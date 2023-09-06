'When do you start?': Impromptu interview could be major clue about Tubridy's next move

Ryan Tubridy gave an impromptu interview to a UK radio station this morning amid speculation that the former Late Late Show presenter is planning a move to England.

Tubridy dropped in to say hello to old friend Chris Evans as he presented his morning show on Virgin Radio UK.

Earlier in the programme, Evans mentioned that the Irish radio presenter was in the building saying "if he is in before the end of the show, we'll see if we can get him in to say hello."

With the interview clearly not scheduled ahead of time, Tubridy's presence at the radio station fuels rumours that he is planning to resume his radio career in the UK.

Evans greeted him by saying: "Welcome aboard! When do you start?"

Laughing, Tubridy quickly answered: "Tuesday, half 10."

Evans continued to tease saying that the former RTÉ Radio presenter has been "window shopping" before reeling off a list of British radio stations.

Tubridy would not be drawn into specifics but he joked along saying he was looking at property prices while he was over.

"Relocation, relocation, relocation," Evans responded.

The old friends reminisced and regaled listeners with stories about Bono and Paul McCartney.

Tubridy joined in a call with a mother who was upset after sending her kids off to school before he quickly made his exit leaving people with more questions than answers.

It comes after months of controversy and uncertainty for the 50-year-old presenter who stepped down from hosting the Late Late Show earlier this year before becoming embroiled in the RTÉ pay scandal.

In the wake of the pay scandal, the Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst announced that Tubridy would not be returning to the airwaves to host his Radio1 morning show.

After his visit to Virgin Radio, Tubridy posted photos alongside Evans and to his Instagram saying it was "such a blast" to reconnect.

Evans is not the only British presenter Tubridy has connected with while in the UK this week.

Yesterday, he met with divisive presenter Piers Morgan.

Morgan, who posted a picture of the two of them on X (formerly Twitter) said: "The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland's biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next.

"RTÉ’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain…"