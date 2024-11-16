Wedding of the Week: Fire engines and four-course meals for Mary and David

A fire brigade powered to the rescue of this groom on his wedding morning.

David Nevin was putting the final touches to his dapper attire at his parents’ home when a fire truck pulled up to the door — and his friends and fellow fire officers trooped out, ready for action as snapper Dermot Sullivan clicked the day’s photoshoots into motion.

Gordon Harding, Dave Williamson, Mike Fox, Gary Donnelly, Andrew Nevin, Darren Moore, David Nevin and Dylan Cleary. Picture: dermotsullivan.com

The super-thoughtful bride Mary Boyle had organised the visit as a surprise, ahead of the County Tipperary couple’s marriage and reception at The Lakeside Hotel, Killaloe, Co Clare.

“I know that David’s colleagues in [Borrisokane] fire service mean so much to him and for him to have photographs taken with them on the morning of our wedding was very special,” she says.

Mary Boyle and David Nevin with solemniser Catherine Lewis. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Only one of the crew present was in a position to attend the wedding as the others were on call with the fire service. “The pictures are so precious to us they are all very close and have a great bond,” says the bride.

Mary, from Millersbrook, Nenagh, and David, from Towerhill, Borrisokane, said their “I do’s” in a waterside ceremony, led by solemniser Catherine Lewis, on the hotel grounds, before heading indoors for the reception.

Mary Boyle and David Nevin with their wedding party. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

The bride’s sister Karen Nolan was her maid of honour. Mary chose her best friend Emma Kenneally to be her bridesmaid along with her sister Becky Gleeson.

Her niece Mary Carmody was the junior bridesmaid. David’s brother Andrew Nevin was by his side as his best man.

Mary Boyle with Karen Nolan, Emma Kenneally, Becky Gleeson and Mary Carmody. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

His friends Mike Fox and Gordon Harding were the groomsmen and his son Dylan Cleary was his junior groomsman.

Mary, an adult support worker with Enable Ireland, and David, who is a storeman in Hassetts Topline, Borrisokane, as well as a fireman, first met at their mutual friend Bridie Kenneally’s birthday in August 2016 and got engaged six years later, on December 25, 2022.

Mary Boyle and David Nevin. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

“I had worked a 12-hour shift that Christmas Day and arrived home to my mam’s house, where my whole family were,” she says.

“David asked me to come outside for fresh air and he got down on one knee and proposed to me. David knew how much my family mean to me and wanted me to be able to go back inside and celebrate the big news straightaway with all my loved ones.”

Mary Boyle and David Nevin. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Both sets of parents, Mary and Martin Boyle and Gemma and Ollie Nevin, also helped them plan their big day which was “absolutely perfect from start to finish”, adds the bride.

Singer and guitarist Jason Fahy performed during the intimate wedding ceremony, which included a sand ceremony and personally written vows.

Mary Boyle and David Nevin. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Celebrations continued long into the evening at the reception. “The food was amazing — and between a four-course meal, a doughnut wall, a sweet wall, a crisps wall and food served later in the evening, everyone was well fed!” says Mary.

“Our wedding band, Blue Moose, kept the dancefloor full all night — and we also had a photo booth which was great fun.”

Mary Boyle and David Nevin. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Mary chose her wedding gown in Little White Dress bridal store in Limerick and the bridal hairstyling was by Joanne Lane with Aoife Harty as makeup artist.

David and his party’s suits were purchased at Jim McLoughney Menswear in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Mary Boyle and David Nevin. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

A family friend, Breda Flannery, looked after the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds, who live in Borrisokane, honeymooned in Lanzarote.