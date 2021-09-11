Did you know you can take a day trip from Ireland to Scotland? 

An 8am start and we’re soon out on the choppy Sea of Moyle, my weekend copy ofpicked up in Ballycastle, would have to wait until Scotland. Soon Islay appears beyond Rathlin and to make the most iconic of Scottish arrivals we’re mooring at Ardbeg, one of no less than nine Scotch distilleries which pepper the island’s shores.
Disembarking our vessel, and now on Scottish turf, I gather my bearings by wandering through the distillery’s warehouse grounds, the pairing of salty sea air and whiskey kegs offering the perfect perfume pairing.
With my boat leaving Port Ellen at 4pm, it was a pretty neat feeling to have been able to enjoy lunch on the Hebrides and still be back in Antrim for teatime. For that last supper, I dined at the French Rooms, another stellar restaurant in Bushmills that offers wonderful seafood, steaks, and regional French dishes so expect things to be made with amour and garnished with lavender. Hautemente recommandé, as they say.
- Tom stayed in Antrim as a guest of Discover Northern Ireland (excluding his leg to Islay). For more, see discovernorthernireland.com.