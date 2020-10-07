Have you been to the world's coolest neighbourhoods?

WE'VE never been closer to home over these past six months and many of us have found ourselves falling back in love with our local neighbourhoods.

People are sharing backyard views, ringing neighbours, supporting local shops and trying out the new takeaway options from family-owned restaurants.

While cities battle the pandemic, smaller neighbourhoods across the world are on the rise, and in a recent TimeOut survey, an Irish neighbourhood featured among the 40 'coolest' in the world.

Was it Westport or Killarney? Belfast or Kilkenny? Adare or Dingle?

Non-Dubs may be shocked to discover that apparently, the coolest neighbourhood in the country is in fact... Phibsborough.

For anyone who isn’t an avid James Kavanagh follower, Phibsborough is a small Dublin 7 area located north of the city centre. Beyond Kavangh’s candelabras, it’s well known around the city for its trendy cafés, beloved pubs, and abundance of food offerings.

According to TimeOut, Phibsborough’s community spirit was the reason for its place on the list, ranking higher than London's Soho, as this year focused especially on neighbourly kindness.

"For 2020’s cool-to-be-kind list, we felt Phibsborough had the edge: not only is the area full of great coffee shops, restaurants and pubs, but its community spirit shines through, and residents have been fiercely supporting its local institutions through these tough times," said James Manning, International Editor of TimeOut.

The area was also given the same spot, 27th on the list, in 2018 with nearby Stoneybatter coming in at 42nd last year.

For those of you jeering at Phibsborough’s KungFu Buffet plaza on Google images, there may be an explanation for your favourite seaside spot in Ireland not being included.

Phibsoborugh is a popular commercial and residential neighbourhood on Dublin's northside.

The survey for the top-40 list is only handed out to city slickers, who are asked to pick their favourite part of their city to hang around in.

This is why you may not recognise a lot of the areas mentioned on the list, like New York’s Bed-Stuy at number four or Bonfim in Porto, which lands at number 14.

It explains why your favourite picturesque spot on the Wild Atlantic Way probably wasn’t considered, even if the local pub has the best community spirit the country ever did see.

While Corkonians stew over the fact their real capital wasn’t considered, even some Dubliners are baffled by the decision, citing that they find more charm in areas such as Ranelagh or Rathmines.

What do you make of the decision to name Phibsborough as Ireland’s coolest neighbourhood? Will you be joining the rebel protest bus with a ‘Vote Westport’ picket? Or will you be making an extra Luas stop on the way home to check out the local offerings?

While there isn’t too much we can do right now with Level 3 restrictions currently in place, we can make plans for when we might eventually get visit all of the neighbourhoods that did make the list.

For now, take your mind off the restrictions and count how many of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods you’ve managed to visit.

TimeOut’s 40 coolest neighbourhoods: How cool a traveller are you?

1. Esquerra de l’Eixample, Barcelona

Topping the list is this residential part of Barcelona, known for its mix of luxurious shopping, LGBTQ+ business supports and interesting architecture. TimeOut highlights the way in which locals took to the neighbourhood’s many balconies to support each other during their lockdown measures.

2. Downtown, Los Angeles

A little more recognisable, this was probably a stop on your college J1 tour. TimeOut says that Downtown LA came to the fore of the survey not only because of its artistic and foodie offerings but also because it became a gathering place for a city in pain following the death of Kobe Bryant, horrendous wildfires, and the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Residents banded together as wildfires shrouded Los Angeles last month.

3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

This historic Hong Kong district has been reinvigorated by young creatives, according to TimeOut, and is a must-stop visit for those looking for a mix of local and designer shopping and street food.

4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York

You may have ventured to Brooklyn if you visited the Big Apple, but while this neighbourhood isn’t as well known as the likes of Williamsburg, it’s community spirit shines from the locals gathered on brownstone doorsteps, and it’s become a central hub for Black Lives Matter protests.

5. Yarraville, Melbourne

According to TimeOut, community spirit has never been stronger in Melbourne and this suburb embodies the best it has to offer, with its live music offerings, café culture, and world-class arts and restaurants.

6. Wedding, Berlin

Berlin often ranks well in these types of lists and this forward-thinking neighbourhood, north-west of the city centre, is ranked for its “multicultural, multigenerational community [that] stays loyal to local businesses, from independent grocers to upstart street food spots.”

