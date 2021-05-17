Pet Corner: Four dog-friendly destinations for your summer staycation

Cliff House Hotel, Co Waterford

Cliff House Hotel overlooking Ardmore beach has a ‘Sandy Paws’ offer for overnight stays.

Humans and dogs can enjoy long cliff-top walks and sea swimming (or doggy paddling). Each dog will have the use of a complimentary fluffy towel to dry off and are also welcome to join their family on the Terrace at Cliff House Hotel.

Sandy Paws at Cliff House Hotel, Waterford is available from €274 per night for two, including breakfast plus one dog guest. Dogs must be 30lbs or less as rooms are not suitable for larger dogs.

There are homemade dog treats available on arrival when checking your dog into Cliff House Hotel and a sleeping crate is available to borrow from the hotel reception.

Visit www.cliffhousehotel.ie for more information.

Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare

A dog staying at Cliff at Lyons

Cliff at Lyons, the hotel and country retreat in the lush Kildare countryside, is welcoming dogs and their owners this summer.

Their Puppy Love offer provides an overnight stay filled with blissful walks for hound and human through the estate gardens and grounds, and all along the nearby canal, lanes and hedgerows.

Puppy Love at Cliff at Lyons, Kildare is from €258 per night for two humans plus one dog, including breakfast.

Visit www.cliffatlyons.ie for more information.

The Twelve, Barna Co. Galway

Squirrel the puppy at The Twelve

Pet-friendly services at The Twelve will ensure your dog or cat stays in four-star boutique luxury.

On check-in, your pet will receive a welcome ‘doggie bag’, which will include a toy, a treat and clean-up bags. In the room, you’ll find a food and water bowl with fresh mineral water.

Guest will receive a complimentary upgrade to a more spacious luxury suite at no extra charge

Its pet concierge services include dog walking, a grooming service, savory slobbery snacks, dog and cat toys, menus, and a doggilicious butcher bone if permitted.

Rates start from €150 per night including accommodation and breakfast in a pet-friendly suite. Some additional charges may apply to Pet Concierge Services

Visit www.thetwelvehotel.ie/pet-friendly for more information.

Dunmore House, West Cork

Located on the Wild Atlantic Way, with every room overlooking the ocean, the family-run Dunmore House offers a warm welcome to humans and canines alike.

Their food is largely sourced from their organic ocean garden and it is the ideal base to discover the magic of West Cork and its award-winning beaches - perfect for a walk or swim with your four-legged friend.

Dog-friendly breaks to Dunmore House in the heart of West Cork start from €259.

Visit www.dunmorehousehotel.ie for more information.