The great reopening: Five things to expect from your hotel stay, from spas to buffet breakfast

Safety first

Hospitality staff are well-versed in the most up-to-date health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe stay for their guests.

Ray Kelleher of the Montenotte Hotel in Cork city says their staff is trained in the latest measures but notes guests already know what to expect thanks to the staycations of last summer.

“The safety and care messages are elements of what we do here on-site and they are very similar to what we did for the reopening last June, but they've been adapted. We have more widespread vaccination now, I think people would be less nervous coming,” he says.

“There’s such a large percent of the population now vaccinated that there’s a sense of ease. But the safety and care messages have never been more important, to be honest. We have applied them as a workforce and we enhanced sanitisation throughout the entire business. We have a fogging product which we use in all our bedrooms, in the lobby area, the Panorama Bistro, the health club and cinema as well.”

Sean Cooney, marketing manager of Castlemartyr Resort agrees that hotel staff are pros when it comes to public health guidelines.

“For the most part, we have the same safety measures in place as last summer for our guests, which we continue to review and enhance on an ongoing basis. The safety and enjoyment of our guests is paramount at all times, and was the cornerstone of our ‘Rest Assured’ policy introduced last year.”

Metropole Hotel, Cork

Likewise, the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel are confident in their staff as they reopen to the general public.

“Both the Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel have social distancing measures in place to ensure the safety of the guests and team. As both hotels have been open for essential service, the teams are very well trained and confident in operating safely,” says Sandra Murphy, group brand and communications manager with Trigon Hotels.

“The measures that the teams have in place will ensure that guests can just relax and feel safe in the knowledge that all guidelines are being followed and they can just relax and enjoy their well-earned break.”

A safe stay

Cooney says Castlemartyr guests will still receive a five-star welcome, despite some tweaks to the check-in process.

“While we have introduced all necessary safety measures, we believe that the personal touch is vital to the guest arrival experience at Castlemartyr Resort,” he says.

“Our guest relations and concierge team take great pleasure in meeting our guests in person as they check-in, ensuring they receive that five-star personal touch, whether that’s a recommendation for a Resort experience during their stay, or suggestions on local activities and attractions. Check-in and check-out times remain the same at 3pm and 12pm respectively.”

Castlemartyr Resort

A more personal touch is also available at the Montenotte, where management and a new doorman will be on hand to welcome guests.

“Check-in is as normal. The difference this time is we have a doorman present and a lot more management present in the lobby,” Kelleher says.

“We have our team in place to show guests when they're checking in that we have two-metre social distancing in place and we want them to observe that. We have blue markings and arrows to direct people. Where people would have normally come in the front door, there is a directional route to the reception desk. It’s not intrusive, it's a little bit more discreet.”

Where once they greeted guests with a smile, Kelleher says staff at the Montenotte have been practicing their ‘smizing’ instead.

“We now have to meet and greet guests with our eyes more now than we ever did. The team is fully masked up, even when in our offices. We've been fortunate in that we've been able to have most of the team back for the last two weeks, and they've undergone a rigorous training program.”

Food and drink

There’s only one thing on the mind of many guests this summer: will there be a buffet breakfast in the morning?

In Montenotte, the answer is yes, in part.

“We are maintaining our cold buffet, we will have team members behind the buffet serving. For hot breakfast, every element of our a la carte menu will be served to your table. We have a number of options from the full Irish breakfast to eggs benedict, pancakes, etc. It will all be served to your table,” Kelleher says.

The panorama terrace at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork. Picture" Denis Minihane.

Cooney says table service will be available during breakfast in Castlemartyr.

“We have taken the opportunity to enhance the guest breakfast experience, offering table service to our guests, seated in the Bell Tower restaurant overlooking the gardens,” he says, adding that the hotel is making full use of its grounds for other dining options.

“The team at Castlemartyr Resort have truly embraced the outdoor dining experience, taking advantage of our wonderful formal gardens and grounds with a number of outdoor dining experiences, including the introduction of our new Garden Terrace last summer, as well as outdoor dining at the all-new TwelveTen: The Grill and summer BBQs and outdoor dining at the Golf Clubhouse.”

Murphy says food services at Trigon Hotels are the same but they have provided more takeaway options for guests who want to picnic or dine elsewhere.

“Our food and beverage service remains unchanged. We have extended much of our offering for takeaway and we will continue with some of this into the future,” she says.

