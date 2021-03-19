Where is the happiest country in the world?

The world’s happiest countries have been revealed, with Ireland ranking at number 13 on the list.

For the fourth time in a row, Finland has been voted as the happiest country in the world with its other northern counterparts — Iceland and Denmark — right behind it.

The annual World Happiness Report, which was first launched in 2012, bases its results on levels of gross domestic product (GDP), life expectancy, generosity, social support and freedom in 149 countries across the globe.

Scandinavia ranked incredibly well again this year, with Norway and Sweden both coming in the top 10, along with their neighbour, the Netherlands.

The US rose up the list since last year, from 18 to 14, as did Germany and Croatia, who came in at seventh and 23 respectively. Britain dropped from 13 to 18.

The report found that mental health was a significant factor in happiness levels this year, with the pandemic causing issues for those living in countries facing harsh lockdowns or who had lost work.

The average age of the population, its confidence in public institutions and their response to the pandemic, and the country's proximity to other areas with high levels of Covid-19 infections also affected ratings this year.

"Our aim was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of Covid-19 on the structure and quality of people's lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic," the report reads.

Trust was also a major component of happiness levels in those interviewed.

"To feel that your lost wallet would be returned if found by a police officer, by a neighbour, or a stranger, is estimated to be more important for happiness than income, unemployment, and major health risks," according to the report.

Afghanistan was ranked the least happy country, followed by Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Botswana.

The world's 20 happiest countries of 2021

1. Finland

The Tilted Sauna in Kirkkonummi, Finland.

2. Iceland

The Perlan is Reykjavik's most recognizable landmark. Picture: Getty Images

3. Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark, is known for its bright buildings and rich culture. Picture: iStock

4. Switzerland

Switzerland has always topped lists of best places to live. Picture: iStock

5. The Netherlands

The iconic Netherlands' kissing couple statue.

6. Sweden

It was no surprise that Sweden made the top 10. Picture: iStock

7. Germany

Germany's Brandenburg Gate illuminated to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 2020. Picture: AP/ Markus Schreiber

8. Norway

Trondheim at sunset from Old Town Bridge, Norway. Picture: iStock

9. New Zealand

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern is one of the most popular world leaders. Picture: Mark Tantrum/Department of Internal Affairs via AP

10. Austria

Hallstatt mountain village, Austria. Picture: iStock

11. Israel

Israel has been praised for its fast vaccine rollout. Picture: AP/ Tsafrir Abayov

12. Australia

Australia has been applauded for its response to the pandemic.

13. Ireland

Swimmers at the Forty Foot at Sandycove, Dublin. Photograph: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

14. United States

The US rose four places on the list this year.

15. Canada

Many were surprised that the US beat out its neighbour on happiness rankings.

16. Czech Republic

The Vltava river and Charles Bridge in Prague. Picture: iStock

17. Belgium

Sunrise view on the water channel in Gent city, Belgium. Picture: iStock

18. United Kingdom

The UK dropped five places since last year.

19. China

Shanghai is one of the world's fastest-growing cities. Picture: iStock

20. France