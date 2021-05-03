Watch: A family of dolphins play with kayakers off West Cork 

The water was turquoise and the sky a deep blue - on Saturday the coast of West Cork could have been any Mediterranean county. And it seems that a pod of dolphins agree, who took to the water in search of playmates.
Common Dolphin with kayakers, Saturday morning, off Long Strand, #WestCork. Well worth a 1.5min watch! Big screen best. Watch out for the mother & calf pair. Enjoy!#Cork #Ireland #WildAtlanticWay @theskibeagle @CiaraRevins @Corks96FM @irishexaminer @CorksRedFM @Independent_ie pic.twitter.com/FnM8JirePP— Intothewild Ireland (@intothewild45) May 3, 2021
Photographer Dan Lettice was on hand with his drone to capture this spectacular footage of a family of dolphins skipping through the water in between three kayakers. The footage was taken off Long Strand near Clonakilty; a spot well known for spotting dolphins during the warmer months.
Be sure to watch to the end - Dan says if you look carefully you can make out a mother dolphin and her calf.
Lettice says, "last Saturday morning was a perfect morning for whale watching from shore, flat calm. I went to check out my usual viewing spot at Cloghna Head, overlooking the Rosscarbery and Long Strand areas. I hadn't even parked the car when I saw the whole bay, from Galley Head to High Island, was alive with common dolphins, 150 to 200 animals. Lucky enough some were within a few hundred metres of shore."
Two weeks ago, Dan caught this spectacular footage of basking sharks swimming in West coast waters.
Basking sharks with kayaker Paul Cleary this morning off Red Strand #WestCork. Best viewed in full screen. These are the 2nd largest fish on the planet. Bigger shark here is ~20ft long. #Cork #Ireland @BaskingIrish @IWDGnews @wildatlanticway @theskibeagle @CorksRedFM @Corks96FM pic.twitter.com/jSjTKy9Lu3— Intothewild Ireland (@intothewild45) April 20, 2021