Poll: Have you booked your staycation yet this year? Tell us your experience

Poll: Have you booked your staycation yet this year? Tell us your experienceIf travel restrictions allow, will you be holidaying in Ireland this year? Garrettstown, Cork, Ireland. 09th September, 2020. Páraic Ryan, Limerick and Zita Hough from Galway emerge from an late evening swim at Garrylucas Beach, Co. Cork, Ireland.- Picture; David Creedon / AnzenbergerWed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:00Ciara McDonnellRead MoreNice package: How to secure a hotel deal this summer More in this section John Creedon: My life-long fascination with place names 30 of the best places to book a staycation this summer Staycation nation: A second season of close-to-home holidays Stuck inside until April? Nine ways to bring the world home on a Friday nightREAD NOW Lifestyle Newsletter The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the irishexaminer.com, direct to your inbox every Friday. Sign Up LatestInvestigation underway after remains of eight lambs found in Kerry river Johnny Sexton more than happy to take it one-year contract at a time Sonny Bill Williams looks to revive boxing career as he confirms rugby retirement Man jailed for 'pretty sinister' attempt to kidnap a pensioner FOLLOW IRISH EXAMINER Created with Sketch. Created with Sketch. Louise O'Neill Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you LifestyleNewsletter The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox. Sign up HOME DELIVERY SERVICE Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.Sign Up Today Family Notices Book Notice