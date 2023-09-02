Steering the course: A day on Leeside shores with Cork's harbour pilots

As Tony Mulcahy gets into a glass elevator in the plush surroundings of a cruise ship, high above Cobh town, two American ladies greet him with enthusiasm.

“Ooh, it’s the pilot! Good morning, pilot!”

He smiles affably, exchanges pleasantries as the lift descends. And then he disembarks, walking down the gangplank, donning his all-weather red and navy blue uniform jacket.

“Well, that’s it,” he says. “I’ll say goodbye here. I have another three or four to do today.”

And he turns, and trudges off towards Kennedy Pier.

Tony is a Cork Harbour Pilot. It’s his dream job, what he’s always wanted to do since he was a child. Born and raised in Cobh, his local expertise is what ships need.

The cruise ship MS Zuiderdam (Holland America Line) berthed at Cobh Cruise Terminal as fog approaches across the harbour on Thursday 10th August 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins

His job with the Port of Cork company is to go out into the harbour and board vessels that need to navigate safely in to dock in the harbour; taking temporary command of the ship, he will navigate through the intricacies of the inner harbour’s rocks and islands.

“Once on board I will formally merge with the bridge team, which is something we train for,” he explains. “We have a discussion, and then the captain will typically hand over control of the navigation to me.”

Tony Mulcahy, Cork Pilot, Port of Cork onboard the pilot vessel/launch FÁILTE as he departs Kennedy Quay at 8;30am for transfer to the next waiting vessel. The first job of the day was a 5;30am departure from Kennedy Quay Cobh to rendevous with the cruise ship MS Zuiderdam arriving outside Roches Point. Pic: Larry Cummins.

It’s hours earlier, in the grey light before dawn, and Tony is sitting on the orange pilot launch at Kennedy Pier. It’s one of two such boats working the Port of Cork. There are a total of 12 pilots like Tony, and three pilots are on duty at any time, round the clock.

When Tony casually says “once on board,” that probably doesn’t give an accurate impression of what it’s like to board a vessel at sea. Out on the swell beyond Roches Point, where ships await piloting, Tony and his fellow pilots, in all weathers, must get safely from the pilot boat onto a much larger ship.

Today it’s the turn of the MS Zuiderdam, an 83,000-tonne cruise liner on a brief stopover on a 35-day cruise from Rotterdam to Boston. The Zuiderdam, like so many of the over 100 cruise ships that will visit Cork Harbour this year, is a behemoth: she will dwarf the town when docked. Her bridge is some 26m above the waterline.

Tony Mulcahy, Cork Pilot, Port of Cork in front of the cruise ship MS Zuiderdam berthed at Cobh Cruise Terminal on Thursday 10th August 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins

Luckily for Tony and his accompanying Irish Examiner team, who are, it’s fair to say, mildly nervous about the manoeuvre, the Zuiderdam has access doors built into her side above the waterline, so it’s just a scramble of four steps up a rope ladder to board.

It’s not always like this: Tony can find himself climbing rope ladders of up to nine metres to board some freight vessels, and in all sorts of weather conditions. Isn’t this terrifying?

He shrugs it off: “You take the good days with the bad days. This morning is calm, but you get into the middle of winter, in November, December, January and the ships still have to come in [in rough seas]. There’s a lot of credit to the guys who drive the boats and get us there safely.”

The pilot launch is manned by a cheerful but focused crew of Noel Duggan and Mark Moran. Mark is at the helm: it’s his job to get the launch up alongside the hulking Zuiderdam and then match her speed, while Noel steps out onto the deck and assists Tony to make it safely onto the Zuiderdam’s rope ladder, where crew are also waiting.

It’s calm for those used to being at sea, but the little launch still rises and falls in the waves, and to make the climb you have to wait for the right moment in the swell before grabbing hold of the rope ladder. It’s a slightly James Bond moment, but one that’s over very quickly.

