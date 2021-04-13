Learner Dad: She slips her hand into mine and I nearly fall over with happiness

You hear a lot of talk about crowds these days - how people can’t wait to get back into stadiums and shops and pubs and mill around with a group of strangers. But right now, I’m all about the one-to-one. I’d say I’m not alone. Groups are very 2019 – in this second year of the pandemic we’re much more likely to meet up with one friend or family member for a bit of exercise or takeaway pint.

My buddies and I started a Friday night Zoom call last year, but it fizzled out fairly quickly. Men don’t tend to open up in group chats - the only space for a deep and meaningful chat comes when we’re done slagging each other for having a grey beard and bad knees.

So now my friends and I ring each other, one-to-one. We have proper long rambling chats, we gossip, we get things off our mind and we come off the call feeling better than when we went on. In short, we’re like women when it comes to talking to our friends on the phone. And not a moment too soon.

There is an even better form of one-to-one now in our house. I used to have this thing where I’d walk into town (city centre in Cork) on a Saturday morning and buy some food in the English Market. It was a bit of me-time away from our lockdown home. The last thing I wanted was another person to come along, or so I thought. Until I brought my daughter with me a few weeks back – now, it’s our thing, every Saturday morning.

It reminded me of something I know to be true, but tend to forget – you enjoy your kids more when you separate them for some one-on-one time. There’s no teasing, or quibbling or wrestling. (What’s with all the wrestling? It’s like a WWE event in our house half the time.)

My daughter and I stroll down Summerhill South and cut along Douglas Street towards Parliament Bridge. Her young eyes are opening the city up to me again, as she reads every single street sign and plaque, followed by a string of questions about Nano Nagle. She slips her hand into mine every now and again and I nearly fall over with happiness.

Across the bridge and over into the heart of the city, she asks questions about my grandparents, hoovering up information as if it was lying around on the street. The best bit is when we go into the English Market together, something we couldn’t have done last year when it was assumed that kids were to blame for spreading the virus. (Remember the way people were afraid of kids, like in some horror movie?)

Anyway, my eight year old has always been old for her age and loves talking to adults. So there is a bit of banter with the people who serve us at the olive and bread stands and the two of us walk out with a song in our hearts, delighted to be part of the human race.

We take a different route home so there are more signs to read and questions to ask, holding hands as we go. You can’t bond with someone in a crowd, you need one-to-one. There’s a gorgeous smell wafting out of a new shop on Douglas Street last Saturday, so we step inside. It’s a Polish dumpling shop, run by a couple, that has been open since December. There’s meat and cabbage and potatoes and cottage cheese, but the smell is Eastern Europe and it’s like we’ve stepped into a city break in Krakow.

We head home with a bag of dumplings for lunch. Polish dumplings are now our thing, that came out of our daddy-daughter day, as she calls it. Her brother is playing on an obstacle course his mother built for him in the front room, when we get home. They’ve had their own mommy-son time and the four of us make for a much happier bunch when we get back together. We all dig into delicious dumplings (I didn’t buy half enough) and talk about our Saturday mornings. It’s good to be back together again. Even better after some one-on-one.