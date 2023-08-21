‘Sorry for being such an embarrassing Dad’: Carl Mullan welcomes second child

Carl Mullan and his wife Aisling have welcomed their second child into the world. The radio and TV personality took to Instagram today to announce the happy news.

Sharing a video of his adorable new baby daughter, the 33-year-old captioned his post ‘Welcome to the world Éala Mullan’.

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, welcomed their first child in August 2021. The arrival of baby son Daibhí prompted Mullan to describe parenting as “the absolute adventure of a lifetime”.

In today's post, the RTE Dancing With The Stars winner shares a reel showing baby Éala snuggled up in her blanket in the maternity hospital. The caption also pays tribute to Mullan's wife Aisling.

“Our beautiful little girl arrived last week and she and her Mam are doing great,” Mullan wrote. “We’ve spent the last few days just soaking up every second of having her here.

"To Éala and Daibhí’s superhero Mam - Our amazing @akiloo89, as usual I know you’ll cringe reading this cos you don’t want the attention but you are incredible. We are SO SO lucky to have you. Thank you for bringing our beautiful son and now our beautiful daughter into the world. We love you so much.”

The 2FM personality also took the time to mention the staff at Holles Street hospital by name, thanking them for their support during the birth.

“I said this when Daibhí was born, but I want to scream it from the rooftops again…there will never ever be adequate words to describe the staff in Holles Street Hospital. Just angels on earth. To all of you, thank you for bringing our daughter safely into the world. Not sure if they’ll ever see this, but to Lynn, Rebecca and Emma in particular we’ll never forget you guys”.

Mullan also addressed his newborn daughter directly; “Éala if you come across this post in years to come and cringe at me, I’m sorry for being such an embarrassing Dad but you’ll get used to it.”

Huge congratulations to both Carl and Aisling on the cute new arrival.