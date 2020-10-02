Ask Audrey: Level 3? Why would anyone want to leave Cork city

.
My ex-boyfriend became a priest, I won’t tell you what he was like in the sack, but let’s just say celibacy makes the most of his talents. I rang him there and said, what do you say to people who want to make communion during lockdown. He said, ‘Body of Christ’ and I take their money, #Kerching. (He actually said #Kerching.)
My friend is very high up in the Department of Foreign Affairs. (I think she runs the canteen on the top floor.) I said, do you know any Americans that can get a message to Donald Trump? She said, try Stephen Donnelly. I said, is he American? She said, no, but he thinks he is. #TheAccentOnHim
I’m not as enthusiastic as you are. Sorry, but being locked into a city with 50,000 Norries sounds like the start of a zombie horror movie. Still, level 3 won’t make any difference to me, it’s not like I was going out to any ‘wet pubs’ anyway. Sorry, but it sounds like someone flooded the jacks. I haven’t a worse bit of marketing since someone came up with the name Dublin Bay Prawns. (Have you seen Dublin Bay?)
My niece (Ballintemple) just started at UCC this year. I said, where do you stand on Kerry boys? She said, on their mouths, it’s the only way to block the shite they come out with. #NoOffence.
I rang the Posh Cousin, and said what’s the best way to get rid of half your friends. She said, tell them you’re from Mallow. I said that won’t work in Kathleen’s case, she wrote to me from Mallow. She said that’s amazing. I said someone in Mallow who can write? She said, exactly.