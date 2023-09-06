Record number of Lamborghinis driving from Dublin to Cork for Cannonball this month

Petrolheads will delight in the array of stunning supercars on show across Ireland over the weekend of September 15 to 17.

Cannonball event organisers have promised car-lovers a treat to see some of the world’s most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and personal.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe, featuring some of the most eye-catching cars brands, from Ferrari and Porsche to Aston Martin and Maserati and organisers have confirmed that the event will see the largest ever number of Lamborghinis in Ireland at one time.

Start your engines

This year the event starts its engines at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Friday September 15 and spectators can view the cars there from the day before. The event will depart from Malahide at 10.30am, take a fuel stop in Kells, Co Meath before blazing a trail to Cavan for a lunch stop at the Slieve Russell Hotel.

The cars will then travel on to Ballina, Co Mayo for an overnight stop.

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 15th-17th with proceeds to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

On Saturday September 16, the convoy will leave the Quay in Ballina at around 10.30am and roar its way to Salthill Hotel in Co Galway for a 1pm lunch. There’ll be another fuel stop at 3.30pm at Circle K in Moneygall and then it’s onwards to Percy Square in Limerick City for the second finish line of the event.

On Sunday the 17th, the supercars will leave Limerick City at 10.30am, fuel at Circle K in Fermoy and zoom straight for Cork with lunch at Fota Island Resort before the final dramatic finish in Kilkenny City at 6pm.

Expect to see Lamborghini Huracan with models STO, EVO, Performante, Fluo Capsule Urus and Urus model S.

Performance

Remember, you don’t have to love cars to enjoy the festivities. There promises to be a unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball with Brazilian dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare as well as Cannonballers and celebrities in costumes to add to the melee. Spectators are also invited to dress up to maximise the fun.

This year organisers of Cannonball confirm that Lamborghini will play a starring role with the largest ever number of Lambourghinis in Ireland at one time. Photo: Kasia Farat

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon. The benefit to host towns for the event is estimated over two million euro a year. Cannonball has already raised €1,538,602 for Irish charities.

This year the official charity of Cannonball is The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

You'll find more information on the event here.