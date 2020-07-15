Camping options in Ireland - for all budgets

There’s nothing like a camping break in Ireland. It’s zipping open your tent on a dewy summer’s morning, the sound of kids of excitedly rumbling through a caravan and the secret envy towards how your enigmatic Dutch neighbours construct their awning. True, we’ve a storied tradition of camping holidays in Ireland but while recent years have seen us hedge our berths towards the Continent, this “season of staycations” is singing a very different camp tune. Camping is back. And when it comes to seeking a budget-friendly and eco-friendly getaway - where social distancing comes as standard - could the Irish camping holiday be sounding like the perfect holiday pitch?

This week, I woke up at Hungry Hill on the Beara Peninsula; one of West Cork’s most scenic campgrounds, located on the foothills of the Caha Mountains. And even considering Sunday night’s gusty windfall, it hand’t deterred my eclectic mix of fellow- campers. There was a group of US semester abroad students on a road-trip West, a Polish family camping for the night, and a large yellow-reg contingent, mostly from Northern Ireland. “Usually at this time of year, we’d be full with Germans, Dutch and French,” explains Owen Johnston, who manages the park along with his wife Barbara.

“But that’s all changed. We’re at two thirds occupancy right now - which is promising - although we have to manage our bookings with campers in tents, so as to not over- pressure the common areas.” According to Con Quill of the Irish Caravan & Camping Council, the summer’s looking bright. “Camping and campervan holidays in Ireland have experienced a massive recent surge in popularity due to the both the outdoors appeal and allowing people to easily isolate,” he tells me. “Many sites reported a very busy first weekend, while still reducing occupancy to ensure the safety of guests and staff. And as these sites are the lifeblood for many regional communities throughout the country - that’s very positive to see.”

Fortunately for we the campers, those regional communities are also host to some of Ireland’s most spectacular scenery. And nothing grounds you to the country more than waking up to that. Sure - there are reservations (the weather, mar shampla), but the camping experience has advanced in recent years and there’s nothing you can’t find in the middle aisle of Aldi that won’t kit you out for a cozy night of slumber. Perhaps it’s time to stop seeing the Irish camping trip as a compromise - and rather as one of the best holidays on the market. Just don’t forget to pack your sense of adventure. And the fly- sheet.

Lough Tay in Wicklow National Park. A popular option for the season camper.