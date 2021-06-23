The sun is coming: Five outdoor activities to enjoy upon its return

It seems mother nature has heard our collective prayers, and might just grant us some more sunshine next week.

Met Éireann predicts that temperatures will heat up from next Monday, with early indications suggesting “mainly dry, settled conditions with a mix of cloud and sunny spells”. Temperatures up to 22 degrees are expected on Monday, with the possibility of a rise to the mid-twenties for the rest of the week.

Looking to get out and enjoy it? Here are five fun outdoor activities to enjoy around Cork in the sunny weather.

Go for a kayak

Lough Hyne night kayaking is a popular Cork activity. Picture: Dan Lettice.

There are numerous places to rent a kayak around the county. Oysterhaven Activity Centre is located between Cork Airport and Kinsale and has kayaks for hire from €12 for the first hour and €6 for every hour after. See www.oysterhaven.com for more.

The team at Atlantic Sea Kayaking in Skibbereen are also well known for their night kayaking outings, with the Lough Hyne tour being especially popular. Atlantic Sea Kayaking tours stretch across the stunning west Cork coastline, allowing paddlers to soak up all of the scenery around Glandore, Castlehaven, Carbery’s Hundred Isles, the Fastnet Rock, and Mizen Head. You can also take a city tour with the group at their Cork city location.

Prices start from €60pp. See more at www.atlanticseakayaking.com

Rent a bike

Rent adult bikes for just €15 in Cork city. Picture: Karen Morgan.

The Bike Shed has four locations around Cork, with different bike types available from €15 per day. Student discounts are also available.

At Cork Bike Hire, you can get your weekend rental delivered and collected in Cork city, and the gang also provide high visibility vests, helmets, and locks.

From €20, Cycle West Cork offers guided or self-guided cycling tours, as well as bike delivery and collection.

Over in east Cork, Youghal Bike Hire’s prices start €10 for juniors and €20 for adults, with electric options available.

Take a cruise

Jerome Lordan's Spirit of Kinsale harbour cruise is a hit with tourists and locals. Picture: Denis Boyle

Cork Harbour Tours is offering a variety of harbour tour options around Cork city and Crosshaven this summer, with day tours, evening tours, trips to Spike Island and private hire available. See www.corkharbourcruises.com

You can also enjoy the rugged beauty of the Beara peninsula from a sea safari with Dursey Boat trips. On your journey, you’ll learn about the history and folklore of the area, as well as spot some local bird and wildlife, including whales, dolphins, basking sharks, seals. See www.durseyboattrips.com for details.

A tour atop the Spirit of Kinsale with Kinsale Harbour Cruises is a great way to explore the tourist town by sea if you're taking a trip. Cruises depart on the hour and the boat is even available for private hire. See www.kinsaleharbourcruises.com for more.

Kinsale isn’t the only place where you can charter your own boat in Cork. Ocean Escapes offers fully customisable trips from Crosshaven, Monkstown, Cobh or Aghada which allow you to stop off at a private beach or enjoy a sunset on a 100-year-old pier. See www.oceanescapes.ie for details and prices.

Go whale watching

Some amazing whale sightings have been made in west Cork. Picture: Andrew Malcolm

If you are setting sail, why not try to catch some sea creatures while you’re at it? Atlantic Whale and Wildlife Tours provide first-class guided whale watching and dolphin watching tours from the harbour of Courtmacsherry and in Union Hall, you can go on a tour with Cork Whale Watch for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

See www.atlanticwhaleandwildlifetours.com and www.corkwhalewatch.com for more.

Visit Fota

A visit to Fota Wildlife Park makes for the perfect family-friendly day out. Picture: Andy Gibson.

What makes for a better Cork day out than a trip to Fota Wildlife Park? The park has reopened in line with Government guidelines, providing a safe way to experience all the wildlife on offer.

See the cheetahs, visit the monkeys, and watch the giraffes for as little as €11.50 for children and €16.90 for adults. Pre-book tickets at www.fotawildlife.ie