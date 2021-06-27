From donkeys to dolmens: 30 free family day trips this summer

Doneraile Court and Wildlife Park, Co Cork

This beautiful estate in north Cork includes an 18th century landscaped park that sits on 166 hectares and a house that dates from the 1720s and children will enjoy spotting grazing deer as they run around the grounds.

Cork Public Museum and Fitzgerald’s Park

Teach your child all about the history and archaeology of the Cork area in this centrally-located museum and enjoy the massive playground in the park, as well as the stunning Sky Garden. Give Daly’s Bridge a good shake while you’re there.

Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary

You can’t climb up the Rock of Cashel at the moment but you could bring a picnic for a wonderful afternoon in the sun on the grounds of the striking castle. Young kids will be easily convinced there’s a dragon to be slain nearby.

Derrynane House & Garden, Co Kerry

While there is limited access to the house, the park and gardens are easily worth a day in their own right. With 300 acres, there’s plenty of walking and running to be done. Check out the free fairy trail on the grounds while you’re there.

Ross Castle, Co Kerry

As a child, I was convinced I had a claim to this Killarney castle because I shared a surname with the man who built it, so it's a spot I'm fond of. Ross Castle was built by O'​Donoghue Mór in the 15th century beside Lough Leane and it was the last stronghold in Munster to hold out against Cromwell.

Charles Fort, Co Cork

This 17th-century star-shaped military fortress has kept a watchful eye over Cork harbour for centuries. It’s worth a trip to the West Cork stronghold for the view from the ramparts over Kinsale Harbour alone.

Garnish Island, Co Cork

Garnish is known worldwide for its gardens and rare plants. The grounds are laid out in beautiful walks and the island also boasts a Martello tower on its southern shores with a bay view from its battlements. Note: you’ll have to pay for a ferry to the island.

Crawford Art Gallery, Co Cork

In the heart of Cork city is a treasure trove of paintings, sculptures and other art forms. The gallery's collection comprises over 3,000 works and you could easily lose an afternoon while wandering through the historic building.

Fota Arboretum & Gardens, Co Cork

A great place to visit, especially if you’re going to or from Fota Wildlife Park. The Victorian Working Gardens feature beautifully restored glasshouses and you can even purchase a wide range of plants grown in the garden.

Waterford Greenway, Co Waterford

If you’re planning an active adventure, the Waterford Greenway is a great place to walk or cycle as a family. Stretching between Waterford and Dungarvan, the former railway track was originally the Mallow/Waterford railway line and now forms part of EuroVelo 1 route.

Carrigaline to Crosshaven Greenway, Co Cork

A lovely way to spend a Sunday is to walk or cycle the Carrigaline to Crosshaven Greenway. Make sure you rest any weary feet along the way - and a 99 in Crosshaven is the right kind of fuel for the return journey.

Copper Coast Geopark, Co Waterford

This UNESCO global geopark is a very unique landscape, created when volcanoes, oceans, deserts and ice sheets combined to create the rocks found in the landscape. It stretches along the coast from Kilfarassy Beach to Ballyvoile Beach, so there’s plenty to explore.

Curraghchase Forest Park, Co Limerick

The landscape here includes 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes as well as an arboretum, a pet cemetery and a memorial cross. There are walking and cycling trails there to suit all abilities.

Gougane Barra, Co Cork

There are two places worth exploring in this scenic spot. First, the island church where St. Finbarr, patron saint of Cork, founded a Christian monastery in the sixth century. The forest park too is an ideal picnic or hiking location if you want to journey to the source of the River Lee.

The Donkey Sanctuary, Co Cork

Donkey Sanctuary

You’ll fall head over hooves for the inhabitants of the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, which has cared for thousands of neglected and abandoned donkeys since it opened in 1987. It will reopen to the public in July and dogs on leads are welcome to visit too.

Burren Perfumery, Co Clare

The Burren Perfumery makes perfumes and cosmetics. Their Herb Garden is free to visitors and open year-round. During the summer season, they have impromptu talks on perfume-making, cream-making, soap-making and skincare.

