a guest of Ireland's Blue Book for this feature; for more on the collection, see irelands-blue-book.ie