7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai

According to TimeOut, this district of Shanghai is one to watch and is a buzzing destination for new cafés, restaurants, and bars.

8. Dennistoun, Glasgow

It must have taken a lot to beat out Edinburgh for this spot, but this East End neighbourhood in Glasgow was recognised for its charm, sustainable initiatives and artistic flare.

9. Haut-Marais, Paris

It’s no shock that Paris made the TimeOut top 10, and this neighbourhood ranked above the rest for its departure from tourism and focus on style and culture.

Paris is known for its trendy restaurants.

10. Marrickville, Sydney This area of Sydney is a diverse “melting-pot” of all the city has to offer, according to TimeOut, and its rich influx of migrants have apparently made it the place to live in the city.

11. Verdun, Montreal

This neighbourhood somehow managed to use the pandemic to its advantage, pedestrianising the streets, lining them with local musicians and bringing in a flux of Canadians trying to escape a summer heatwave we could only but wish for here in the Emerald Isle.

12. Kalamaja, Tallinn Estonia

Apparently, Estonia has a reputation for its tech-first economy, and this town is home to many geniuses who honed their technology skills to help the neighbourhood deal with the pandemic. A lesson, please?

13. Hannam-dong, Seoul

K-pop is on the rise, as is this neighbourhood, home to a few of its rising stars as well as a flux of artists who have transferred the area into a luxurious, yet cosy, must-stop neighbourhood.

14. Bonfim, Porto

The neighbourhood is the epitome of, what TimeOut calls, Porto’s “genuine identity,” which means, of course, amazing food, art, architecture and music. Same as here really.

15. Ghosttown, Oakland

Quite opposite in name, this neighbourhood finally introduces San Francisco Bay to the list with history, wholesome food, and an eclectic mix of punks and techies all calling the place home.

16. Chula-Samyan, Bangkok

Locals and students mesh together in this active and lively university town.

17. Alvalade, Lisbon

This neighbourhood is apparently home to many of Lisbon’s long-time locals, who have moved away from tourist areas, and is a buzzing centre of culture and community spirit.

18. Noord, Amsterdam

This part of Amsterdam is located in the opposite direction to where most tourists flock, but by taking a free ferry off the beaten track, you can see a buzzing borough where “shipyards have become cultural playgrounds and wide-open spaces beckon young families, artists, brewers and entrepreneurs.” Sounds good right?

19. Centro, São Paulo

Like most of the coolest places around, this part of South America’s biggest city was once a beaten-down neighbourhood but has transformed into the place to be for locals.

20. Holešovice, Prague

No surprises that Czech’s official ‘art district’ rounded out the top 20.

Local visitors are the only ones currently exploring the wonders of this neighbourhood in Prague.

21. Lavapiés, Madrid

This neighbourhood once topped the list and is still adored by Madrileños who have banded together in solidarity this year.

22. Opebi, Lagos

Apparently, everything about this neighbourhood, located in Nigeria, makes it “a friendly, inexpensive and surprisingly tranquil side of this buzzing megacity”.

23. Narvarte, Mexico City

This neighbourhood was recognised not just as a food mecca, but also a place where people band together against the worse, such as a devastating 2017 hurricane and the current crippling pandemic.

24. Uptown, Chicago

“The weathered façades of 1920s theatres and the neon sign of a jazz club once frequented by Al Capone. Nearby, on Clifton Avenue, a Black Lives Matter mural created by 18 local artists covers the pavement. That pretty much sums up the chronological juxtaposition that this neighbourhood embodies.”

25. Little Five Points, Atlanta

TimeOut describes this vibrant community as an “artsy neighbourhood where creatives and free spirits live next to eccentric tattoo parlours and lively dive bars.”

26. Wynwood, Miami

When the tourists disappeared, this community banded together to keep their area alive, and made it even cooler place than it was during Superbowl LIV.

27. Phibsboro, Dublin

And here she is. Our apparent shining light in the culture of cool. “While the pandemic has hollowed out parts of Dublin city centre,” Amy O’ Connor writes for TimeOut, “This northside area has valiantly weathered these truly bizarre times.”

“Combining old-school charm and contemporary buzz, Phibsboro feels at once lived-in and lively. Locals are spoilt for choice with an abundance of coffee shops, restaurants and pubs right on their doorstep.”

“If you’re looking for signs that Dublin’s heart is still beating, look no further than this brilliantly unhurried, unvarnished part of town.”

