Watch: A family of dolphins play with kayakers off West Cork 

The water was turquoise and the sky a deep blue - on Saturday the coast of West Cork could have been any Mediterranean county. And it seems that a pod of dolphins agree, who took to the water in search of playmates.

Common Dolphin with kayakers, Saturday morning, off Long Strand, #WestCork . Well worth a 1.5min watch! Big screen best. Watch out for the mother & calf pair. Enjoy! #Cork #Ireland #WildAtlanticWay @theskibeagle @CiaraRevins @Corks96FM @irishexaminer @CorksRedFM @Independent_ie pic.twitter.com/FnM8JirePP

Photographer Dan Lettice was on hand with his drone to capture this spectacular footage of a family of dolphins skipping through the water in between three kayakers. The footage was taken off Long Strand near Clonakilty; a spot well known for spotting dolphins during the warmer months.

Be sure to watch to the end - Dan says if you look carefully you can make out a mother dolphin and her calf.

Lettice says, "last Saturday morning was a perfect morning for whale watching from shore, flat calm. I went to check out my usual viewing spot at Cloghna Head, overlooking the Rosscarbery and Long Strand areas. I hadn't even parked the car when I saw the whole bay, from Galley Head to High Island, was alive with common dolphins, 150 to 200 animals. Lucky enough some were within a few hundred metres of shore."

Two weeks ago, Dan caught this spectacular footage of basking sharks swimming in West coast waters.

