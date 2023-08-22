Poodles, firefighters and surprise messages: Five highlights so far from the Rose of Tralee 2023

The Rose of Tralee is back for another year of craic and chaos and Monday night's live show brought a healthy helping of both.

With Kathryn Thomas now sharing the stage with Dáithí Ó Sé, there was more time than ever for surprises in the Dome.

Here are five things we learned from the first of two live shows.

Kathryn Thomas may be more Kerry than her co-host

New co-host Kathryn Thomas was put to the test as proud Kerry man Dáithí Ó Sé quizzed the Carlow woman on her “Kerry credentials”. However, it turns out she may be “more Kerry” than Ó Sé. All of her mother’s side of the family comes from the Kingdom, with six generations hailing from the Blasket Islands.

“My nana, God rest her, she was from Kerry. All my mam’s side of the family are Kerry. Six generations of the Blasket Islands, so I was saying to Dáithí, I think I’m actually more Kerry than you,” she joked before the live show.

Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Monday. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

Irish grannies are the best

Boston-New England Rose Fiona Weir received a special message from her granny Rosaleen who unfortunately couldn’t make it to Tralee for the celebrations. In a video shared with the Rose while she was on stage, her granny said: “Hello Fiona, how are ya? Hope you’re having a good time. We all love you here and good luck with everything. This is granny."

Despite living in Boston since 1960, her granny still had her strong Irish accent and according to her granddaughter, she’s extremely proud of it.

Emotional scenes on the #roseoftralee as the Boston and New England Rose Fiona Weir received a special video message from her granny | More: https://t.co/QHuW0wp3JD pic.twitter.com/GGn6qohuU6 — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) August 21, 2023

Dáithí Ó Sé may have a future as a firefighter

Now it was time for Dáithí Ó Sé to be put to the test as firefighter and San Franciso Rose Katie McFadden challenged him to a race to see who could change into a firefighter’s uniform the quickest.

With Thomas timing them, Ó Sé went from tuxedo to Fireman Sam almost as quickly as our San Fran Rose, despite a swift kick from Thomas to move his final piece of clothing — a glove — out of sight.

San Francisco Rose Katie McFadden pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Dáithí Ó Sé. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

Storytime can make for an entertaining party piece

Arizona Rose Ashley Jackson chose a unique talent for her party piece on the night. Transforming Thomas into a train conductor, the 25-year-old read a children’s book, complete with sound effects and lots of “choo choos choos” from the audience. It was just as mad as it sounds.

Arizona Rose Ashley Jackson did some interactive storytime which involved transforming Kathryn into a train driver! Choo-choo-choo! | More: https://t.co/QHuW0wp3JD pic.twitter.com/0tcqPokEh1 — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) August 21, 2023

The Queensland Rose loves poodles

The Rose of Tralee is always full of fun surprises and towards the end of Monday night’s show, Queensland Rose Imogen Westin-Kelly got an unexpected visit from a pair of furry friends while on stage.

A lover of dogs and especially poodles, she was very surprised to see Ó Sé with not one but two adorable dogs.

Taking the two dogs straight into her arms, the Queensland Rose looked as though her night had been made. It seemed even the fun of the Rose of Tralee festival can’t beat a cuddle from two pooches.

Queensand Rose Imogen Westin-Kelly got the paw-fect surprise on stage at the #roseoftralee | More: https://t.co/QHuW0wp3JD pic.twitter.com/Zki2YsUgR7 — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) August 21, 2023

The Rose of Tralee continues on RTÉ One from 8pm as 2022 Rose Rachel Duffy prepares to hand over her title.