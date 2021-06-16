5 unique boat trips you can enjoy around Cork this summer

A new ferry through Cork harbour has us thinking about some amazing sea escapes. Here are some memorable trips you can take on a sunny day
Cork Harbour Cruises

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 16:15
Denise O’Donoghue

Cork Harbour tours 

The Cailín Óir ferry of Cape Clear Ferries is offering exciting adventures in Cork Harbour and Crosshaven this summer.

Offering a variety of tour options, it will operate day tours, evening tours, trips to Spike Island and private hire.

Anyone for a sunset cruise in the second largest natural harbour in the world?

See corkharbourcruises.com for details and prices.

Kayak on Lough Hyne

Fancy a magical row through sparkly water? Travel to West Cork for a kayak through bioluminescent water from dusk into darkness.

You won’t believe your eyes when the sky fills with stars over the dazzling water.

See atlanticseakayaking.com for details and prices.

Cork Whale Watch 

In Union Hall, there’s a chance to get up close and personal with some amazing sea creatures.

From minke and fin whales to some impressive humpback whales, you’d never know what you’ll see travelling through the waves with the boat. The purpose-built whale watching vessel, the Holly Jo provides the ideal platform for that once-in-a-lifetime experience.

See corkwhalewatch.com for details and prices.

Dursey Boat Trips 

Enjoy the rugged beauty of the Beara peninsula from a sea safari boat trip.

On your journey, you’ll learn the history and folklore of the area, as well as spot some local bird and wildlife, including whales, dolphins, basking sharks, seals. Make sure you take plenty of pictures and videos.

See durseyboattrips.com for details and prices.

Ocean Escapes 

Want to take your trip into your own hands? Charter a boat and bring your family on a unique route in a private vessel.

The fully customisable trips from Crosshaven, Monkstown, Cobh or Aghada allow you to stop off at a private beach or enjoy a sunset on a 100-year-old pier. You can plan the trip yourself or let Ocean Escapes arrange the trip for you.

See oceanescapes.ie for details and prices.

