Co-hosted Rose of Tralee delivers tradition with a twist

The Rose of Tralee has been a part of Irish culture since 1959 but on Monday night, one of the country’s longest-running festivals brought a twist with new co-host Kathryn Thomas.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee marked the first time the live shows were presented by co-hosts as Kerry man Dáithí Ó Sé was joined by Carlow woman Thomas. The pair’s genuine friendship made for plenty of jokes during the first of two live shows.

As the sun made a welcome appearance, family and friends of this year’s Roses made their way into the Kerry Sports Academy at Munster Technological University (MTU) with banners, badges, and posters of support in hand.

MTU is home to the Rose of Tralee selection nights again this year, though once inside the chandeliers and fairy lights easily transform the hall into the beloved ‘Dome’.

Speaking ahead of the live show, Thomas said she was looking forward to getting out on stage.

“You can do all the rehearsals in the world but it’s just about getting out there, getting the audience in, and getting revved up, and I just can’t wait to see him in action,” she said, looking to her co-host.

“He has been showing me the ropes.”

While it was Thomas's first year presenting the Rose of Tralee, her links to the Kingdom go back generations, as she proved by testing her “Kerry credentials” with Ó Sé on stage.

“My nana, God rest her, she was from Kerry. All my mam’s side of the family are Kerry. Six generations of the Blasket Islands, so I was saying to Dáithí, I think I’m actually more Kerry than you,” she joked.

Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU, with Kathryn Thomas. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

However, Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy’s connection might just beat Thomas. First to grace the stage on Monday night, the Ballincollig native said her parents, who are both from Tralee, met at the festival 40 years ago.

The 25-year-old also noted the “unbelievable support” she has received from the people of Cork, but the highlight so far has been “the girls”.

“They’re all honestly so incredible,” she said of her fellow 2023 Roses.

While she admitted that opening the show was “nerve-wracking”, the Cork Rose, who was dressed in red for the occasion, appeared calm and collected while on stage with Thomas.

With our co-hosts taking turns with each interview, Monday night’s Roses had everything from discussions around serious subjects to special surprise messages from grannies and interactive storytime.

San Francisco Rose Katie McFadden on stage with Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

San Francisco Rose and firefighter Katie McFadden even put Ó Sé to the test with a race to get into a firefighter’s uniform.

Earlier in the show, Offaly Rose Allie Leahy shared her experience of being bullied when she was in sixth year while 19-year-old Limerick Rose Molli-Ann O'Halloran talked about being diagnosed with Aspergers when she was eight.

Having been around for so many years, it’s no secret that the Rose of Tralee has received criticism, with some suggesting that the concept may be out of date. However, good pals and joint presenters Ó Sé and Thomas see it differently.

With two little girls watching at home, Thomas said she had been trying to explain what the Rose of Tralee is all about to her eldest daughter, five-year-old Ellie.

“There’s not a platform like this where you have 32 women on stage, side to side, shoulder to shoulder, talking about their achievements, talking about their goals, and being role models for however many young men and women who are looking on”, she said.

As Ó Sé put it: “It’s a celebration of Irish women and when is a celebration of Irish women out of date?”