From the orange pilot launch, suddenly you’re being escorted swiftly through the stately surroundings of a cruise ship in early morning. Most guests are still sleeping in their cabins as Tony sweeps silently past.

Tony Mulcahy, Cork Pilot, Port of Cork on the bridge of MS Zuiderdam. Pic: Larry Cummins.

What happens next is something called the ‘master-pilot exchange’. On the bridge, Tony greets Captain Bart Vaartjes and Staff Captain Folkert Visser. A far cry from the excitement of the past few minutes, the bridge is cool, dimly lit and silent, the atmosphere, calm and professional. Coffee is offered, and Tony and Captain Vaartjes get to work.

From the bridge, the cruise liner doesn’t even seem to register the waves that caused the pilot boat to bob like a cork. And the little orange pilot boat can be seen zipping back towards shore as dawn begins to break and Roches Point lighthouse recedes behind us.

Tony had warned that captains may come across very stern and brusque, but Captain Vaartjes is welcoming: “as long as you don’t get in our way, everything is fine,” he says with a good-humoured note of warning. He has been a captain for eight years, but he has been at sea for 30.

Tony begins to issue navigational commands, assisted by a phalanx of machinery on the bridge and in radio contact with the pilot team: he is correcting the Zuiderdam’s course by degrees. After he issues the command, the captain confirms it before the helmsman makes the change.

As they focus on their work, Staff Captain Visser explains that the bridge operates three different levels of manning: green, yellow and red.

“When the pilot comes on board, like now, we step up to Red Manning which is specially for narrow channels like this, dense traffic, shallows,” he says.

“For Red Manning, the captain and myself will be on the bridge too. The Captain is the navigator, there is the co-navigator, there is an administrator who is recording everything that happens in a log book, there are quartermasters, there’s a cadet who’s here to learn.”

In total, there are 780 crew members and around 1800 guests on board. The responsibility of the crew for the safety of all those lives is not to be taken lightly.

Staff Captain Visser has a background in the Dutch Navy; he says he’s never visited Cork Harbour before. He’s not going to get much time for sightseeing today: the Zuiderdam is only in town for a matter of hours and will depart for Belfast in the afternoon. Cruise guests will just have time for a sightseeing excursion.

“Zero ... three ... two,” Tony calls. “Zero, three, two,” comes the response.

Mission accomplished: The MS Zuiderdam of Holland America Line berthed in Cobh. The first job of the day for Tony Mulcahy, Cork Pilot, Port of Cork was a 5;30am departure from Kennedy Quay Cobh to rendevous with the cruise ship MS Zuiderdam arriving outside Roches Point. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Being a good communicator seems a large part of Tony’s job. This morning he’s on this cruise liner, but in the afternoon he may be on an oil tanker with a crew of two and a captain who speaks little English. He’s even piloted submarines.

He must be able to quickly integrate with whatever conditions exist on each boat, and his easy-going manner belies the serious nature of his work.

As Captain Vaartjes takes back command of the ship for the final docking and mooring, Tony maintains contact with the Port crew, as tug boats bring mooring lines over to the waiting crew on the deck of the Zuiderdam.

Bar a quick debriefing and thanks all round, it’s all over for the morning, and it’s been plain sailing. It’s time for Tony to leave.

A heavy fog the day before means there’s a mini-flotilla of ships waiting to get in and the pilots have a busy day ahead.

A pilot is highly trained and has to have experience of commanding vessels. Tony captained a car carrier for years, but now he has worked in his current job, the one he had set his sights on as a little boy, for over 17 years.

As he walks back towards Kennedy Pier, he admits that there’s a specific job satisfaction when it comes to the cruise liners.

“They are very impressive, aren’t they?” he says. “There’s good job satisfaction in tying one up.”

He stops and looks up at the Zuiderdam, where guests are starting to disembark. He smiles.

“Even after all these years, you get back down the road a little bit and look back at the size of the thing and think, holy shit, I did that?!”