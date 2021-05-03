Watch: A family of dolphins play with kayakers off West Cork 

The weather may be changeable today, but on Saturday it proved to be perfect weather for dolphins
Watch: A family of dolphins play with kayakers off West Cork 

A pod of dolphins took to the waters of West Cork this weekend.

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 16:05
Ciara McDonnell

The water was turquoise and the sky a deep blue - on Saturday the coast of West Cork could have been any Mediterranean county. And it seems that a pod of dolphins agree, who took to the water in search of playmates. 

Photographer Dan Lettice was on hand with his drone to capture this spectacular footage of a family of dolphins skipping through the water in between three kayakers. The footage was taken off Long Strand near Clonakilty; a spot well known for spotting dolphins during the warmer months. 

Be sure to watch to the end - Dan says if you look carefully you can make out a mother dolphin and her calf. 

Lettice says, "last Saturday morning was a perfect morning for whale watching from shore, flat calm. I went to check out my usual viewing spot at Cloghna Head, overlooking the Rosscarbery and Long Strand areas. I hadn't even parked the car when I saw the whole bay, from Galley Head to High Island, was alive with common dolphins, 150 to 200 animals. Lucky enough some were within a few hundred metres of shore."

Two weeks ago, Dan caught this spectacular footage of basking sharks swimming in West coast waters. 

Follow Daniel on Twitter and Facebook

Read More

Here are four great hiking breaks to take in Ireland this summer

More in this section

10 of the best shots of last night’s pink super moon over Ireland and beyond 10 of the best shots of last night’s pink super moon over Ireland and beyond
Watch: Incredible footage of basking sharks swimming beside kayak in West Cork this morning  Watch: Incredible footage of basking sharks swimming beside kayak in West Cork this morning 
Here are four great hiking breaks to take in Ireland this summer Here are four great hiking breaks to take in Ireland this summer
Watch: A family of dolphins play with kayakers off West Cork 

100 Irish Trails: Explore the hidden walks of Ireland in our new series

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices