Ten new and exciting holiday ideas in Ireland this summer

Slane, Meath

When it comes to food destinations, the Boyne Valley has been making a name for itself over the last number of years thanks to great producers, such as Drummond House Garlic and Listoke Gin, and emerging restaurants like Square Dundalk and Courthouse Restaurant.

This summer sees the food scene grow even more, with exciting new dining experiences from Roots at Slane Castle, where Keith Coleman and Aisling McHugh are cooking up exceptional dishes from the castle courtyard Friday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dublin-based Allta Wine Bar has taken its restaurant on the road for the summer and popped up in the Boat House Field behind the castle, where the set menu, which celebrates Boyne Valley producers, is cooked over fire from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets go on sale at the beginning of each month.

Portstewart, Derry

Many head to the Antrim coast to see the Giant’s Causeway and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, covering it all in a matter of hours before heading back down the road again. However, there is so much more on offer on the Antrim coast that putting a few days here on your holiday list is a must.

While many will flock to nearby coastal Portrush for surfing and swimming, Portstewart has its own appeal in charming coffee shops and great food. Vittles bakery on the main street is hard to find as there’s no sign, but you’ll know where to find great baked treats by the queue forming out the door.

Native Seafood started out in Coleraine, but has just opened the doors on a new seafront restaurant serving up superb, innovative fish dishes — you won’t find chips on the menu here — with a cracking view.

Athy, Kildare

Often overlooked for its slightly larger neighbouring towns, the riverside town of Athy is an idyllic getaway for nature and heritage lovers. Spend some time exploring the South Kildare Heritage Trail, visiting nearby Kilkea Castle and Castledermot.

Jump on the Barrow Way from Athy — the 140km riverside walk covers 114km of beautiful scenery. Starting at Lowtown, it finishes in St Mullins in Co Carlow. Alternatively, see the views from the water with Athy Boat Tours. Nearby Burtown House and Gardens have stunning grounds to explore and serve up tasty food using mainly ingredients that they’ve grown on the land at The Green Barn restaurant.

They recently opened Jo’s Pantry, a deli and farm shop serving up delicious homemade condiments and treats for all your picnic needs.

Cleggan, Galway

Connemara is probably included on every list to do with Ireland but, as the saying goes, why fix something that isn’t broken? And Connemara is definitely not broken. From its glorious sandy beaches and crystal blue waters to the rugged landscape around every bend, you’re constantly being blown away when driving through this area.

Now there’s even more reason to travel west, with lots of great food spots popping up too. In its third year as a pop-up café, The Sea Hare has become a must-visit spot in Cleggan, serving up tasty treats and great lunch dishes, such as dumplings and khachapuri, seven days a week over the summer.

Nearby Clifden also has some great food options, with the latest arrival, Báidin, setting mouths watering with its menu including crispy spiced lamb shoulder and Keralan istoo.

Sea Louth, Louth

It may be Ireland’s smallest county, but Louth never stops innovating when it comes to promoting local businesses and producers. Last week saw the launch of the ‘Sea Louth’ scenic seafood trail.

The route covers the entire 70km stretch of the county’s coastline, honing in on the delicious seafood that the county is known for, whether it’s oysters in Carlingford, lobsters caught in Dundalk Bay or fresh langoustines from Clogherhead.

The trail will take visitors on a journey from seeing where fish is caught to it served up in a beautiful dish in a restaurant — all while getting to explore the gorgeous coastline and the best of what Louth has to offer.

The Wicklow Escape offers guests a two-night stay in the countryside

Donard, Wicklow

A year and a half of Zoom calls, re-watching every TV series from your youth — the Dawson’s Creek final episode still makes me cry — endless phone scrolling and not very cheerful news can take its toll on our bodies and our minds. Taking time to switch off and disconnect can be difficult at the best of times, but an escape to the Wicklow Mountains can provide just that.

Wicklow’s stunning landscape never ceases to impress, with hundreds of walking trails and hikes overlooking the picturesque countryside and surrounding mountains.

The newly opened Wicklow Escape offers guests a two-night stay in the countryside with delicious food from executive chef Danni Barry from July 14 — an ideal break for food and hike lovers.

Kilmokea, Wexford

If the last year and a bit has thought us anything it is how much we value the great outdoors and what it has to offer. The daily walk was respite for many during those lockdown days and Kilmokea Gardens has recognised the importance of nature and the benefits to our health, and hopes to help us continue our reignited love with nature, by launching a ‘Forest Bathing’ therapy.

The Japanese Forest Therapy known as ‘Shinrin-Yoku’ is aimed to help people switch off, relax and be mindful while absorbing the sounds of the woodland. The experience is run by Emma Hewlett and is designed to help guests reconnect their senses, be present in the moment and explore their surrounding environment.

Guests are given a leaflet to guide them through the ritual and the ‘Forest Bathing’ experience is finished with a tea ceremony that seals the reconnection with nature and themselves.

Star of Galway, Galway

There is never a shortage of things to do in Galway, a city that prides itself on arts, culture and tradition. Irish heritage and roots are a huge part of the city and this week saw the launch of the Realt na Gaillimhe, the Star of Galway, a fully restored Galway hooker into the city’s west end.

A Galway hooker is a traditional boat used for fishing in Galway Bay and they and the people who sail them are a huge part of Galway life and culture.

The boat will be used as an educational tool and resource so visitors can gain an insight into how the ships were run, as well as learn how to sail on this traditional boat and, hopefully, inspire a new generation of Hooker Sailors.

Green Tourism Experience, Wexford

While most flock to the sunny south-east for its spectacular coastline and quaint coastal towns, there are plenty of exciting things happening inland too. Follow in the footsteps of your ancestors on a Woodland Walking Experience with Gallivanting – a new and exciting way to get your steps in.

Tour guide Lorraine is a practicing Celtic Pagan, storyteller and herbalist bringing guests on a journey through Courtown woods where they will forage, learn about the surrounding flora and fauna as well as gain an insight into the world of their ancestors and how they lived once upon a time.

Lorraine will share some valuable bush skills as well as her knowledge on which plants work best as remedies for various ailments as well as tasty dinner recipes that can be made at home.

Annamult, Kilkenny

While summer months can be spent longing for beach days and coastal vibes, there’s a lot to be said for heading inland and discovering the best that Kilkenny has to offer.

If swimming is a holiday necessity, base yourself alongside the River Nore or lake, where you can set up camp at Nore Valley Park and start your morning with a fresh-water dip.

Alternatively, you can unwind in the city in one of the elegant new rooms at Butler House. The Georgian property has revamped its rooms and its Orangerie is set in the stunning walled gardens overlooking Kilkenny Castle.