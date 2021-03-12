Revealed: John and Francis Brennan’s art deco makeover of Park Hotel Kenmare

Hoteliers John and Francis Brennan have announced they will breathe new life into their historic hotel in Co Kerry with an art deco-style restoration.

The Park Hotel Kenmare opened its doors in 1897 and this year will mark a new chapter in its history after an extensive updating of the iconic landmark.

The At Your Service stars promise the work, which will encompass a new-look lobby, cocktail bar, champagne bar, dining room, and outdoor terrace, will retain the building’s charm.

The new-look drawing room at the Park Hotel

“This restoration is designed to ensure that we retain what is so special about Park Hotel Kenmare – heritage and personality,” said managing director John Brennan.

“We have a rich and colourful history and are about to begin a new chapter in our story – a stunning restoration that will enable us to continue to offer what our guests expect and value most, a truly relaxing escape.”

Part of the planned art deco upgrades

An expansion of the hotel’s outdoor dining options will maximise the breathtaking views while a new Morrone Srl kitchen, the first of its kind in Ireland, has been designed under the direction of head chef, James Coffey.

“We always think about our guests – this has been one of the secrets of our success for decades,” said Francis Brennan.

Francis Brennan at The Park Hotel in Kenmare. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“This restoration is preserving the Park Hotel Kenmare for future generations who will enjoy our special location and history.”

The project is led by John Brennan, who is working with some of Ireland’s leading designers, craftspeople, and artists.

John and Francis Brennan also recently acquired The Lansdowne Kenmare, which is currently under restoration and will open in 2021.