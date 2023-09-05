Ryan Tubridy's summer timeline as Piers Morgan welcomes him to the 'sacked presenter club'

Speculation has been mounting that former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy might be pursuing a career move to the UK. It's after controversial TV host Piers Morgan posted a picture of the pair catching up in London on his social media earlier today.

Sharing a full-length photograph with Tubridy, who was embroiled in controversy for weeks after RTÉ under-reported his salary, Morgan captioned the snap: "The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland's biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next. RTÉ's loss will definitely be someone else's gain."

As Morgan welcomes Tubridy to the 'sacked presenter club,' we look back on the former RTÉ presenter's summer as shared on social media.

A new beginning

But over the past few weeks, Tubridy has showcased his time off on social media, giving followers on his 247,000-strong Instagram account a glimpse into how he's been spending his days. A week ago, he shared a clip of a beach scene in Galway captioned "a new dawn, a new day, a new beginning. Stay tuned for more..."

Well-known Irish personalities expressed their delight at the post. "Best of luck Ryan," wrote Galway-native Grainne Seoige. "There is life outside."

"Onwards and upwards," wrote former model and businesswoman Pippa Ormonde, "keep her lit," while UK-based Irish presenter Angela Scanlon simply wrote "YES TUBS" with a string of green hearts.

A still image from Ryan Tubridy's message to exam students. Picture: Instagram

In August, as the Leaving Certificate results were announced, Tubridy took time to address those receiving their marks reminding students not to panic and that family and perspective were the most important things.

"I really miss that voice in the mornings"

Fans also took to social media to express their delight that Tubridy seemed to be focusing on his own passion project; books. The 50-year-old has been slowly returning to Instagram doing a short straight-to-camera piece on his latest crime novel recommendations, which included Irish author, Liz Nugent's Strange Sally Diamond.

A still image from Ryan Tubridy's book recommendation video. Picture: Instagram

"I really miss that voice in the mornings," one commenter posted. "Nothing against the newbies but they are not Ryan. Funny how life changes so quickly".

Following Morgan's cryptic post today, fans and not-so-fans took the opportunity to comment on the meaning behind the photograph.

"Ryan is a national treasure and we love him in Ireland. Make sure you tell him and keep up the work yourself," someone wrote under the Twitter post. Another wrote: "Ireland's biggest TV star? That's a stretch".

The former Late Late Show host had teased fans by revealing footage of him London at well-known diner Shake Shack, but did not share the reason for his visit.