“The Cork International Hotel will be offering their guests a delicious picnic offering so that guests can organise some wonderful day trips with the ‘Family Concierge’ team at the hotel. The Metropole will be extending the outdoor terrace and they will launch some fantastic new menus for the summer. ”

The Metropole Hote is offering takeaway teas & coffees, homemade millionaire shortbread, soups, sandwiches etc via a pop-up counter on the street. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Montenotte Hotel will welcome non-residential dining guests back to its restaurant and terrace next month.

“Indoor dining for non-residents will open on July 7 and then the hotel will be fully open. For the month of June we're looking at a residents-only market. Anybody staying will have full use of all the facilities,” Kelleher says.

Where to unwind

Speaking of facilities, there’s no better place to unwind than in a spa or pool - will treatments and swimming be an option for guests?

Kelleher says the spa at the Montenotte reopened last month and was fully booked for its first week back, while the pool and cinema room are available to hotel guests.

“The appetite for the Bellevue Spa has been absolutely fantastic. There was a huge impetus to come back and use the facility immediately. On the first week we were fully booked for treatments, which was fantastic. That's an element of the business where bookings are open to the general public as well as hotel guests,” he says.

“We have a full health and fitness club here called Motion. We have an online app for our members to book their slots. We have pool use every half hour and gym use on the hour and it’s a 45 minute slot. It's very well managed. Members are back from next Monday, but we're actually open from tomorrow for hotel guests to use the gym and the pool. They'll have the luxury of that to themselves for the next few days.”

Similarly, the spa, pool and kids’ club at Castlemartyr Resort are all fully available to guests.

The spa at Castlemartyr

“The Spa at Castlemartyr Resort continues to operate as before, with all safety measures in place. Our award-winning Spa team take great pride in helping our guests relax and enjoy their stay with us, and ensuring it truly feels like an escape from it all,” Cooney says.

“The Health Club and Pool will be fully open, with all safety protocols in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Our Kid’s Club continues to operate, with a selection of activities and experiences that take full advantage of the grounds and woodlands around the Resort, from kite flying to treasure hunts and more.”

Murphy says regular cleaning is key to the reopening of many of the Metropole and Cork International Hotel’s facilities for guests to enjoy.

“Our fitness room at the Cork International Hotel will be open for individual training with social distancing and sanitiser measures in place, as will Leeside Leisure at the Metropole Hotel,” Murphy says.

“Our kids’ play area at the Cork International Hotel is sanitised every hour. Our private cinema at the Cork International Hotel which can be booked exclusively as part of a package is sanitised after each group.”

Still the same welcome

Despite the safety measures in place, Irish hotels are determined to ensure the same warm welcome to guests as ever this summer, in a year the mere notion of relaxing in a hotel seems like a luxury.

“The team at Castlemartyr Resort take great pride in continuing to deliver our guests an ‘escape’ from it all, especially during these times. While things may be slightly different for now, we continue to provide a wonderful five-star escape for guests and their families, with enhancements to the guest experience in all areas,” Cooney says.

His colleague, general manager, Brendan Comerford adds: “We greatly look forward to welcoming all guests back to Castlemartyr Resort this Summer. The safety and enjoyment of our guests is of paramount importance at Castlemartyr Resort, while our team takes great pleasure and pride to continue to provide a wonderful 5 Star escape for you and your family.”

Cork International Hotel

For staff at Trigon Hotels, guest safety remains paramount and they will strive to create a memorable stay for guests.

“Our guest care, where our customer is our number one priority, will remain unchanged,” says Murphy.

“We are passionate about ensuring that our guests and team are kept safe at all times but we are also passionate about creating memories that people will cherish. We are excited about welcoming guests back to the hotels and we will look after all safety measures so that they can effectively switch off and enjoy the experience and time with their loved ones. We have spent extensive time with our concierge teams creating packages and collaborations with the amazing Cork attractions that people can visit and enjoy during their stay.”

The Montenotte Hotel

In the Montenotte Hotel, staff will ensure the same welcome as before for anyone joining them.

“Our goal is to make the customer experience as normal as possible,” Kelleher says. “Bar meeting the team in masks, it should be a relatively normal experience for the customer. I think the customer will come back and feel that there is a more of a sense of normality around the place.

“Our team have adjusted to the reopening process. And of course, it's our third time to do this but it feels like it's for good this time.”