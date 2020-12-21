Travel Notes: nice and rosé and comfy cosy are we at the River Lee

Irish hotels are reinventing themselves like never before. Whether it's with Christmas hampers, dining credits, or hotel experiences, the hospitality industry has been pivoting to woo business in a whole new fashion. But one of Cork City’s most popular hotels is offering guests a more novel incentive to check-in: rosé wine! The River Lee has a new self-care package based on the variant. So with my annual mulled-wine pilgrimages on ice, I made the short drive city Leeside to enjoy an unlikely winter package. A brosé weekend for one.

I arrived at the River Lee on a wonderfully crisp eve, the glassy weather not deterring some hardy kayakers from making their way downstream beneath me. One of the hotel’s top-floor executive rooms, reachable by the hotel’s swish glass elevators, was my base. It’s my first visit to the River Lee and impressions are strong: rooms feature retro Scandi design nuances with a four-star penthouse apartment feel — the bathroom albeit a little more basic. All eyes are on that modernist bay window seating area however, which delivers city views from Shandon to Sunday’s Well. And welcoming me just alongside it, glistening out of its ice bucket, is that very said bottle of pink.

“The Rosé & Stay package is just one of the ways we’re reimagining the offers we are bringing to our customers this year,” Ruairi O'Connor, general manager at the hotel told me. “So we chose to partner with the world’s most loved rosé, Whispering Angel, to bring some quintessential French style to a stay here at The River Lee.”

Billing it as the world’s most loved rosé is high praise indeed but there’s definitely an ooh la la to the vibe as I pop the bottle, pull up a love seat and start tucking into both it and the delicious accompanying desserts. Being more a savoury guy, I’d love to see a choice of options; perhaps a bottle of red accompanied by some West Cork cheeses could be an equally drool-worthy prospect?

After about a pound of petit fours and some stellar people-watching along the Western Road, I’d left just about enough room for dinner. The hotel’s River Club restaurant, a popular dining destination in its own right, is a happening brasserie with a 1920s Manhattan twist. And while those steak frites being served to the table next to me invoked a certain food envy, The River Club’s excellent plant-based menu which I indulged in showed that this a hotel on the money. In fact, my short stay revealed how with the right property, investing your road-trip time into your relaxation time may be a trend to stay. And a little rosé helps along the way.

River Lee

DoyleRiverLeeMay2019133.jpg

The Rosé & Stay overnight escape at The River Lee is priced from €87pps with the popular offer running into 2021. Other current packages include a festive Christmas deal including welcome mulled wine and freshly baked mince-pies served in their cocktail bar, along with an à la carte breakfast the next morning. Guests here can also enjoy access to the hotel’s impressive pool and fitness centre, best recommended before, or well after, that rosé or mulled wine. doylecollection.com

Center Parcs Christmas

Center Parcs Winter Wonderland Details November 2019 IRE 24.jpg

Following a six-month lockdown, this weekend sees the re-opening of County Longford’s already iconic attraction, Center Parcs. The forest park resort is open until January 3, tapping into Ireland’s festive short break staycation market. Its 400 acres will see twinkling lights, festive decorations, and a sprinkling of snow creating a magical winter playground for visitors; icing on the Christmas cake being Santa’s Woodland Workshop. Rates start from €1,049 for a three-night stay in a two-bedroom woodland lodge. centerparcs.ie

Galway

Christmas Market and Lights, Eyre Square, Galway, City, County Galway, Ireland.

Having second thoughts about roasting the turkey? The Travel Department is offering a guided stay in Galway city this Christmas. Highlights include unwinding on Christmas Day with a champagne breakfast, a festive Christmas lunch and delicious supper at your hotel while St. Stephen’s Day action includes a guided tour of stunning Connemara. Prices from €699pps for three nights including half-board accommodation in a four-stay city hotel. traveldepartment.com

Stay Safe

Fáilte Ireland has just launched their 'Dine Out Safe' campaign for both diners and the hospitality industry this Christmas. Guests are being encouraged to practise safe hand-sanitising and mask-wearing etiquette while restaurants, gastro-pubs, cafés and hotels are being encouraged to reassure diners and staff with the safe social distancing and dining practices, as outlined by the new Fáilte Ireland approved Covid Charter. #safechristmas