Travel Notes: Love for Limerick as a staycation destination

The first staycation of 2021 is officially…booked!

This week, I finally clicked 'go' on that much-awaited summer getaway, bagging a break to perhaps one of Ireland’s most unheralded destinations. Yes, Limerick. The urban capital of the legend-seeped Shannon, Limerick might not be the most trending option for a holiday — I just wrote last week that the city is currently experiencing the lowest hotel bookings so far his year in the Republic. But with a combo of wishing to don the green (and white) jersey plus my own gusto for exploring Ireland’s cities with a little less crowd-surfing this summer, I finally booked a date night in Ireland’s Midwest.

Limerick endures a curious tourism identity, in that it falls under the Wild Atlantic Way brand, with the route barely kissing its coastline. As a consequence, the Treaty County can feel a little overshadowed by its Atlantic neighbours. But that’s not to say it should be. During its City of Culture status in 2014, I enjoyed my first stay in the city; checking into gorgeous No.1 Pery Square hotel and attending an epic, one-woman testimony play, The River, fittingly performed on a Shannon barge. It was such a magical visit, I’ve been nervous about the second date follow-up ever since. However, Limerick is a town where its medieval streets and street art, its food scene and outdoors scene, its Georgian culture and rugby culture create an ever-evolving and uniquely Munster meascán of highlights. Game on, it is!

“Limerick is the ideal staycation destination as our tourism offering is top class — but largely undiscovered!” Laura Ryan, head of marketing & communications at Limerick Council, told me this week.

Thatched Cottage, Adare, Limerick

“It’s not as busy here and there’s a lot of value to be had, particularly for families,” she adds. “Over the coming weeks, there will be a new food trail launched in Limerick, water activities on the River Shannon will be re-commencing and there are plans for new outdoor dining and urban animations in the city centre. And you can’t beat a visit to the Milk Market on a Saturday morning for a taste of the real edge and embrace of Limerick life!”

Beyond the city, Limerick also makes a great springboard for day-trips, or onward journeys, to destinations like bookings-leader Clare or stunning Lough Derg, a region likely to see an influx of inland tourism this summer. But even without leaving the county, Limerick’s rustic side will appeal to staycationers seeking anything from heritage breaks in postcard Adare to agri-tourism escapes to the Galtees. And the prep is on.

“Work is underway to ensure Limerick’s new Greenway will be set for opening this summer,” Laura says.

“There’s also loads to do in the county for the adventurous, the trails in Ballyhoura are a mecca for mountain bikers and there’s superb places to walk and hike in county Limerick from Knockfierna to Knight’s Walk — Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alywn posted a pic of the couple on this walk during Christmas 2018!”

Limerick Strand

For my stay, I‘ve booked the Limerick Strand, the city’s top-rated four-star hotel which occupies an impressive perch overlooking the Shannon. €139 was my rate and while hotels always say to book directly, I got my own deal via hotels.com. The hotel has just announced that its River restaurant is undergoing a fresh new look for the summer reopening with new menus celebrating the produce of the Munster Vales. If travelling as a family, kids up to the age of 12 stay for free and the hotel has partnered with a number of attractions such as King John’s Castle to offer discounted admissions.

strandhotellimerick.ie

Pery Square

You can’t write about Limerick without offering a hat-tip to No.1 Pery Square. The gorgeous boutique hotel, overlooking the People Park, sits in the heart of Limerick's pint-sized but postcard Georgian district. Spacious, period rooms are plush with yesteryear swag, while elsewhere the hotel features its own organic spa and an acclaimed restaurant offering a pure gourmet homage to local produce. From €225 per night per couple, incl. artisan breakfast.

oneperysquare.com

Adare Woodlands

For an alternative break, the four-star Woodlands Hotel makes an on-the-money option, sitting on acres of glorious woodlands and gardens neighbouring Adare Manor. They’ve a number of neat new features this summer; the clever idea of GAA camps for those missing Cúl Camps; a new outdoor food cabin called The Treehouse, serving homemade ice cream and gourmet coffee; while kids can go gardening, 'paper planting' or embark on a bug-hunt through the hotel’s organic gardens. Green ideas adding extra colour to a staycation.

woodlands-hotel.ie

Ash Hill

Heard of Hidden Ireland? They’re a collection of heritage manor B&Bs, similar to the Blue Book group but smaller-scale and perhaps more… hidden. I stayed in a number of their gorgeous properties last year and Ash Hill definitely catches my eye for a 2021 getaway. The family-owned Georgian estate, nestled between the village of Kilmallock and the Ballyhoura mountains, makes for an alluring off-the-beaten track escape, where four-postered beds, local produce and lashings of period drama come as standard. B&B rates for the summer sit at €75pps

hiddenireland.com

Self-catering

For self-catering options in Limerick, Fanningstown Castle in Adare is a sumptuously appointed luxury option for those seeking a gathering with a difference. Sleeping up to 10 people, rates start from €500 per night;

fanningstowncastle.com

Glenview Lodge

For a more rustic self-catering base, Glenview Lodge is a beautiful three-bedroom farmhouse located in a blissfully bucolic swathe of South Limerick. From €350/€600 for a two-night / weeklong stay.

glenviewlodge.com

