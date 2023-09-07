Kourtney Kardashian: Doctors saved baby after Travis Barker postponed Dublin gig to rush to her side

Kourtney Kardashian has thanked doctors for saving her baby’s life as she revealed that she recently underwent foetal surgery.

It comes after her husband and Blink-182 member Travis Barker postponed their shows in Ireland and the UK as the drummer had to return to the US due to what was described at the time as “an urgent family matter”.

The band had been due to play Dublin's 3Arena this week.

Sharing an update to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian — who announced her pregnancy in June — posted a black and white image of her husband holding her hand. The 44-year-old thanked her “incredible” doctors and her husband who she said rushed to her side.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she said.

The reality TV star has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick and explained that she had three “really easy pregnancies in the past” and so, was not prepared “for the fear" of rushing into urgent foetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she continued

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The pair announced that they were expecting a child together in June after getting married in Italy in May 2022.

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.