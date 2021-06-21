Ireland ranked third most charitable country in the world

It seems the Irish have been in a giving mood this year, with the Emerald Isle being named one of the most charitable countries in the world by Savoo.

Ireland claimed third place on the fundraising platform’s new list, which was ranked by studying every country’s Google searches, number of registered charities, and GoFundMe donors.

Savoo also took foreign aid grants and the CAF’s World Giving Index into account when compiling the list. The US came out on top with over 10 million Google searches related to a charity carried out per month.

Americans also donated the largest quantity of money to foreign aid grants ($35.47 billion), and have the highest number of registered charities at 22,232.

When taking population into account, Ireland made waves in its own right over the past 12 months. Around 99,400 monthly Google searches relating to a charity were carried out over the past year and according to Savoo, there are 104 charities currently registered in Ireland.

The country also lands fifth in the World Giving Index and comes out on top for the number of GoFundMe donors registered online.

Nearly 79% of Irish charity donations went to local services last year.

Many of Ireland’s charities rely on donations, with 98% of the Irish Cancer Society’s income usually being raised by the public. When the pandemic hit, charities expected a 40% blow to donations due to the cancellation of major fundraising events.

However, the public responded by finding other ways to lend their support, organising walks, head shaves, online auctions, and virtual quizzes.

Research conducted by the Charities Institute Ireland shows that over the past year, one in three people donated more than usual to charity and 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds donated more than the normal figures. Nearly 79% of donations went to Irish services.

Britain also made it into the top three on the list of charitable countries, with Belfast ranking as its third most charitable city.

Germany and Canada were ranked at number four and five, followed by Luxembourg, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Indonesia. South Africa, Colombia, and France occupy the last positions in the top 20 chart.