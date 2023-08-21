Learning at home: When home is where the school is

- Home Education is legal in Ireland and is ‘enshrined in the Irish constitution’.
- In 2000, the Irish Government brought in a registration system for home-educated children aged between 6 and 16, with teenagers usually staying on the register until 18 years of age.
- No formal teaching qualification is necessary to home educate and there is no need for a curriculum, formal lessons, or a designated classroom.
- If the student wishes to sit formal examinations, arrangements can be made through the V.E.C, Adult Education classes or state examinations can be taken by registering with a school the January before the summer exams.