Phibsborough is Ireland's only mention on the list.

28. Nørrebro, Copenhagen

Apparently, this is where locals from the city actually come to eat, which says a lot for a city known for its culinary offerings.

29. Bugis, Singapore

“Before Singapore was a modern metropolis with high-rise flats, people would live in small villages known as kampungs. They’d come together to share food, crowd around a single television and keep an eye on each other’s children. There were no locked doors, just a tight-knit community living together, trying to make ends meet. While these villages are no longer a common sight in the city, the ‘kampung spirit’ lives on in Bugis.”

Seems we’d get on with the people of Bugis quite well then.

30. Gongguan, Taipei

Another student area makes the list, this time in Taiwan, who have controlled the pandemic quite well from the start. This neighbourhood apparently wins out based on its outdoor offerings.

31. Soho, London

This legendary part of London has been known for its aura of cool long before the hipsters showed up and skyrocketed its prices.

32. Binh Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City

You mightn’t be getting a lot of points for this one, as TimeOut says this “immersive, local and yet conveniently central” area is home to an electric atmosphere, friendly locals, and few tourists.

33. Melville, Johannesburg

“Melville is a joyous, everyone-knows-everyone kind of place. Just north of the city centre, this largely residential neighbourhood’s tree-fringed main road brims with coffee shops, restaurants and bars that spill on to the pavement.” Nothing sounds new there, but apparently, this is the place to be for antiques and ornate shopping.

34. Kabutocho, Tokyo

Once known as the Wall Street of Tokyo, this neighbourhood is being injected with new life, mixing modernity and tradition in an utterly cool way.

Tokyo is becoming well-known for its unique style.

35. Porta Venezia, Milan

Milan had a tough time at the start of the pandemic, but nothing has changed except a new emphasis on al fresco dining. The neighbourhood is a welcome escape from the main city’s bustle and offers up amazing vintage shopping opportunities as well as a fun dining atmosphere.

36. Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur

“While more affluent areas of Kuala Lumpur try hard to impress with their high-rise buildings and hyper-stylised spots, the cooler side of KL is found in Taman Paramount: a quaint little neighbourhood where locals go to let off steam.”

37. Allston, Boston

Only the second East Coast mention for the US, it’s no shock that Boston managed to cling to a spot in the list, and this is the area where locals can see the world from home. “While the neighbourhood has always hummed with youthful energy thanks to a heavy student and post-grad population, recent waves of out-of-towners have infused the area with a new spirit, as evidenced by the immigrant-owned eateries that continue to pop up year after year.”

Boston eateries owe their diversity to the city's many immigrants.

38. Bandra West, Mumbai

This neighbourhood is known for its elegant 17th-century architecture and uber-chic restaurants and was recognised this year for the ways locals found ways to create a new normal, with chefs turning their homes into makeshift kitchens and beer-lovers to turned to make their own craft.

39. Arnavutköy, Istanbul

This waterfront village lies away from the hectic inner city and is well known for its fighting, community spirit. Plenty of new businesses have popped up during the pandemic, as locals support themselves in keeping their neighbourhood alive.

40. Banjar Nagi, Ubud

Bali relies on tourists, but after they stopped visiting this year, locals in this neighbourhood banded together, donating food and soap to those in need and hiring locals in resorts. “Banjar Nagi is still Bali’s serene, secret escape – but more importantly, it remains a safe oasis for those who live there,” TimeOut says.

Workers carrying baskets of marigold flowers during harvest in Bali.

How did you do?

(1-10) A Reliable Tourist

If Phibsborough was your only point, it’s time to get out that map and plan your next post-Covid escape. Maybe you visited a lot of these cities but failed to make it past their main tourist traps. If so, you still deserve a pat on the back, but try to venture off the beaten track next time.

(10-20) The Up and Comer

You look to ask locals what they recommend when travelling abroad, and a good thing too, as you’ve managed to see some pretty cool places. Keep it up next decade when you can finally travel again.

(20-30) Well done, Dora

There’s no map to be found in your trusty backpack. We applaud you and your travelling skills, as figuring out to visit this many international neighbourhoods is a great feat.

(30-40) A Resident of Hipster Haven

If you have this many stamps in your passport, you’re probably too hip to be reading this. We’d like a portion of your bank account along with that steaming cup of non-dairy cool.