The Glen of Aherlow, Co Tipperary

A lush valley where the River Aherlow runs between the Galtee Mountains and the wooded ridge of Slievenamuck. The area offers a variety of low-level loop and mountain walks. Bring the smallies for a walk in the Nature Park to discover the wildlife, pick flowers and see the fairy houses.

Gallarus Castle and Oratory, Co Kerry

A famous landmark on the Dingle Peninsula, the oratory is an extremely well preserved archaeological site made of stone that is shaped like an upturned boat. The nearby castle was built by the FitzGeralds in the 15th century.

Killarney National Park, Co Kerry

If it’s spectacular scenery and a day full of walking, you can’t go wrong with a trip to Killarney National Park. No matter where in the park you pick, you’ll be spoiled with that view of Kerry’s majestic mountains and lakes. Packs picnic and bask in it.

Dromore Wood Nature Reserve, Co Clare

There’s plenty to discover in this Burren gem, including rivers, lakes, limestone pavement and vast areas of species-rich woodland. It is also home to two castles, two ring forts, a limekiln, a children’s burial ground and a chapel.

Elizabeth Fort, Cork City

Liam Desmond, Fairhill, at Elizabeth Fort. Picture: Darragh Kane

From a military barracks to a prison to a police station, this 17th-century star fort has had a lot of lives and has seen Cork city grow around it. Visitors can explore the outdoor parts of the Fort and enjoy the spectacular view from its walls - see who can name the most landmarks within view.

Slea Head, Co. Kerry

A wonderful driving route, Slea Head offers spectacular views of the Kerry coastline. The circular route begins and ends in Dingle and forms part of the Wild Atlantic Way. Places worth stopping at for the views include Dun Chaoin Pier and Dunmore Head.

Allihies, Co Cork

This village is among the most scenic in Ireland and is offset beautifully by its rugged Bear setting. The colourful houses are the perfect backdrop for any family photograph and the nearby Beara Way Walking Route has several looped hikes and trails to explore too.

Walk the banks of the Lee in Cork City

Starting at the Lee Fields, walk towards the city centre, passing through the Mardyke, Fitzgerald’s Park and Slí Chumann na mBan until you come to St Vincent’s Bridge and the city centre quays. Follow the river east to St Patrick’s Bridge and treat those tired souls to some ice cream. They’ve earned it.

Baltimore Beacon, Co Cork

A whitewashed tower guarding the entrance to the harbour is Baltimore’s most recognised landmark. The striking monument offers spectacular views and is a great spot for a family picnic and tales of Baltimore’s history with pirates.

The Vee, Co Tipperary

In the Knockmealdowns, you’ll find a v-shaped turn on the road and a pass through the landscape. It’s a great place to stretch your legs, with road and mountain walking routes around the Vee, Bay Lough, Loughglenbridge, Sugar Loaf Hill, Knockshanahullion and Gortacullen Wood.

Mahon Falls, Co Waterford

For a decent hike, check out Mahon Falls, a 4km loop trail near Lemybrien. The walk includes a picturesque waterfall and wonderful views of the surrounding landscape.

Killarney House & Gardens, Co Kerry

In the heart of Killarney town, you’ll be surprised to turn a corner or two and find yourself looking at sweeping lawns and a breathtaking view of the area’s mountains and lakes. That’s exactly what you’ll find on the grounds of Killarney House, with a mix of formal gardens and meadowland.

Poulnabrone Dolmen

Poulnabrone Dolmen Co Clare. Picture: Todor Tilev.

An imposing feature of the Burren’s landscape is this megalithic tomb, probably the best-known one in the area. It is just off the main road to Ballyvaughan and a short walk uphill. The ground is rocky so tread carefully with younger children.

Visit one of Munster’s beautiful beaches

From Tramore to Lahinch, we have so many stunning coastal spots worth visiting. You could easily spend each weekend at a different beach in the province. Just bring along a bucket and spade and plenty of SPF, food and toys to vary the day.